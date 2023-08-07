Discovery EA

5

Discovery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that works on all Forex pairs and once installed requires very little from the user, but is perfect for the more advanced trade too due to it's many features. 

The EA is based upon the channel system but uses the channel twice to generate the signal to start trading. The 1st channel uses the higher timeframe to generate the direction of the trade (Buy or Sell), similar to a trend direction, then the 2nd channel uses a lower timeframe to generate the signal to start trading. Only when both the higher and lower timeframe signals are in agreement does a trade start. Discovery EA is fully customisable should you wish to try your own settings. but set files are provided to start trading. 

Due to the stringent requirements to start a trade sometimes there can be time without a trade starting and that is why it can be used over multiple currency pairs at the same time. But DO NOT apply to every currency pair - choose your currency pairs. Please see the live signal for working suggestions to start you off. 

The trading options are flexible and can either be a single trade or a grid with or without lot multiplier. 

There are added security measures for safer trading:- 

  1. The EA will close all positions on a each currency pair when it reaches a certain level of loss (the level of loss can be changed in the EA),
  2. There is a time setting for how long the lower timeframe has to generate a signal before the higher timeframe becomes invalid and then the EA starts searching for a trade all over again. 

To test Discovery EA, you will need to test each currency pair individually and then combine these results to work out the true potential of this EA.

For Live Signals and Products visit the page: -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jims99/seller

Set Files - A full list of set files will be given on the comments page - so there is no need to alter the settings whatsoever just update with the correct set files and start trading.

But for those of you who wish to change / adapt the settings to your requirements please see the list of settings below.

Settings (if a setting is repeated on the EA it will not be repeated here)

Channel width - to increase the width of the channel

Max. Lookback Bars (0 = Unlimited) -  the max. bars that the built in indicator is allowed to lookback and find a signal at the first run to prevent slow loading

Channel History Calculation - how many bars of history are used to generate the channel

Live or Closed Bar - Is the signal generated when the bar is closed (finished) or during a Live bar

Use Timeframe - True / False - if you do not want to use the higher timeframe option it can be turned off by setting to False

Valid Time of Signal (0 = not use), min - is a time setting (in minutes) for how long the lower timeframe has to generate a signal from when the higher timeframe signal is generated before the higher timeframe becomes invalid and then the EA starts searching for a trade all over again

Time Start - When active trading can start for the day

Time End - When active trading finished for the day

Max Orders - the maximum number of orders placed by the EA on that currency pair

Distance, pips - If you choose more than 1 max order then this is the distance between orders

Take Profit, pips - The amount of profit

Stop Loss, pips - The amount of stop loss

Slippage, pips - The allowable amount of slippage before a trade wont be placed 

Max Certain Loss of all grids, % balance - When this percentage is reached all orders on that currency pair is closed

Initial Lot - The starting lot size 

Use Money Management -  True or False for the next setting % from equity 

% from equity - The starting lot is worked out on this % of the equity of the balance of the account

Lot multiplier  - The next trade size will be the previous trade size multiplied by this figure

Max Lot - The maximum size of any single trade

Order Comment - The name of the EA

Magic number - A unique number to distinguish between other EA's active on your platform

Use Trailing Stop - True or False

Start Point, pips - The number of pips before the Trailing stop starts

Trailing Step, pips - The amount of the price has to move before the Trailing Stop moves

Trailing Value, pips - The gap from the price to the latest Trailing Stop

Show Statistic -  True or False - You can either show or hide the relevant statistics for that currency pair on the chart

Show Close Buttons -   True or False - You can manually close all the orders if you so wish by clicking on Close Buy or Close Sell or Close All - these buttons can be shown or hidden



Reviews 2
jeffcwdai
276
jeffcwdai 2024.08.08 06:02 
 

reliable and safe strategy, as spacing between entries has 100 pips. Quick response to questions. Thanks James

Mohammed Jeelle Iidle
1219
Mohammed Jeelle Iidle 2023.11.03 18:39 
 

I am extremely satisfied with the Discovery EA, It consistently generates profits with each trade it opens. The accuracy and reliability of this EA have exceeded my expectations. The key advantages of the Discovery EA are the free updates, settings files, and ease of use. I appreciate the well-designed algorithm and the consistent results it provides. This purchase has been a game-changer for my trading, and I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a profitable long-term trading solution. Support from the developer is very good so far as well so that is a credit. Thank you for delivering a top product!

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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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jeffcwdai
276
jeffcwdai 2024.08.08 06:02 
 

reliable and safe strategy, as spacing between entries has 100 pips. Quick response to questions. Thanks James

Mohammed Jeelle Iidle
1219
Mohammed Jeelle Iidle 2023.11.03 18:39 
 

I am extremely satisfied with the Discovery EA, It consistently generates profits with each trade it opens. The accuracy and reliability of this EA have exceeded my expectations. The key advantages of the Discovery EA are the free updates, settings files, and ease of use. I appreciate the well-designed algorithm and the consistent results it provides. This purchase has been a game-changer for my trading, and I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a profitable long-term trading solution. Support from the developer is very good so far as well so that is a credit. Thank you for delivering a top product!

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