Gold Legacy EA

LIVE SIGNAL (VANTAGE) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379064/
LIVE SIGNAL (StarTrader) - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379063/

[Only 10 copies are available at the current launch price]

Gold Legacy EA is a professional, rule-based Expert Advisor built for disciplined and consistent trading on Gold. It operates on a pure price-action approach grounded in well-defined market structure — no indicators, no guesswork, just clean execution. Unlike many EAs that rely on dangerous money management techniques, Gold Legacy is built on transparency and integrity:

No Grid. No Martingale. No Overtrading. No Recovery.

Where most EAs inflate their win rate by using oversized stop losses to hunt small profits, Gold Legacy does the opposite. It uses a tight 20-pip stop loss to strictly control risk while allowing profits to run freely through a dynamic trailing mechanism — capturing the full move when the market delivers it.

To further protect your capital, the EA is limited to a maximum of 2 trades per day — a rule that eliminates the emotional overtrading that destroys most manual traders.

The result is a strategy that wins the right way. Controlled risk, disciplined execution, and a trading logic that holds up across real market conditions.

Trading Logic

  • Entries are based on clear market structure and well-defined price levels — no guesswork, no indicators
  • Uses pending stop orders for disciplined, pre-planned entries rather than chasing the market
  • All trades are managed automatically with a dynamic trailing stop that locks in profit as price moves in your favour
  • Built to capture intraday price expansion while keeping downside risk strictly controlled on every single trade
  • The EA never averages down, escalates lot sizes, or uses any form of recovery logic — every trade stands on its own

Risk Management

  • Every trade carries a fixed stop loss defined in points — risk is always known before the trade is placed
  • Lot size remains constant throughout — no multiplication, no scaling, no surprises
  • Optional time-based exit automatically closes underperforming trades before they drag further
  • All open trades are closed cleanly before the daily rollover to avoid overnight exposure
  • Built-in broker safety checks ensure order placement always respects minimum distance requirements
  • Risk is fully defined before entry. No exceptions.

Trade Management

  • A smart trailing stop automatically follows price as it moves in your favor — locking in gains without closing too early
  • Stop loss is moved proactively as the trade develops, reducing exposure before the trail activates
  • Optional second trade logic allows a controlled, sequential follow-up entry under the right conditions — never impulsive, never overlapping
  • Only one directional position is open at any given time — no conflicting long and short trades simultaneously

Profits are protected intelligently. Every exit is intentional.

How to Setup

  • Attach the EA to any Gold (XAUUSD) chart
  • Set timeframe to M1 or M5 — contact me to receive your personalized set file
  • Minimum starting capital of $100
  • Requires a low spread or Raw ECN account for best execution
  • Simple and low maintenance once configured — runs fully automated
  • Recommended brokers: Vantage, StarTrader, Tickmill, Fusion Markets and many others...

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders who value structure and discipline over emotional, impulsive decision-making
  • Traders who refuse to risk their capital on dangerous techniques like martingale or grid systems
  • Traders who demand full transparency — knowing exactly what the EA does, why it does it, and what the risk is on every single trade

This EA is not for traders looking for a "get rich quick" system. It is built for those who trade seriously.

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Gold Legacy EA does not eliminate risk — it is designed to manage and control it responsibly. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.
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ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
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Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.32 (25)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
SixtyNine EA – Экспертный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, оснащённый 6 интегрированными стратегическими слоями, предустановленным Stop Loss в каждой сделке и чистой торговой структурой без Martingale, Recovery-систем и Grid-торговли. Публичный Live Signal: старт $500, фиксированный 0.02 лота, рост 500%+, более 20 недель работы Публичный Live Signal является главным доказательством работы SixtyNine EA . Счёт был запущен с балансом $500 , использовался фиксированный размер лота 0.0
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
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4.5 (8)
Индикаторы
Live Trading Results   MT4 Version Contact for Manual Guide   Next Price $125 Free Scanner   Dashboard  (Contact me)   Strategy -   Breakout  /   Retest   /   Aggressive Hello Everyone, We are excited to introduce one of the most reliable and high win rate patterns in trading: the Cup and Handle . This is the first time we are releasing this meticulously crafted indicator, boasting an impressive 95% success rate . It is versatile and effective across all types of pairs, stocks
BPR and FVG Zones MT5
Suvashish Halder
Индикаторы
We mark the fair value gap (FVG) and wait for the price to reach that zone, but sometimes it reverses before getting there. This can happen because we didn't notice the Balanced Price Range (BPR). My tools will enhance your analysis by displaying everything on the chart, helping you identify potential price reversal areas so you can make informed decisions about when to enter the market. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119216 So, what is BPR or Balanced Price Range? A Balanced Pri
Manage Multiple Positions MT5
Suvashish Halder
Утилиты
Tired of manually adjusting stop-loss and take-profit levels for multiple positions across different pairs? The Manage Multiple Positions Expert Advisor is your solution. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120916/ This powerful tool streamlines your trading experience by allowing you to manage multiple positions on a single pair with ease. Modify stop-loss and take-profit levels for all open positions on a specific pair with a single click. Plus, the EA provides clear visibili
Smart Volatility Index
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
This is one of the most popular and highly rated volatility index (VIX) indicators on the market. It provides the same readings as the VIX does for stock indexes. However, this indicator works across all asset classes.  VIX Fix Finds Market Bottoms.  This indicator is not for inexperienced traders. Use it for day and swing trading. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112284 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Bernard Baruch summed i
FREE
Fibonacci Volatility Bands MT5
Suvashish Halder
4 (1)
Индикаторы
The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126421/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
FREE
Smart Fibo Zones MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Smart Fibo Zones   are powerful, auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements that are anchored to key   market structure shifts . These zones serve as critical   Supply and Demand   levels, guiding you to identify potential price reactions and confirm market direction.  Fibonacci  calculations, widely used by professional traders, can be complex when it comes to identifying highs and lows. However,  Smart Fibo Zones  simplify this process by automatically highlighting order blocks and key zones, compl
Higher Timeframe Candles MT5
Suvashish Halder
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115682 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions   regarding    this tool. 
FREE
Trading Notes
Suvashish Halder
5 (3)
Библиотеки
Trading Notes is an innovative tool designed for traders to streamline their decision-making process by allowing them to write and display important reminders or short details directly over their trading charts. This essential feature ensures that traders have quick access to their personalized checklist before opening any positions, enhancing their trading efficiency and accuracy. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120617 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com
FREE
Bongo AUDCHF
Suvashish Halder
3 (4)
Эксперты
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
FREE
Higher Timeframe Candles MT4
Suvashish Halder
Индикаторы
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115680 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding    this tool. 
FREE
Pairs Navigator MT5
Suvashish Halder
Утилиты
Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
FREE
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