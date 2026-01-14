Advanced Basket EA MT4 - Professional Account Basket Manager



Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Basket Management

The Advanced Basket EA is a sophisticated account-level basket management system designed for professional traders who need complete control over their portfolio. Instead of managing individual trades, manage your entire account as one intelligent basket with advanced profit protection and risk management features.

🎯 What Makes This EA Special?



This is not just another EA - it's a complete basket management solution that monitors ALL your open positions (from any EA, manual trades, or other sources) and manages them collectively as one basket. Perfect for:

Multi-Strategy Traders - Run multiple EAs and manage total profit/loss

Grid/Martingale Traders - Protect profits across entire grid systems

Manual Traders - Add professional automation to manual trading

Portfolio Managers - Manage multiple instruments as one basket

Risk Managers - Control account-level exposure with precision

🎪 Use Case Examples



Example 1: Grid Trading Protection

You run a grid EA that opens multiple positions:

Set basket TP to $200 to close entire grid at profit

Enable auto-hedge at -$100 to protect from adverse moves

Use break even at $80 to guarantee minimum profit

Result: Automated grid profit-taking with downside protection

Example 2: Multi-EA Portfolio

You run 3 different EAs on different pairs:

Monitor combined profit/loss across all EAs

Set daily profit limit to $500 - take the day off when reached

Set daily loss limit to $200 - stop trading on bad days

Result: Professional account-level risk management Example 3: Manual Trading Enhancement

You trade manually but want automation:

Set trailing stop to lock in profits automatically

Use partial close to secure 50% at $100 profit

Enable break even to protect from reversals

Result: Professional profit management without complex manual work

Example 4: News Trading Safety

You trade news events with multiple positions:

Set time filter to close all positions before major news

Use stop loss in money for maximum daily risk

Enable auto-hedge if drawdown exceeds threshold

Result: Controlled risk during volatile periods

📋 Input Parameters Guide



Basket Settings

TakeProfitMoney - Basket TP in account currency (0 = disabled)

StopLossMoney - Basket SL in account currency (0 = disabled)

TakeProfitPercent - TP as % of balance (overrides money if >0)

StopLossPercent - SL as % of balance (overrides money if >0)

UseDynamicTP/SL - Calculate % based on equity instead of balance

Trailing Stop Settings

UseTrailingStop - Enable/disable trailing

TrailingStart - Profit level to activate trailing

TrailingDistance - Distance to trail behind highest profit

TrailingStep - Minimum profit increase to update trail

Break Even Settings

UseBreakEven - Enable/disable break even

BreakEvenProfit - Profit to activate break even

BreakEvenOffset - Guaranteed profit to lock

Partial Close Settings

UsePartialClose - Enable/disable partial closing

PartialClosePercent - % of basket to close (e.g., 50)

PartialCloseProfit - Profit level to trigger partial close

Filter Settings

SymbolFilter - Symbols to include (e.g., "EURUSD,GBPUSD")

MagicFilter - Magic number to filter (0 = all)

CommentFilter - Comment text to filter (empty = all)

Advanced Features

AutoHedge - Enable auto-hedging

HedgeAtDrawdown - Drawdown level to trigger hedge

UseMaxDailyProfit/Loss - Enable daily limits

MaxDailyProfit/Loss - Daily limit values

⚠️ Important Notes



Works with ANY positions in your account (manual, EA, copied trades)

Filters allow precise control over which positions to manage

Does not open new trades - only manages existing positions

Compatible with other EAs running on same account

One instance manages entire account - do not run multiple instances

Always test on demo account first with your specific setup

🚀 Quick Start Guide



Attach to any chart (symbol doesn't matter - manages account level)

Set your profit target (TakeProfitMoney or TakeProfitPercent)

Optionally set stop loss (StopLossMoney or StopLossPercent)

Configure filters if managing specific positions only

Enable desired features (trailing, break even, partial close)

Monitor the info panel for real-time basket status

Let the EA manage your basket automatically

💼 Who Should Use This EA?

✅ Traders running multiple strategies simultaneously

✅ Grid and martingale system traders

✅ Portfolio managers handling multiple instruments

✅ Manual traders wanting professional automation

✅ Anyone needing account-level profit protection

✅ Traders who want to "set and forget" profit targets

✅ Risk managers and Prop-Firm traders requiring strict daily limits

📞 Support



Have questions? Need custom configuration help? We're here to assist you in getting the most from your Advanced Basket EA.

Take control of your trading portfolio today with intelligent basket management!

Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo account first.