LIVE SIGNAL (VANTAGE) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379064/

LIVE SIGNAL (StarTrader) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379063/ [Only 10 copies are available at the current launch price]

Gold Legacy EA is a professional, rule-based Expert Advisor built for disciplined and consistent trading on Gold. It operates on a pure price-action approach grounded in well-defined market structure — no indicators, no guesswork, just clean execution. Unlike many EAs that rely on dangerous money management techniques, Gold Legacy is built on transparency and integrity:

No Grid. No Martingale. No Overtrading. No Recovery.

Where most EAs inflate their win rate by using oversized stop losses to hunt small profits, Gold Legacy does the opposite. It uses a tight 20-pip stop loss to strictly control risk while allowing profits to run freely through a dynamic trailing mechanism — capturing the full move when the market delivers it.

To further protect your capital, the EA is limited to a maximum of 2 trades per day — a rule that eliminates the emotional overtrading that destroys most manual traders.

The result is a strategy that wins the right way. Controlled risk, disciplined execution, and a trading logic that holds up across real market conditions.

Trading Logic

Entries are based on clear market structure and well-defined price levels — no guesswork, no indicators

Uses pending stop orders for disciplined, pre-planned entries rather than chasing the market

All trades are managed automatically with a dynamic trailing stop that locks in profit as price moves in your favour

Built to capture intraday price expansion while keeping downside risk strictly controlled on every single trade

The EA never averages down, escalates lot sizes, or uses any form of recovery logic — every trade stands on its own

Risk Management

Every trade carries a fixed stop loss defined in points — risk is always known before the trade is placed

Lot size remains constant throughout — no multiplication, no scaling, no surprises

Optional time-based exit automatically closes underperforming trades before they drag further

All open trades are closed cleanly before the daily rollover to avoid overnight exposure

Built-in broker safety checks ensure order placement always respects minimum distance requirements

Risk is fully defined before entry. No exceptions.

Trade Management

A smart trailing stop automatically follows price as it moves in your favor — locking in gains without closing too early

Stop loss is moved proactively as the trade develops, reducing exposure before the trail activates

Optional second trade logic allows a controlled, sequential follow-up entry under the right conditions — never impulsive, never overlapping

Only one directional position is open at any given time — no conflicting long and short trades simultaneously

Profits are protected intelligently. Every exit is intentional.

How to Setup

Attach the EA to any Gold (XAUUSD) chart

Set timeframe to M1 or M5 — contact me to receive your personalized set file

to receive your personalized set file Minimum starting capital of $100

Requires a low spread or Raw ECN account for best execution

Simple and low maintenance once configured — runs fully automated

Recommended brokers: Vantage, StarTrader, Tickmill, Fusion Markets and many others...