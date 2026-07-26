SC Bolt T800 MT4

SC Bolt T-800 for MT4

Catch the Trend Before Everyone Else

Most trend-following indicators react only after the market has already moved.

SC Bolt T-800 was built to identify strong market momentum at the very beginning of a new trend while remaining 100% non-repainting.

Every Buy and Sell signal is generated only once, at the opening of a new candle, and will never disappear, move, or recalculate.

Designed for intraday traders who want clean charts, fast decisions, and realistic trading tools instead of marketing promises.

Why Choose SC Bolt T-800?   

✔ 100% Non-Repainting

✔ Early Trend Detection

✔ Momentum-Based Buy & Sell Signals

✔ Automatic Stop-Loss + 3 Take-Profit Levels

✔ Works on Forex, Gold, Indices & Crypto

✔ Clean and Easy-to-Read Charts

✔ Developer-Friendly iCustom Buffers

✔ Unlimited Demo for MT4 Strategy Tester

Built for Real Traders

Important! To respect intellectual property rights, we have made several partial modifications and updates to the indicator.

How It Works

SC Bolt T-800 is not an Expert Advisor.

It does not promise automatic profits or unrealistic returns.

Instead, it helps manual traders recognize high-momentum trend opportunities early and manage trades with predefined Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels.

You remain in complete control of every trading decision.

The indicator continuously analyzes market momentum.

When a potential trend begins, SC Bolt T-800 immediately generates:

• Buy or Sell signal

• Stop-Loss level

• Three Take-Profit targets

• Alerts (sound etc.)

Everything is calculated automatically at the exact opening of a new candle.

No additional indicators.

No complicated settings.

Just clear trading decisions.

100% Non-Repainting 

This is one of the most important features.

Signals are confirmed only after a candle closes and are displayed at the opening of the next candle.

Once a signal appears, it will never:

• repaint

• disappear

• move

• recalculate

The historical chart always shows exactly what was generated in real time.

Automatic Trade Management 

Every signal includes:

• 1 Stop-Loss level

• TP1

• TP2

• TP3

This allows you to enter trades immediately without manually calculating risk levels.

Visual Trading Experience 

SC Bolt T-800 was designed to make trend changes instantly recognizable.

Instead of ordinary arrows, it combines unique visual effects with clear trade projections, making important market events easy to identify at a glance while keeping the chart clean.

Works Best On 

Markets:

• Forex

• Gold

• Indices

• Crypto

Recommended timeframes:

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

Perfect For 

✓ Intraday Traders

✓ Trend Followers

✓ Price Action Traders

✓ Manual Traders

✓ Developers building Expert Advisors

Fully Compatible with Expert Advisors 

All Buy and Sell signals are available through standard iCustom buffers.

If you develop Expert Advisors or automated trading systems, integrating SC Bolt T-800 is simple and reliable.

Unlimited Demo 

The Demo version is fully functional inside the MT4 Strategy Tester.

You can evaluate:

• signal timing

• trend quality

• Stop-Loss and Take-Profit placement

• historical performance

There is no time limit.

Test it on any symbol and timeframe before making your decision.

Transparency First 

I believe every trader should verify an indicator independently instead of relying on marketing claims.

Download the demo, test it thoroughly, and judge the results based on your own trading experience.

About the Developer

SC Bolt T-800 was created by a professional MQL developer with over 11 years of experience in MT4/MT5 development and a portfolio of 3,000+ custom indicators and Expert Advisors developed for traders around the world.

The indicator is built from practical trading experience, not by a marketing agency.

Version Notes

Future updates will continue to improve usability, visual presentation, and compatibility while maintaining the indicator's core philosophy:

Early trend detection. Zero repainting. Simple decision making.


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Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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SC Bolt T800
Hasanboy Beknazarov
5 (1)
Indicators
SC Bolt T-800 for MT5 Catch the Trend Before Everyone Else Most trend-following indicators react only after the market has already moved. SC Bolt T-800 was built to identify strong market momentum at the very beginning of a new trend while remaining 100% non-repainting . Every Buy and Sell signal is generated only once, at the opening of a new candle, and will never disappear, move, or recalculate. Designed for intraday traders who want clean charts, fast decisions, and realistic trading tools
Rare Spear
Hasanboy Beknazarov
Indicators
This indicator is a simple but highly reliable trend-direction predictor designed for traders who prefer clean, accurate signals rather than noisy charts. Key Features Trend-prediction arrows – clear Buy/Sell arrows based on price action and trend flow. Low-frequency, high-accuracy signals – usually around 1 signal per day, but with exceptional precision. Built-in Exit signals – Exit arrows show the right moment to close a trade. No repainting – once an arrow appears, it never changes. Indicator
More Spear MT4
Hasanboy Beknazarov
Indicators
Developer’s Note I have been an MQL4/5 developer for over 11 years. I was never focused on selling indicators, but the consistent positive win/loss ratio of this system genuinely surprised me (including my Rare Spear indicator). That is why I decided to release it. All logic, structure, and authorship belong entirely to me. I make no promises — please test it yourself and make your own judgment. Why This Indicator Is Different Attention — this is not just a visual illusion! This is an indicator
SC Trend Pro MT4
Hasanboy Beknazarov
Indicators
SC Trend Pro for MT4 Catch the Trend Before Everyone Else Most trend-following indicators react only after the market has already moved. SC Trend Pro  was built to identify strong market momentum at the very beginning of a new trend while remaining 100% non-repainting . Every Buy and Sell signal is generated only once, at the opening of a new candle, and will never disappear, move, or recalculate. Designed for intraday traders who want clean charts, fast decisions, and realistic trading tools in
Rare Spear MT5
Hasanboy Beknazarov
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a simple but highly reliable trend-direction predictor designed for traders who prefer clean, accurate signals rather than noisy charts. Key Features Trend-prediction arrows – clear Buy/Sell arrows based on price action and trend flow. Low-frequency, high-accuracy signals – usually around 1 signal per day, but with exceptional precision. Built-in Exit signals – Exit arrows show the right moment to close a trade. No repainting – once an arrow appears, it never changes. Indicator
SC Trend Pro
Hasanboy Beknazarov
Indicators
SC Trend Pro for MT5 Catch the Trend Before Everyone Else Most trend-following indicators react only after the market has already moved. SC Trend Pro  was built to identify strong market momentum at the very beginning of a new trend while remaining 100% non-repainting . Every Buy and Sell signal is generated only once, at the opening of a new candle, and will never disappear, move, or recalculate. Designed for intraday traders who want clean charts, fast decisions, and realistic trading tools in
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