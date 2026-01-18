Algometrix Vector

Algometrix Vector is a fully automated trading system, meticulously engineered for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike most high-frequency or high-risk algorithms, Vector was designed with a "Safety-First" philosophy, prioritizing capital protection and long-term operational stability.

The algorithm analyzes precious metals market dynamics to identify high-probability setups, maintaining a balanced and sustainable operation—ideal for those seeking steady growth without the stress of uncontrolled swings.

Key Features

  • Balanced Operation: The system does not chase the market at every tick. Averaging 1 trade per day, Algometrix Vector selects only moments of maximum directional clarity, avoiding overtrading.

  • Rigorous Risk Management: Every single position is opened with a predefined Hard Stop Loss. This makes the system immune to sudden volatility spikes and independent of spread costs, ensuring the maximum risk is always known in advance.

  • Linear Trading Logic: We categorically exclude toxic or dangerous strategies. No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging. Each trade is an independent event based on a constant and proportional entry volume.

  • Compliance and Consistency: The system is designed to comply with common consistency rules (Prop Firm ready). Entry volumes remain balanced over time, favoring a clean and professional equity curve.

  • Maximum Liquidity: The duration of operations is designed to never exceed 24 hours. This intraday approach ensures that capital is never locked in prolonged overnight positions, keeping funds always available for withdrawals.

Why choose Algometrix Vector?

In a market saturated with Expert Advisors promising unrealistic returns using excessive risk, Algometrix Vector stands out for its transparency. It is a professional tool dedicated to the trader who understands the value of capital preservation and statistical risk management.

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: Any

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Type: Any

  • Installation: Apply the EA to a single XAUUSD chart, set your desired "Risk Level" and the algorithm will handle the rest.

  • Minimum Balance: Suitable for various account sizes (we suggest €500 for better balancing of entry volumes).


Disclaimer: Trading Gold and other financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of an Expert Advisor (EA) is not a reliable indicator of future results. No automated system can guarantee profits or the total elimination of risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

FREE
