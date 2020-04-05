Golden Python

Golden Python is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It identifies high-probability price conditions using multi-period channel analysis and manages each trade with a structured, rule-based approach from entry to exit.

The system does not use martingale, grid recovery, or averaging. Every trade opens with a defined stop loss and is managed through a profit-protection mechanism that locks in gains at progressively higher levels as the trade moves in the intended direction.



Discounted price. The price will increase by $100 with every 2 purchases. Final price $1200

How It Works

Golden Python monitors three independent price channels across different lookback periods. Entry signals are generated when price extends beyond the shorter-term channel boundaries. The stop loss is calculated dynamically based on recent market volatility using ATR, so risk exposure is always proportionate to current market conditions.

Once a position is open, the EA monitors profit in real time and adjusts the stop loss upward as profit milestones are reached, securing gains without closing the trade prematurely. Positions are exited when price crosses back through the exit channel or when the profit protection logic determines the move has exhausted.

Key Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5

Dynamic stop loss based on market volatility — no fixed pips

Structured profit protection — stop loss moves to lock in gains as the trade progresses

Rule-based exit logic using a separate exit channel

One trade at a time — no stacking, no compounding exposure

On-chart dashboard showing balance, equity, net profit, gross profit, gross loss, profit factor, win rate, total trades, wins, losses, average win, average loss, max drawdown, open positions, and floating profit/loss

Visual channel display directly on the chart — entry, trend, and exit zones are clearly marked

Dark chart theme applied automatically — candlestick colours, background, and grid configured on attach

All inputs are configurable — channel periods, ATR period, lot size, stop loss multiplier, and display settings

Setup Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Any (M5 to H1 recommended)

Account type: Any

Minimum balance: 500 USD recommended

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Input Parameters

Short channel period — controls the entry breakout lookback

Long channel period — defines the broader trend reference

Exit channel period — determines the exit zone

ATR period — volatility measurement window

ATR multiplier — scales the dynamic stop loss

Fixed lot size — position size for each trade

Strict stop loss toggle and multiplier

Buy and sell trade toggles

Magic number — for multi-EA setups

Slippage tolerance

Dashboard display toggle and position

Channel display toggle and colour settings

Important

Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA thoroughly in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before applying it to a live account. Use appropriate position sizing for your account balance and risk tolerance.