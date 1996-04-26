SC Trend Pro MT4

SC Trend Pro for MT4

Catch the Trend Before Everyone Else

Most trend-following indicators react only after the market has already moved.

SC Trend Pro was built to identify strong market momentum at the very beginning of a new trend while remaining 100% non-repainting.

Every Buy and Sell signal is generated only once, at the opening of a new candle, and will never disappear, move, or recalculate.

Designed for intraday traders who want clean charts, fast decisions, and realistic trading tools instead of marketing promises.

Why Choose SC Trend Pro?

✔ 100% Non-Repainting

✔ Early Trend Detection

✔ Momentum-Based Buy & Sell Signals

✔ Automatic Stop-Loss + 3 Take-Profit Levels

✔ Works on Forex, Gold, Indices & Crypto

✔ Clean and Easy-to-Read Charts

✔ Developer-Friendly iCustom Buffers

✔ Unlimited Demo for MT4 Strategy Tester



Built for Real Traders

How It Works

SC Trend Pro is not an Expert Advisor.

It does not promise automatic profits or unrealistic returns.

Instead, it helps manual traders recognize high-momentum trend opportunities early and manage trades with predefined Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels.

You remain in complete control of every trading decision.

The indicator continuously analyzes market momentum.

When a potential trend begins, SC Trend Pro immediately generates:

• Buy or Sell signal

• Stop-Loss level

• Three Take-Profit targets

• Alerts (sound etc.)

Everything is calculated automatically at the exact opening of a new candle.

No additional indicators.

No complicated settings.

Just clear trading decisions.

100% Non-Repainting

This is one of the most important features.

Signals are confirmed only after a candle closes and are displayed at the opening of the next candle.

Once a signal appears, it will never:

• repaint

• disappear

• move

• recalculate

The historical chart always shows exactly what was generated in real time.

Automatic Trade Management

Every signal includes:

• 1 Stop-Loss level

• TP1

• TP2

• TP3

This allows you to enter trades immediately without manually calculating risk levels.

Visual Trading Experience

SC Trend Pro was designed to make trend changes instantly recognizable.

Instead of ordinary arrows, it combines unique visual effects with clear trade projections, making important market events easy to identify at a glance while keeping the chart clean.

Works Best On

Markets:

• Forex

• Gold

• Indices

• Crypto

Recommended timeframes:

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

Perfect For

✓ Intraday Traders

✓ Trend Followers

✓ Price Action Traders

✓ Manual Traders

✓ Developers building Expert Advisors

Fully Compatible with Expert Advisors

All Buy and Sell signals are available through standard iCustom buffers.

If you develop Expert Advisors or automated trading systems, integrating SC Trend Pro is simple and reliable.

Unlimited Demo

The Demo version is fully functional inside the MT4 Strategy Tester.

You can evaluate:

• signal timing

• trend quality

• Stop-Loss and Take-Profit placement

• historical performance

There is no time limit.

Test it on any symbol and timeframe before making your decision.

Transparency First

I believe every trader should verify an indicator independently instead of relying on marketing claims.

Download the demo, test it thoroughly, and judge the results based on your own trading experience.

About the Developer

SC Trend Pro was created by a professional MQL developer with over 11 years of experience in MT4/MT5 development and a portfolio of 3,000+ custom indicators and Expert Advisors developed for traders around the world.

The indicator is built from practical trading experience, not by a marketing agency.

Version Notes

Future updates will continue to improve usability, visual presentation, and compatibility while maintaining the indicator's core philosophy:

Early trend detection. Zero repainting. Simple decision making.