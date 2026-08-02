Aurum X Gold

Aurum X Gold (Self Learning EA) is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments on MT5. Rather than reacting to every price swing, it continuously reads market volatility and structure in the background, and only steps into the market once its internal confirmation conditions genuinely line up. Aurum X Gold does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

Every trade is protected by a real broker-side Stop Loss and Take Profit, and the EA learns from its own trading history over time — tracking how its setups have historically performed under different market conditions, and using that data as an additional confirmation layer before committing to a new trade.

Important note: Aurum X Gold  is built for patient, selective trading — not for aggressive traders chasing constant market activity. Its confirmation process is intentionally strict, which means it will sit out of the market for extended periods rather than force a trade. If you're looking for a high-frequency, always-in-the-market system, this EA is not the right fit.

Key Features

  • Universal Symbol Compatibility – Works on Gold, Forex majors, and other instruments — fully configurable, not hardcoded to a single market or timeframe
  • Adaptive Confirmation Engine – Continuously reads price behavior around key volatility levels and waits for genuine confirmation before considering an entry, filtering out weak or premature setups
  • Self-Learning Probability Tracking – Aurum X Gold keeps a live record of how its own past trades have performed under different market conditions, and can use this history as an extra filter — favoring conditions that have historically worked, and stepping back from ones that haven't
  • Optional Momentum Confirmation Filter – A fully optional additional filter layer for traders who want tighter, more selective conditions before an entry is taken
  • Flexible Take Profit / Stop Loss – Choose between the EA's built-in volatility-adaptive exit logic or a fixed-pip Take Profit/Stop Loss, independently switchable to match your style
  • End-of-Day Protection – Automatically avoids opening new trades in the final hours before the trading day closes
  • Smart Margin & Position Sizing – Automatically caps position size against available free margin, so trades are sized appropriately (or skipped) instead of being rejected outright
  • Broker-Validated Order Placement – Every Stop Loss / Take Profit is checked and adjusted against the broker's real minimum stop distance before being sent, preventing invalid-stop rejections
  • Risk-Based or Fixed Lot Sizing – Trade with a fixed lot size or automatic risk-percentage-based position sizing
  • Live Performance Dashboard – A real-time on-chart panel showing current position status, floating P/L, win rate, streaks, average win/loss, and best/worst trade
  • Gold-Themed Dark Chart Styling – Optional professional dark theme with gold/silver-toned candles, applied automatically

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any (Gold Recommended )
  • Timeframe: Fully configurable to suit your trading style
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:30
  • Deposit: Minimum $200

Lot Size Recommendations

  • $200 – $500 Balance: 0.01 lots
  • $501 – $1,000 Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots
  • $1,000+ Balance: 0.01 – 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account
  • For Prop Firms: Use 0.01 lots for every $5,000 balance

Continuous Operation

For optimal performance, Aurum X Gold should run with uninterrupted operation. The engine tracks evolving market conditions and its own trading history continuously, so restarting MT5 or the EA can interrupt this process. Running on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Advanced Features

1. Self-Learning Probability Tracking

Behind the scenes, Aurum X Gold keeps a detailed record of how its own setups have historically played out. Rather than treating every signal as equal, it can weigh new opportunities against this accumulated track record — an extra layer of discipline on top of its core confirmation logic.

2. Universal Error Prevention

Before every order, Aurum X Gold runs a full pre-flight check: margin availability, position sizing against free margin, and broker-specific stop-distance validation — so trades are never lost to a rejected order.

3. Live Performance Dashboard

A clean, real-time on-chart dashboard tracks floating P/L, position status, win rate, streaks, and trade-by-trade statistics, giving full transparency into how the EA is performing at any moment.

Why Choose Aurum X Gold?

Aurum X Gold isn't built to trade constantly — it's built to trade selectively, backed by its own historical performance data. By combining a patient confirmation process with self-tracked probability weighting and robust error prevention, it's designed for traders who prioritize consistency and discipline over frequency.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use appropriate risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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