Elliott Wave Labeler

Two Snakes Ivan Stefanov

2 SNAKES is a first class scalping system. As the entries are quite precise, you are likely to become addicted to this system very quickly. You have 2 snakes. When you see a candle above or below them that does not touch them - that is your scalping signal. Then buy or sell at the green line or close. If you use a larger time frame, scalping can become trend following. The snakes are calculated precisely in relation to the current state of the market. They ARE NOT moving averages. You decide