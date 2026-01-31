Quantoryx Trend
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 31 января 2026
- Активации: 10
Trend-Following Expert Advisor with Quantitative Market Filtering
Automated Forex & Gold Trading System
Overview
Quantoryx Trend MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5.
It applies a structured trend-following strategy combined with quantitative market filtering and risk-controlled trade execution.
The system is designed for traders who prefer rule-based automated trading without martingale or uncontrolled grid expansion. It focuses on structured entries, capital awareness, and predefined lot management logic.
Trading Philosophy
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Built with a capital protection approach
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Designed to reduce unnecessary trade frequency
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Applies confirmation logic before trade activation
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Operates fully automatically once attached to the chart
The EA runs within MetaTrader 5 trading hours (subject to broker conditions).
Core Strategy Features
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Trend-following trading logic
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Quantitative market filtering
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Intelligent lot management system
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Spread and market condition monitoring
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No martingale progression
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VPS and broker-compatible execution
The strategy focuses on consistency and structured market participation rather than high-frequency over-trading.
Relevant search keywords: Trend Following EA MT5, Forex Expert Advisor, Gold Trading Robot, Automated Trading System MT5, Risk Management EA.
Risk & Lot Management
Quantoryx Trend includes:
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Adjustable lot sizing
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Risk-controlled execution parameters
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Spread filter
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Market condition awareness
Lot size and risk exposure should be configured according to account size and leverage.
Recommended Trading Environment
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Timeframe: M15
Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Also compatible with major Forex currency pairs
Recommended Account Type: ECN or RAW low-spread accounts
Suggested Spread Range: 7–10 points or lower
Minimum balance recommendations depend on lot size and risk configuration. Users should test settings on a demo account before live use.
Execution speed, spread stability, broker conditions, and leverage may affect trading results.
Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Quantoryx Trend applies a trend-following methodology. Market reversals, volatility spikes, and broker execution conditions can impact performance.
There is no guarantee of profit or drawdown limitation.
Users are strongly advised to:
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Test the EA on a demo account before live trading
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Apply conservative risk settings
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Avoid excessive leverage
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Monitor account activity regularly
By using this product, the user acknowledges the risks associated with automated trading systems.