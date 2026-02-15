Goldistan HFT
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 10
High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control
Overview
Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management.
The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within the MetaTrader 4 environment.
Goldistan HFT is intended for traders seeking an automated Gold trading system with controlled grid expansion and predefined risk parameters.
Trading Strategy Structure
Goldistan HFT combines:
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RSI momentum filtering
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Pending order execution logic (Buy Stop / Sell Stop)
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Distance-based adaptive grid deployment
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Basket-based trade management
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Spread and volatility filtering
The strategy focuses on volatility conditions in the Gold market and applies predefined confirmation rules before trade execution.
RSI Momentum Filtering
The EA integrates a configurable Relative Strength Index (RSI) module:
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Detects overbought and oversold conditions
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Applies momentum confirmation before position activation
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Helps filter entries during unstable market movement
RSI parameters are fully customizable within input settings.
Relevant search terms: RSI Forex EA, Gold Trading Robot MT4, Momentum Trading Expert Advisor.
Adaptive Grid Management
Goldistan HFT uses a structured grid system with predefined limitations:
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Distance-based grid spacing
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Adjustable multiplier logic
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Controlled lot progression
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Margin verification before order placement
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Broker StopLevel and order validation checks
Grid trading may increase exposure during trending or highly volatile market conditions.
This system does not use uncontrolled martingale escalation, but risk remains inherent to grid methodologies.
Relevant search terms: Grid Trading EA MT4, Non-Martingale Grid System, XAUUSD Grid Robot.
Risk & Capital Management
The EA includes integrated capital monitoring tools:
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Basket-based trailing stop logic
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Equity monitoring function
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Margin verification system
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Order frequency control
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Spread filter
These mechanisms are designed to monitor exposure and manage open positions according to predefined rules.
The EA does not guarantee profit or capital preservation.
Relevant search terms: Risk Management EA, Capital Protection Forex Robot, Basket Trailing Stop MT4.
Trading Environment
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframe: M1
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread / Hedging accounts
Stable VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
Execution quality, latency, spread stability, and broker conditions may significantly affect results.
Technical Characteristics
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High-frequency trade logic for Gold volatility
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Pending order precision entry
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Spread filter
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Session-aware configuration (user adjustable)
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Customizable RSI period and grid parameters
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Automatic cleanup logic for unused orders
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Compatible with hedging accounts
Relevant search terms: XAUUSD Scalping EA, Automated Gold Trading MT4, HFT Forex EA.
Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Goldistan HFT uses a grid-based trading methodology combined with momentum filtering. Grid systems may increase exposure during strong trends or extreme volatility.
Although the EA includes risk monitoring and capital control features, financial losses can occur.
There is no guarantee of profit or drawdown limitation.
Users are strongly advised to:
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Test the EA on a demo account before live trading
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Use conservative lot sizing
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Avoid excessive leverage
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Monitor account performance regularly
By using this product, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.