Advanced Basket EA MT4

Advanced Basket EA MT4 - Professional Account Basket Manager

Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Basket Management

The Advanced Basket EA is a sophisticated account-level basket management system designed for professional traders who need complete control over their portfolio. Instead of managing individual trades, manage your entire account as one intelligent basket with advanced profit protection and risk management features.

🎯 What Makes This EA Special?

This is not just another EA - it's a complete basket management solution that monitors ALL your open positions (from any EA, manual trades, or other sources) and manages them collectively as one basket.

Perfect for:

  • Multi-Strategy Traders - Run multiple EAs and manage total profit/loss
  • Grid/Martingale Traders - Protect profits across entire grid systems
  • Manual Traders - Add professional automation to manual trading
  • Portfolio Managers - Manage multiple instruments as one basket
  • Risk Managers - Control account-level exposure with precision

🎪 Use Case Examples

Example 1: Grid Trading Protection

You run a grid EA that opens multiple positions:
Set basket TP to $200 to close entire grid at profit
Enable auto-hedge at -$100 to protect from adverse moves
Use break even at $80 to guarantee minimum profit
Result: Automated grid profit-taking with downside protection

Example 2: Multi-EA Portfolio

You run 3 different EAs on different pairs:
Monitor combined profit/loss across all EAs
Set daily profit limit to $500 - take the day off when reached
Set daily loss limit to $200 - stop trading on bad days

Result: Professional account-level risk management

Example 3: Manual Trading Enhancement

You trade manually but want automation:
Set trailing stop to lock in profits automatically
Use partial close to secure 50% at $100 profit
Enable break even to protect from reversals
Result: Professional profit management without complex manual work

Example 4: News Trading Safety

You trade news events with multiple positions:
Set time filter to close all positions before major news
Use stop loss in money for maximum daily risk
Enable auto-hedge if drawdown exceeds threshold
Result: Controlled risk during volatile periods

📋 Input Parameters Guide

Basket Settings

  • TakeProfitMoney - Basket TP in account currency (0 = disabled)
  • StopLossMoney - Basket SL in account currency (0 = disabled)
  • TakeProfitPercent - TP as % of balance (overrides money if >0)
  • StopLossPercent - SL as % of balance (overrides money if >0)
  • UseDynamicTP/SL - Calculate % based on equity instead of balance

Trailing Stop Settings

  • UseTrailingStop - Enable/disable trailing
  • TrailingStart - Profit level to activate trailing
  • TrailingDistance - Distance to trail behind highest profit
  • TrailingStep - Minimum profit increase to update trail

Break Even Settings

  • UseBreakEven - Enable/disable break even
  • BreakEvenProfit - Profit to activate break even
  • BreakEvenOffset - Guaranteed profit to lock

Partial Close Settings

  • UsePartialClose - Enable/disable partial closing
  • PartialClosePercent - % of basket to close (e.g., 50)
  • PartialCloseProfit - Profit level to trigger partial close

Filter Settings

  • SymbolFilter - Symbols to include (e.g., "EURUSD,GBPUSD")
  • MagicFilter - Magic number to filter (0 = all)
  • CommentFilter - Comment text to filter (empty = all)

Advanced Features

  • AutoHedge - Enable auto-hedging
  • HedgeAtDrawdown - Drawdown level to trigger hedge
  • UseMaxDailyProfit/Loss - Enable daily limits
  • MaxDailyProfit/Loss - Daily limit values

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Works with ANY positions in your account (manual, EA, copied trades)
  • Filters allow precise control over which positions to manage
  • Does not open new trades - only manages existing positions
  • Compatible with other EAs running on same account
  • One instance manages entire account - do not run multiple instances
  • Always test on demo account first with your specific setup

🚀 Quick Start Guide

  • Attach to any chart (symbol doesn't matter - manages account level)
  • Set your profit target (TakeProfitMoney or TakeProfitPercent)
  • Optionally set stop loss (StopLossMoney or StopLossPercent)
  • Configure filters if managing specific positions only
  • Enable desired features (trailing, break even, partial close)
  • Monitor the info panel for real-time basket status
  • Let the EA manage your basket automatically

💼 Who Should Use This EA?

✅ Traders running multiple strategies simultaneously
✅ Grid and martingale system traders
✅ Portfolio managers handling multiple instruments
✅ Manual traders wanting professional automation
✅ Anyone needing account-level profit protection
✅ Traders who want to "set and forget" profit targets
✅ Risk managers and Prop-Firm traders requiring strict daily limits

📞 Support

Have questions? Need custom configuration help? We're here to assist you in getting the most from your Advanced Basket EA.

Take control of your trading portfolio today with intelligent basket management!

Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo account first.
