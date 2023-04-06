Davas Strategy

The Darvas box is a tool used in the strategy to identify potential trades. It involves drawing boxes around the price action of a stock to identify key support and resistance levels. The boxes are created by identifying a stock that is trading in a narrow range and then waiting for a breakout above the top of the range. Once the stock breaks out, a box is drawn around the new trading range, and the trader waits for the stock to make a move up or down from the box.

The Darvas box trading strategy emphasizes buying stocks that are in strong uptrends and holding them until they show signs of weakness or a reversal. It also involves using stop-loss orders to limit potential losses and taking profits when the stock reaches a predetermined target

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2.33 (3)
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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