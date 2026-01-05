Sentinel FX MT5
- Experts
- Aung Kaung Htet
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Sentinel FX — Capital Defense System
Sentinel FX is an Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control and stable performance in real market conditions. Its primary objective is to protect capital and enter the market only when trading conditions are genuinely justified.
The advisor does not aim for high trade frequency and does not attempt to “catch every tick.” Instead, it operates selectively, filtering the market and avoiding periods of elevated uncertainty.
REAL TRADING SIGNAL
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351970
Starting price — $299. After every 5 copies sold, the price increases by $50.
Key Features
Capital Protection Focus
The trading logic is built around balance preservation and risk limitation, avoiding aggressive deposit acceleration techniques.
Market Condition Adaptation
Sentinel FX evaluates current market conditions, including volatility and price behavior, and trades only during suitable market phases.
Clear and Transparent Logic
No complex setups or overloaded parameters. Installation and operation do not require constant user supervision.
Controlled Trade Frequency
The system avoids chaotic trading and opens positions only when confirmed conditions are present.
Designed for Long-Term Use
The advisor is intended for stable, consistent operation rather than short-term experimental trading.
Trading Information
Trading instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit: from $100
Minimum leverage: from 1:20
Broker type: ECN broker recommended
Core System Parameters
-
No martingale
-
No grid trading
-
No averaging of losing positions
-
No high-risk money management techniques
-
Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade
-
Stable behavior across different broker conditions
-
Easy installation and configuration
-
Suitable for FTMO and other prop trading firms
Who Sentinel FX Is For
-
traders who prioritize reliability over aggression
-
those who value a structured and disciplined approach
-
users tired of high drawdowns and unstable trading systems
Core Philosophy
Sentinel FX is not a tool for quick promises. It is a calm, disciplined trading system focused on control, logic, and consistency.
Disclaimer
Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.