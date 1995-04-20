London Session Open Level mg
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 7
Crypto_Forex Indicator "London Session Open Level" for MT4.
- Indicator "London Session Open Level" is very useful auxiliary indicator for intraday trading.
- Session open price level is so important because very often price returns back to that area during the day.
- Indicator shows you London session open price level daily for each day.
- Also indicator shows week open level on Mondays.
- It is useful for intraday traders to set up targets or use as support/resistance area.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.