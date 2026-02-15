Goldistan HFT

Goldistan HFT MT4

High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control

Overview

Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management.

The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within the MetaTrader 4 environment.

Goldistan HFT is intended for traders seeking an automated Gold trading system with controlled grid expansion and predefined risk parameters.

Trading Strategy Structure

Goldistan HFT combines:

  • RSI momentum filtering

  • Pending order execution logic (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)

  • Distance-based adaptive grid deployment

  • Basket-based trade management

  • Spread and volatility filtering

The strategy focuses on volatility conditions in the Gold market and applies predefined confirmation rules before trade execution.

RSI Momentum Filtering

The EA integrates a configurable Relative Strength Index (RSI) module:

  • Detects overbought and oversold conditions

  • Applies momentum confirmation before position activation

  • Helps filter entries during unstable market movement

RSI parameters are fully customizable within input settings.

Relevant search terms: RSI Forex EA, Gold Trading Robot MT4, Momentum Trading Expert Advisor.

Adaptive Grid Management

Goldistan HFT uses a structured grid system with predefined limitations:

  • Distance-based grid spacing

  • Adjustable multiplier logic

  • Controlled lot progression

  • Margin verification before order placement

  • Broker StopLevel and order validation checks

Grid trading may increase exposure during trending or highly volatile market conditions.

This system does not use uncontrolled martingale escalation, but risk remains inherent to grid methodologies.

Relevant search terms: Grid Trading EA MT4, Non-Martingale Grid System, XAUUSD Grid Robot.

Risk & Capital Management

The EA includes integrated capital monitoring tools:

  • Basket-based trailing stop logic

  • Equity monitoring function

  • Margin verification system

  • Order frequency control

  • Spread filter

These mechanisms are designed to monitor exposure and manage open positions according to predefined rules.

The EA does not guarantee profit or capital preservation.

Relevant search terms: Risk Management EA, Capital Protection Forex Robot, Basket Trailing Stop MT4.

Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe: M1
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Hedging accounts
Stable VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Execution quality, latency, spread stability, and broker conditions may significantly affect results.

Technical Characteristics

  • High-frequency trade logic for Gold volatility

  • Pending order precision entry

  • Spread filter

  • Session-aware configuration (user adjustable)

  • Customizable RSI period and grid parameters

  • Automatic cleanup logic for unused orders

  • Compatible with hedging accounts

Relevant search terms: XAUUSD Scalping EA, Automated Gold Trading MT4, HFT Forex EA.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Goldistan HFT uses a grid-based trading methodology combined with momentum filtering. Grid systems may increase exposure during strong trends or extreme volatility.

Although the EA includes risk monitoring and capital control features, financial losses can occur.

There is no guarantee of profit or drawdown limitation.

Users are strongly advised to:

  • Test the EA on a demo account before live trading

  • Use conservative lot sizing

  • Avoid excessive leverage

  • Monitor account performance regularly

By using this product, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.


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Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
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Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
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Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY Plus EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, аналогично "ANYWAY EA". Но он ищет торговые возможности на 28 валютных парах и отображает данные на текущем графике. Советник не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запустите советник на о
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Эксперты
Центральная стратегия советника основана на теории волн Эллиотта. При коррекции на второй волне вы можете открыть ордер в направлении трендовой линии и использовать колебания третьей волны для фиксирования прибыли. Стоп-лосс устанавливается на предыдущую максимальную или минимальную цену. Каждый ордер оснащен стоп-лоссом. Советник не применяет мартингейл, поэтому риск остается регулируемым. Параметры StoplossParameter: фактический стоп-лосс = теоретический стоп-лосс, умноженный на коэффициент с
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Эксперты
TSO Price Channel - полная торговая стратегия, направленная на получения прибыли от волатильности рынка. Система использует внутреннюю тенденцию рынка достигать своих периодических максимальных и минимальных уровней. Благодаря использованию нескольких инструментов, риск системы по любому отдельному инструменту снижена. Полная стратегия, включающая полностью интегрированное управление прибыльными и убыточными сделками. Работает на любом инструменте. Отложенные ордера не устанавливаются. Можно раб
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать одновременно на всех основных/дополнительных/кросс-парах на форексе. Советник уникален, так как позволяет "следовать за рынком". Это означает, что: оптимизация не нужна; один набор входных параметров подходит для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняется рыночная ситуация. Другими словами, советник не нужно вручную подгонять к определенной паре и таймфрейму, как это обычно делается при оптимизации пары на предыдущем пер
PW System EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Эксперты
PW System EA — полностью автоматический торговый эксперт, основанный на трендовых индикаторах. Наиболее хорошо работает на следующих парах с настройками по умолчанию: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. Рабочий график: M5 или M15. Преимущества Это не мартингейл, не арбитраж и т.п. Готов к работе без предварительной настройки. Всегда используйте стоп-лосс, чтобы уберечь ваши инвестиции. Простой в применении (не имеет сложных настроек). Минимальный депозит для начала: $100-$20
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Эксперты
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
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