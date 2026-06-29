Phoenix Strike
- Experts
-
Premananth RGold Ultra Beast - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155625
- Version: 2.13
- Updated: 29 June 2026
- Activations: 20
Phoenix Strike is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who want a structured, rules-based system that handles trade execution and management from start to finish — without manual intervention.
The system identifies momentum shifts in the market and enters trades with a clearly defined risk on every position. Once a trade is open, a tick-by-tick profit protection mechanism takes over, progressively locking in gains as the market moves forward. The EA does not use martingale, grid recovery, or position averaging. Each trade stands alone with its own stop loss from the moment it is placed.
Discounted launch price. The price increases with every 5 copies sold. Final price $499.
How It Works
Phoenix Strike evaluates momentum conditions across a fast and slow smoothed signal line. When the lines align under the right market conditions, the EA places a trade with a volatility-adjusted stop loss calculated from the current ATR — so risk is always proportional to what the market is actually doing, not a fixed pip value.
Once a position is open, the EA monitors it on every tick. When profit reaches a defined threshold, the stop loss is moved to secure a portion of the gain. As the trade continues to develop, the stop follows the market at a set distance, locking in progressively more profit without closing the trade early. If price reverses to the protected level, the position exits cleanly with gains intact.
The system also includes optional confirmation filters that can be enabled to match different market environments — including a higher timeframe trend alignment check, a momentum strength condition, and a time-based session restriction. Each filter is independent and off by default.
Key Features
- Fully automated from entry to exit — no manual management required
- Volatility-adjusted stop loss using ATR — risk scales with market conditions
- Tick-by-tick profit protection — gains are locked progressively as the trade develops
- Optional higher timeframe trend filter — entries align with the broader market direction
- Optional momentum strength filter — weak signals can be skipped automatically
- Optional session filter — restrict trading to specific hours
- One trade at a time — no stacking, no compounding exposure
- Auto lot sizing based on account balance and risk percentage — consistent risk on every trade
- On-chart performance dashboard — balance, equity, open trades, win rate, profit factor, drawdown, and floating P&L at a glance
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging
Setup Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: Any major forex pair or index (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, US30, NAS100 recommended)
- Timeframe: 5M to H1 recommended
- Account type: Hedging or netting
- Minimum recommended balance: 500 USD
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
Input Parameters
- Fast signal period
- Slow signal period
- ATR period — volatility measurement window
- ATR multiplier — scales the dynamic stop loss distance
- Risk-to-reward ratios — three configurable levels
- Auto lot toggle
- Risk percentage per trade
- Fixed lot size (used when auto lot is off)
- Minimum profit threshold to activate stop lock
- Lock level — how many pips above entry the stop is secured
- Trail activation threshold — profit level before trailing begins
- Trail distance — how closely the stop follows the market (fixed pip mode)
- Trail type — fixed pip distance or swing-pivot reference
- Higher timeframe filter toggle and timeframe selection
- Momentum strength gate — minimum score to accept a signal (0 to disable)
- Trend confirmation toggle
- Session filter toggle, start hour and end hour
- Maximum concurrent trades
- Magic number
- Slippage tolerance
- Dashboard display toggle
Important
Trading involves significant financial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA thoroughly in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before applying it to a live account. Use position sizing appropriate for your account balance and personal risk tolerance. A demo version is available to verify behaviour on your broker and preferred symbol before purchase.
Support is available through the product comments section.