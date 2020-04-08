Trend Vision Pro
- Indicators
- Miyambo Mumba
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TrendVision Pro - Clean Professional Trading System
CLEAN DESIGN. QUALITY SIGNALS. PROFESSIONAL RESULTS.
TrendVision Pro is a professional trend analysis indicator with a clean, modern interface that doesn't clutter your charts.
KEY FEATURES:
• Smart Quality Arrows - Only high-probability buy/sell signals with multi-factor confirmation
• Multi-Timeframe Panel - Real-time trend analysis across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes
• Auto Fibonacci Levels - Automatic calculation of key retracement levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%)
• Professional Dashboard - Compact, easy-to-read panel showing trend strength and MTF alignment
• Zero Repainting - All signals appear on bar close, fully reliable for backtesting
• Volume Confirmation - Filters weak signals by requiring above-average volume
• Clean Visual Design - Professional colors, not overwhelming, easy on the eyes
• Advanced Alerts - Sound, email, and push notifications for trend changes
• Support/Resistance - Automatic detection of key price levels
• Volatility Bands - ATR-based bands for gauging market volatility
WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT:
Unlike cluttered indicators showing arrows on every bar, TrendVision Pro focuses on QUALITY over QUANTITY. Advanced filtering ensures you only see strong, confirmed trading setups.
PERFECT FOR:
✓ Day traders seeking clear intraday signals
✓ Swing traders needing multi-timeframe confirmation
✓ Beginners wanting easy-to-understand signals
✓ Professionals demanding institutional-grade quality
✓ All markets: Forex, stocks, crypto, indices