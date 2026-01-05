Sentinel FX MT5

Sentinel FX — Capital Defense System

Sentinel FX is an Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control and stable performance in real market conditions. Its primary objective is to protect capital and enter the market only when trading conditions are genuinely justified.

The advisor does not aim for high trade frequency and does not attempt to “catch every tick.” Instead, it operates selectively, filtering the market and avoiding periods of elevated uncertainty.

REAL TRADING SIGNAL

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351970

Starting price — $299. After every 5 copies sold, the price increases by $50.

Key Features

Capital Protection Focus

The trading logic is built around balance preservation and risk limitation, avoiding aggressive deposit acceleration techniques.

Market Condition Adaptation

Sentinel FX evaluates current market conditions, including volatility and price behavior, and trades only during suitable market phases.

Clear and Transparent Logic

No complex setups or overloaded parameters. Installation and operation do not require constant user supervision.

Controlled Trade Frequency

The system avoids chaotic trading and opens positions only when confirmed conditions are present.

Designed for Long-Term Use

The advisor is intended for stable, consistent operation rather than short-term experimental trading.

Trading Information

Trading instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: from $100

Minimum leverage: from 1:20

Broker type: ECN broker recommended

Core System Parameters

No martingale

No grid trading

No averaging of losing positions

No high-risk money management techniques

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade

Stable behavior across different broker conditions

Easy installation and configuration

Suitable for FTMO and other prop trading firms

Who Sentinel FX Is For

traders who prioritize reliability over aggression

those who value a structured and disciplined approach

users tired of high drawdowns and unstable trading systems

Core Philosophy

Sentinel FX is not a tool for quick promises. It is a calm, disciplined trading system focused on control, logic, and consistency.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.