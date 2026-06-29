Phoenix Strike

Phoenix Strike is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention.

The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use martingale, grid recovery, or position averaging. Each trade stands alone with its own stop loss from the moment it is placed.

Discounted launch price. The price increases with every 5 copies sold. Final price $499.

How It Works

Phoenix Strike evaluates momentum conditions across a fast and slow smoothed signal line. When the lines align under the right market conditions, the EA places a trade with a volatility-adjusted stop loss calculated from the current ATR — so risk is always proportional to what the market is actually doing, not a fixed pip value.

Once a position is open, the EA monitors it on every tick. When profit reaches a defined threshold, the stop loss is moved to secure a portion of the gain. As the trade continues to develop, the stop follows the market at a set distance, locking in progressively more profit without closing the trade early. If price reverses to the protected level, the position exits cleanly with gains intact.

The system also includes optional confirmation filters that can be enabled to match different market environments — including a higher timeframe trend alignment check, a momentum strength condition, and a time-based session restriction. Each filter is independent and off by default.

Key Features

  • Fully automated from entry to exit — no manual management required
  • Volatility-adjusted stop loss using ATR — risk scales with market conditions
  • Tick-by-tick profit protection — gains are locked progressively as the trade develops
  • Optional higher timeframe trend filter — entries align with the broader market direction
  • Optional momentum strength filter — weak signals can be skipped automatically
  • Optional session filter — restrict trading to specific hours
  • One trade at a time — no stacking, no compounding exposure
  • Auto lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage — consistent risk on every trade
  • On-chart performance dashboard — balance, equity, open trades, win rate, profit factor, drawdown, and floating P&L at a glance
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging

Setup Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: Any major forex pair or index (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100 recommended)
  • Timeframe: 5M to H1 recommended
  • Account type: Hedging or netting
  • Minimum recommended balance: 500 USD
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Input Parameters

  • Fast signal period
  • Slow signal period
  • ATR period — volatility measurement window
  • ATR multiplier — scales the dynamic stop loss distance
  • Risk-to-reward ratios — three configurable levels
  • Auto lot toggle
  • Risk percentage per trade
  • Fixed lot size (used when auto lot is off)
  • Minimum profit threshold to activate stop lock
  • Lock level — how many pips above entry the stop is secured
  • Trail activation threshold — profit level before trailing begins
  • Trail distance — how closely the stop follows the market (fixed pip mode)
  • Trail type — fixed pip distance or swing-pivot reference
  • Higher timeframe filter toggle and timeframe selection
  • Momentum strength gate — minimum score to accept a signal (0 to disable)
  • Trend confirmation toggle
  • Session filter toggle, start hour and end hour
  • Maximum concurrent trades
  • Magic number
  • Slippage tolerance
  • Dashboard display toggle

Important

Trading involves significant financial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA thoroughly in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before applying it to a live account. Use position sizing appropriate for your account balance and personal risk tolerance. A demo version is available to verify behaviour on your broker and preferred symbol before purchase.

Support is available through the product comments section.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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