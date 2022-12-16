ScriptForOrders

The ScriptForOrders utility is intended for placing orders with the required Magicnumber parameter manually!

Manually opened orders have Magicnumber = 0. Expert Advisors often open orders with a Magicnumber parameter other than zero. This is done so that the EA can distinguish its own orders from those of others, or apply different control algorithms to different orders.

Sooner or later, a trader has a situation when he needs to intervene in the work of the adviser and place an order manually (the market changes and the adviser's orders need to be corrected). But to set such an order that the adviser will pick up as his own. There is no way to do this using the terminal. That's why ScriptForOrders comes to the rescue.

ScriptForOrders can set orders: Buy, Sell, BuyStop, SellStop, BuyLimit and SellLimit. All order parameters are specified in points, which adds additional convenience.

In addition to the above, ScriptForOrders has a built-in ability to use lagging stop orders. What it is? In some dealing centers, it is not possible to programmatically open a market order with pre-set StopLoss and TakeProfit sizes. In these Dealing Centers, you must first open a market order and only after that you can set the desired stop order. ScriptForOrders has a parameter that allows it to work in this mode too.

You can see all this in the video below.
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Traend in to chandle
Vitaly Murlenko
Indicators
This indicator receives tick data from the terminal and then averages it with three moving averages. This will allow you to catch the trend even inside the M1 candle. The sliding parameters can be adjusted manually. You can also specify the indicator drawing depth. In order for the indicator to start working, place it on the chart and let it work for several minutes - for normal operation, it needs to collect an array of quotes. This product is designed for aggressive trading, but it is also u
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