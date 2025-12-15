Limitreversal

Limitreversal EA


Hello, traders!


I am "Limitreversal,",


The latest addition to the Limitreversal Smart Trading System family, with exceptional capabilities.

My specialties? AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, NZD/CAD. Correct,

I trade the AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs with precision and confidence,

Delivering unparalleled trading opportunities for you in the dazzling foreign exchange market.

Let me prove that I am the most advanced intelligent trading system for currency transactions to date.


Discounted price. On-site performance reaches 100%, price increases by $1,000. Final price is $9,800


Live Performance, Click Here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2344046?source=Site+Signals+My


Recommended time frame: M15


Features:
A single chart setup: You only need one chart to trade all symbols
                      Supports multiple currency pairs
                      Reliable backtesting and on-site performance

                      No need to adjust for GMT


Usage is very simple: Just read the following 3 instructions

                       much cheaper than existing high-quality alternatives


How to Install


EA must be attached only to an M15 chart, and it is recommended to use AUDCAD
If your broker uses a suffix (e.g., AUDCAD.a), you should update the name in the symbol parameter

Use only the recommended currency pairs. No .set files are required, as all settings are stored internally within the EA.


Request


This EA is not sensitive to spreads and slippage. However, I recommend using an excellent ECN broker

EA should run continuously on the VPS


My suggestion: For a $5,000 account, you can opt for a fixed position size of 0.01 lots with a leverage ratio of 1:100. It's advisable to maintain low exposure to minimize the risk of significant capital drawdown.


Core mechanism


Parameters are optimized using technical analysis models and statistical methods, such as combining moving averages (MA) and the RSI indicator. A buy signal is triggered when the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average and the RSI falls below 30, while a sell signal is triggered under the opposite conditions.  ‌


Operation process


Signal Generation: Generate buy and sell signals based on real-time market data;
Risk Management: Determine positions in conjunction with the capital management module;

Execution Control: Complete transactions quickly via API interfaces, requiring network latency below 100 milliseconds.


Recommended Brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or brokers offering ECN/RAW/LOW spread types
