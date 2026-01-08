DaySpread MinMax

DaySpread MinMax — spread indicator with daily Min/Max

What it shows:

  • Current spread (Cur)
  • Minimum spread for the current day (Min.day)
  • Maximum spread for the current day (Max.day)

How it works:

  • Every 1 second the indicator reads Bid/Ask for the current symbol.
  • Current spread is calculated as (Ask − Bid) / Point (in points).
  • Min.day/Max.day are tracked during the day and reset when a new trading day starts (D1).
  • The values are displayed on the chart as a compact text panel.
  • You can drag the panel with the mouse; the position is saved per chart and restored after timeframe changes.

Benefits:

  • Instant view of current trading cost and the day’s spread range.
  • Helps monitor spread widening during news and low-liquidity periods.
  • Lightweight and unobtrusive: no lines/buffers, only an info panel.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Input parameters:

  • Screen corner — chart corner used to anchor the panel.
  • Offset X (px) — horizontal offset in pixels.
  • Offset Y (px) — vertical offset in pixels.
  • Font size — font size.
  • Text color — text color.
  • Background color — panel background color.
  • Show background — show/hide the panel background.
  • Show Min.day/Max.day — show/hide daily Min/Max values.
  • Allow drag with mouse — enable dragging the panel with the mouse.

