Detailed Description

Cycles Plotter – Customizable Cycles Indicator with Moving Averages and Start Date

The Cycles Plotter is an advanced technical indicator that plots two fully customizable sinusoidal cycles, only based on user input. It does not generate cycles automatically: all cycles are calculated strictly according to the parameters set by the user, providing traders with a visual tool to study price oscillations and potential trend changes, without generating automatic signals or forecasts.

Key Points:

User-defined cycles: Cycle 1 (P1) and Cycle 2 (P2) are fully configurable by the user. You can set cycle length, amplitude, moving averages, and the exact start date and time. No cycles are plotted if the user does not provide input parameters.

Amplitude control: Each cycle can have a different amplitude, allowing you to adjust the “height” of oscillations relative to the moving average baseline.

Trend detection: Fast and slow moving averages indicate the cycle’s trend: Fast MA > Slow MA → uptrend phase (green / lime) Fast MA < Slow MA → downtrend phase (magenta / red) Fast MA ≈ Slow MA → sideways (flat) phase (orange / blue)

Cycle plots: Each cycle has three separate lines: Uptrend phase (green / lime) Downtrend phase (magenta / red) Sideways (flat) phase (orange / blue)

Custom start date and time: You can define the exact moment when each cycle starts plotting, allowing precise alignment with market events or historical patterns.

Who is it for?

This indicator is especially recommended for those who:

are studying market cycles or have already studied them,

want to deepen their knowledge of cycles applied to trading,

use cycles in their trading systems or want to integrate them into their strategies.

The Cycles Plotter is therefore useful both for experienced traders who want to analyze cyclical price movements, and for those who are in the learning or research phase. The cycle technique is a reliable method, established for many years, and used in major technical analysis and professional trading systems.

Important: The indicator does not generate automatic signals or forecasts. All calculations and cycles are based exclusively on user-provided inputs.