Advanced Basket EA MT4
- Utilitaires
- Tola Moses Hector
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Advanced Basket EA MT4 - Professional Account Basket Manager
The Advanced Basket EA is a sophisticated account-level basket management system designed for professional traders who need complete control over their portfolio. Instead of managing individual trades, manage your entire account as one intelligent basket with advanced profit protection and risk management features.
🎯 What Makes This EA Special?
This is not just another EA - it's a complete basket management solution that monitors ALL your open positions (from any EA, manual trades, or other sources) and manages them collectively as one basket.
Perfect for:
- Multi-Strategy Traders - Run multiple EAs and manage total profit/loss
- Grid/Martingale Traders - Protect profits across entire grid systems
- Manual Traders - Add professional automation to manual trading
- Portfolio Managers - Manage multiple instruments as one basket
- Risk Managers - Control account-level exposure with precision
🎪 Use Case Examples
Example 1: Grid Trading Protection
Example 2: Multi-EA Portfolio
Result: Professional account-level risk management
Example 3: Manual Trading Enhancement
Example 4: News Trading Safety
📋 Input Parameters Guide
Basket Settings
- TakeProfitMoney - Basket TP in account currency (0 = disabled)
- StopLossMoney - Basket SL in account currency (0 = disabled)
- TakeProfitPercent - TP as % of balance (overrides money if >0)
- StopLossPercent - SL as % of balance (overrides money if >0)
- UseDynamicTP/SL - Calculate % based on equity instead of balance
Trailing Stop Settings
- UseTrailingStop - Enable/disable trailing
- TrailingStart - Profit level to activate trailing
- TrailingDistance - Distance to trail behind highest profit
- TrailingStep - Minimum profit increase to update trail
Break Even Settings
- UseBreakEven - Enable/disable break even
- BreakEvenProfit - Profit to activate break even
- BreakEvenOffset - Guaranteed profit to lock
Partial Close Settings
- UsePartialClose - Enable/disable partial closing
- PartialClosePercent - % of basket to close (e.g., 50)
- PartialCloseProfit - Profit level to trigger partial close
Filter Settings
- SymbolFilter - Symbols to include (e.g., "EURUSD,GBPUSD")
- MagicFilter - Magic number to filter (0 = all)
- CommentFilter - Comment text to filter (empty = all)
Advanced Features
- AutoHedge - Enable auto-hedging
- HedgeAtDrawdown - Drawdown level to trigger hedge
- UseMaxDailyProfit/Loss - Enable daily limits
- MaxDailyProfit/Loss - Daily limit values
⚠️ Important Notes
- Works with ANY positions in your account (manual, EA, copied trades)
- Filters allow precise control over which positions to manage
- Does not open new trades - only manages existing positions
- Compatible with other EAs running on same account
- One instance manages entire account - do not run multiple instances
- Always test on demo account first with your specific setup
🚀 Quick Start Guide
- Attach to any chart (symbol doesn't matter - manages account level)
- Set your profit target (TakeProfitMoney or TakeProfitPercent)
- Optionally set stop loss (StopLossMoney or StopLossPercent)
- Configure filters if managing specific positions only
- Enable desired features (trailing, break even, partial close)
- Monitor the info panel for real-time basket status
- Let the EA manage your basket automatically
