King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4

King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4

A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform.
This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time.

Key Features

Multiple Entry Buttons

  • 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution.

  • Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes.

  • Includes dedicated buttons to:

    • Close Buy positions only

    • Close Sell positions only

    • Close All open positions

Lot Size Customization

  • Three individual lot size fields allow you to define precise contract sizes to match your trading strategy.

Real-Time Account Information

  • Account Balance

  • Equity

  • Maximum Drawdown

  • Closed/Realized Profit

  • Number of Buy/Sell Positions

  • Total Buy Lots, Total Sell Lots, and Combined Lots

  • Floating Profit and Loss

Advanced Trade Management

  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for precise risk control

  • Basket Target (Profit or Loss): Automatically closes all trades when target is reached

  • Trailing Stop: Adjustable trailing points and trailing step

  • Assign a unique Magic Number for each symbol, allowing multiple instances on different pairs without conflict

How to Use

Simply attach the panel to your chart and start managing trades with full control and speed.
Ideal for manual scalpers, intraday traders, and discretionary traders who want efficient execution without automated strategies.

For any questions or additional instructions, please use the MQL5 private chat system.

There is already a MetaTrader 5 version available at this link:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139782?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

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Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel! We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers.  SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metatrader logics where other EAs stru
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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