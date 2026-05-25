Falcon Edge is a multi-currency automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses advanced algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined market conditions.

Symbols: XAUUSD

Recommended Brokers: ECN / RAW / Low Spread broker

Timeframe: M5

Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based

Multi-Currency Trading: Yes

Single Order Trading: Yes

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent) for 0.01 Lot

Broker Compatibility: Supports 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset

Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control

Falcon Edge executes controlled trades using predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels. The EA does not use martingale, grid, hedge, or arbitrage strategies.

2. Risk Management

Users can choose between fixed-lot sizing or percentage-based risk management. The EA is designed to maintain controlled exposure while filtering trades during unfavorable spread conditions.

3. Multi-Currency Data Logic

Falcon Edge continuously analyzes price behaviour, momentum, and internal market patterns across supported instruments to identify high-probability trade setups. All calculations and execution logic operate fully inside MT5 without external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signal providers.

Monitors spread and trading conditions before execution

Re-evaluates market structure after each completed trade

Filters entries during abnormal volatility or unstable market phases

Optimized for fast execution on low-latency brokers and VPS environments

Attach Falcon Edge to an XAUUSD or XAGUSD M5 chart. Configure your preferred risk settings in Inputs. Enable Algo-Trading in MT5. The EA will automatically begin scanning the market and executing trades based on its internal logic.

Trading frequency depends on market conditions and volatility.

Some trading sessions may produce fewer setups due to internal filters.

Performance may vary depending on broker spreads, VPS stability, and execution speed.

Backtesting and forward-testing on your broker are strongly recommended before live deployment.



