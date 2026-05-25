Falcon Edge

Falcon Edge is a multi-currency automated trading system developed for XAUUSD  on the M5 timeframe. It uses advanced algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined market conditions.

Supported Settings
  • Symbols: XAUUSD
  • Recommended Brokers: ECN / RAW / Low Spread broker
  • Timeframe: M5 
  • Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based
  • Multi-Currency Trading: Yes
  • Single Order Trading: Yes
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent) for 0.01 Lot
  • Broker Compatibility: Supports 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
  • Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control

Falcon Edge executes controlled trades using predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. The EA does not use martingale, grid, hedge, or arbitrage strategies.

2. Risk Management

Users can choose between fixed-lot sizing or percentage-based risk management. The EA is designed to maintain controlled exposure while filtering trades during unfavorable spread conditions.

3. Multi-Currency Data Logic

Falcon Edge continuously analyzes price behaviour, momentum, and internal market patterns across supported instruments to identify high-probability trade setups. All calculations and execution logic operate fully inside MT5 without external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signal providers.

4. Smart Execution Engine
  • Monitors spread and trading conditions before execution
  • Re-evaluates market structure after each completed trade
  • Filters entries during abnormal volatility or unstable market phases
  • Optimized for fast execution on low-latency brokers and VPS environments
How to Start
  1. Attach Falcon Edge to an XAUUSD or XAGUSD M5 chart.
  2. Configure your preferred risk settings in Inputs.
  3. Enable Algo-Trading in MT5.
  4. The EA will automatically begin scanning the market and executing trades based on its internal logic.
Usage Notes
  • Trading frequency depends on market conditions and volatility.
  • Some trading sessions may produce fewer setups due to internal filters.
  • Performance may vary depending on broker spreads, VPS stability, and execution speed.
  • Backtesting and forward-testing on your broker are strongly recommended before live deployment.

Price Falcon Edge — $300 USD
Before Purchasing
  • Monitor the EA over a reasonable testing period.
  • Understand that market conditions constantly change.
  • No EA guarantees continuous profits or daily trading activity.
  • Run multiple backtests and optimizations to identify the best settings for your broker and risk preference.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Orca Killer Algo  is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers:   IC Markets, VT Markes, or any broker with ECN / RAW / Low Spread account type Timeframe:   M5 (Recommended) Strategy Type:   Algorithmic / Data-Based / Mean Reversion Single Orde
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Nano Shark
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Gold Pulse Scalper  (Prop Firm) is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to operate on the M5 timeframe. It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules and systematic market evaluation. Discounted   price.     The price will increase by $50 with every 3 purchases. Final price $1800 Live Signal VT Markets:  CLICK HERE   (Coming Soon) Supported Settings Symbol : XAUUSD Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, VT Ma
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Golden Python Golden Python is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability price conditions using multi-period channel analysis and manages each trade with a structured, rule-based approach from entry to exit. The system does not use martingale, grid recovery, or averaging. Every trade opens with a defined stop loss and is managed through a profit-protection mechanism that locks in gains at progressively higher
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Phoenix Strike  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention. The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use
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Premananth R
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Aurum X Gold  (Self Learning EA) is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price swing, it continuously reads market volatility and structure in the background, and only steps into the market once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely line up. Aurum X Gold does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit, and the EA learns from
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