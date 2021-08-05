Trend Dynamics Expert Advisor is a level trader designed to be as precise as possible.



Because of the extreme accuracy of the entries and the algorithms ability to filter out bad trades, the system does not take new trades every day.



The system was not optimized and has fixed indicator settings as its universally adaptable.



Be aware, that its recomended to run multiple pairs on the same account for more profit.

Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.

Please make sure to change MaxOpenTrades from 1 to 100 for the backtesting to be reliable.







This system relies on multiple indicators that are visible during the backtest. Ask Fleischflöte for Setfiles!



Leverage: 1:500

Use the Timeframe that you have set in the setfiles on the chart as well.(Signal Timeframe) Minimum account balance: $1000. (I would reccoment to start with 1000$ on a cent account.) Brokers: Will work on all. Pairs for default settings: EURAUD, GBPUSD, CADCHF, EURCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, USDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, USDCAD, CHFJPY, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, CADJPY



Features: Hard stop loss and take profit for each position.



Precise entrys mostly and therefore a high win-rate on single trades.



Transparency given by visible indicators.



Before you buy Trend Dynamics EA please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses as seen in the backtests.).

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

Thank you for allowing me to earn your business and 5 star review.

I wish you all the best and hope you succeed using it.





