Quantoryx Trend MT5

Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Quantitative Market Filtering

Automated Forex & Gold Trading System

Overview

Quantoryx Trend MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5.

It applies a structured trend-following strategy combined with quantitative market filtering and risk-controlled trade execution.

The system is designed for traders who prefer rule-based automated trading without martingale or uncontrolled grid expansion. It focuses on structured entries, capital awareness, and predefined lot management logic.

Trading Philosophy

Built with a capital protection approach

Designed to reduce unnecessary trade frequency

Applies confirmation logic before trade activation

Operates fully automatically once attached to the chart

The EA runs within MetaTrader 5 trading hours (subject to broker conditions).

Core Strategy Features

Trend-following trading logic

Quantitative market filtering

Intelligent lot management system

Spread and market condition monitoring

No martingale progression

VPS and broker-compatible execution

The strategy focuses on consistency and structured market participation rather than high-frequency over-trading.

Relevant search keywords: Trend Following EA MT5, Forex Expert Advisor, Gold Trading Robot, Automated Trading System MT5, Risk Management EA.

Risk & Lot Management

Quantoryx Trend includes:

Adjustable lot sizing

Risk-controlled execution parameters

Spread filter

Market condition awareness

Lot size and risk exposure should be configured according to account size and leverage.

Recommended Trading Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframe: M15

Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Also compatible with major Forex currency pairs

Recommended Account Type: ECN or RAW low-spread accounts

Suggested Spread Range: 7–10 points or lower

Minimum balance recommendations depend on lot size and risk configuration. Users should test settings on a demo account before live use.

Execution speed, spread stability, broker conditions, and leverage may affect trading results.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Quantoryx Trend applies a trend-following methodology. Market reversals, volatility spikes, and broker execution conditions can impact performance.

There is no guarantee of profit or drawdown limitation.

Users are strongly advised to:

Test the EA on a demo account before live trading

Apply conservative risk settings

Avoid excessive leverage

Monitor account activity regularly

By using this product, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.