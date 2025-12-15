Limitreversal
Limitreversal EA
Hello, traders!
I am "Limitreversal,",
The latest addition to the Limitreversal Smart Trading System family, with exceptional capabilities.
My specialties? AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, NZD/CAD. Correct,
I trade the AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs with precision and confidence,
Let me prove that I am the most advanced intelligent trading system for currency transactions to date.
Discounted price. On-site performance reaches 100%, price increases by $1,000. Final price is $9,800
Live Performance, Click Here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2344046?source=Site+Signals+My
Recommended time frame: M15
No need to adjust for GMT
much cheaper than existing high-quality alternatives
How to Install
Use only the recommended currency pairs. No .set files are required, as all settings are stored internally within the EA.
Request
EA should run continuously on the VPS
My suggestion: For a $5,000 account, you can opt for a fixed position size of 0.01 lots with a leverage ratio of 1:100. It's advisable to maintain low exposure to minimize the risk of significant capital drawdown.
Core mechanism
Parameters are optimized using technical analysis models and statistical methods, such as combining moving averages (MA) and the RSI indicator. A buy signal is triggered when the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average and the RSI falls below 30, while a sell signal is triggered under the opposite conditions.
Operation process
Execution Control: Complete transactions quickly via API interfaces, requiring network latency below 100 milliseconds.