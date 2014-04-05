Rossi Campos Timing Indicator

ROSSI CAMPOS TIMING INDICATOR 

ENGLISH

  1. 70% of trading bots operate at bar opening/closing - you need to know when they'll act

  2. Algorithms create extreme volatility at transitions - without timing you become a victim

  3. Knowledge of remaining time allows strategic anticipation

  4. Levels the field against institutional traders and their automated systems

  5. Proven increase in entry/exit accuracy

  6. Eliminates the "surprise factor" of candle closing

  7. Essential for scalpers trading short timeframes

  8. Allows synchronization of your trades with algorithmic flow

  9. Knowing when the bar closes = knowing when stops are triggered

  10. Tool that transforms time into competitive advantage


Recommended products
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicators
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
BinaWin NoTouch
Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez
Indicators
BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market. It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100 Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform. Requirements to use the indicator: 1. Have an account at Binary.Com 2. Configure the Binary.Com d
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Utilities
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
BoxLine by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Box Range Indicator  for MT5 helps traders visualize key price zones by automatically detecting and highlighting market structures. It dynamically draws upper, lower, and middle levels based on price action, making it an effective tool for identifying  support and resistance zones, breakouts, and trend reversals . Key Features: • Automatic Box Detection – Identifies price ranges based on market movements. • Dynamic High and Low Updates – Adjusts in real time to reflect market conditions.
FREE
CypherNexus
Casey Nkalubo
Indicators
Cypher Pattern Detector A tool for automatic detection of Cypher harmonic patterns (XABCD) in financial charts. Overview The Cypher Pattern Detector identifies both bullish and bearish Cypher harmonic patterns in real time. It applies Fibonacci ratio validation and a quality scoring system to highlight patterns that closely match the defined structure. This helps traders observe and analyze potential market structures more consistently, without the need for manual drawing. Main Features Pattern
FREE
Hrum
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Hrum indicator was created to neutralize temporary pauses and rollbacks. It analyzes price behavior and, if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in trend direction. Entering the market is not difficult, but staying in it is much more difficult. With the Giordano Bruno indicator and its unique trend line, staying on trend will become much easier! Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emoti
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Utilities
This utility opens orders when the candle touches the manually placed trend line, as if it were a more articulated pending order.  It can be used on any asset, when it opens the order it eliminates the line it touched and create Arrow. In this case, it is used for price reversal operations, it opens a sell order when the bullish candle touches the bottom-up line and opens a buy order when the bearish candle touches the top-down line.  You can adjust the stop loss and takeprofit, this utility is
GridLinesX
Nattapon Chuekamhod
Indicators
GridLinesX is a lightweight and efficient utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders visualize price levels with precision. Whether you are a Grid Trader, a Scalper, or simply need to mark psychological price levels, GridLinesX automates the process instantly. Forget about drawing manual horizontal lines one by one. Simply define your High/Low range and the grid step (in points), and the tool will generate a clean, customizable grid overlay on your chart. Key Features: Customizable Range:
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
Scanner Didi BB
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
This script use DIDI+BB indicators and display alerts, send mail, send notifications, and play sounds. Scanner can monitor market watch using  ***MARKET***  as symbol name, with  all timeframes Inputs: media_lenta=3 media_base=8 media_longa=20 bb_periodo=20 bb_shift=0 bb_deviation=1.96 symbols - Symbol list, separated by ;   when using ***MARKET*** symbols from marketwatch will be included wait_interval_between_signals - Seconds between signals, default =60, but high frequency signals should red
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Ichimoku Map MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
Ichimoku Map (instant look at the markets) - built on the basis of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The task of the Ichimoku Map is to provide information about the market strength on the selected time periods and instruments, from the point of view of the Ichimoku indicator. The indicator displays 7 degrees of buy signal strength and 7 degrees of sell signal strength. The stronger the trend, the brighter the signal rectangle in the table. The table can be dragged with the mouse. The
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
The Ring
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Ring A EA to rule them all The Ring   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. The Ring  It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  The Ring    Have 6 neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the
Session Volatility Map
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Indicators
Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart. Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes. Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance. Highlights the currently active trading session. Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US). Who will benefit: Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases. Intraday trader
FREE
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.74) Short Description The Integrated Dashboard Scanner monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single panel. Version 3.74 features four core scanning modules based on Dariusz Dargo's trading strategy (IB/OB Breakouts, MACD Divergence & Convergence, MACD Pivot, MACD Bias) plus five supplementary modules (Market Structure, Momentum, Daily ATR Usage, Economic News, and Memo). Each module can be configured independently. New in
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
FREE
Niubility Trend For MT5
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend  displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
Godfather mt5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The intelligent algorithm of the Godfather indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are reported to the trader in the form of signals. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the indicator displays only th
Super Trend Entry Zone by Antman
Manh Hai Nguyen
Indicators
Super Trend Entry Signal Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to identify precise entry points based on market volatility. Using the Average True Range (ATR) as its core, this indicator dynamically adjusts to current market conditions — helping traders spot potential breakout or reversal opportunities with confidence. Key Features: - Volatility-Based Entries: Calculates entry zones using real-time ATR values for adaptive precision. - Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly on any time
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
Utilities
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps you instantly publish your trade to the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your own Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending orders; Modification of stop loss and take provision (last order); Stop loss and take prov triggered; Activation and deletion of a pending order: Sending trading reports; Sending a message for deposits
Smooth Macd Pro
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Indicators
É um indicador oscilador baseado no "MACD" convencional porém com suavização . Através desse indicador você será capaz de operar sem os ruídos produzidos pelo indicador "MACD" convencional. Em quais ativos o indicador funciona: Em qualquer ativo do mercado, tanto em forex, como B3 ou binárias.   Qual é o novo parâmetro: Smooth Period ou período de suavização, que representa o período que será suavizado no "MACD".
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
More from author
Rossi Campos Trailing Stop Auto EA
Heber Henrique Penow Campos
Utilities
ROSSI CAMPOS TRAILING STOP AUTO EA - The Intelligent Guardian of Your Profits! Why Was It Created? Losing profitable trades due to the lack of an efficient trailing stop was a constant frustration. Available solutions were either overly complex, heavy, or simply unreliable. I decided to build something   light, precise, and trustworthy   — an assistant that automatically safeguards your gains without any hassle. How Does It Work? (For Non-Programmers) You set: Initial Stop Loss and Take Profit
Rossi Campos Ultra Trader Bollinger Bands EA
Heber Henrique Penow Campos
Utilities
ROSSI CAMPOS ULTRA TRADER EA – The Intelligent Guardian of Your Profits! Why was it created? Existing market solutions were complex, heavy, or simply didn’t work as they should. I decided to create something light, precise, and reliable. Exclusive Features: Lightweight and stable — Zero crashes or conflicts. Intuitive setup — Just fill in the fields and you’re ready! Millimetric precision — Calculations based on the current tick. Universal — Works on any asset and timeframe. Fully automatic — N
Rossi Campos Arrows Indicator
Heber Henrique Penow Campos
Indicators
Rossi Campos Arrows Indicator – Trade with an indicator that actually works If you want more clarity when entering or exiting the market, this indicator was made for you. I developed an exclusive indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines two of the most respected technical filters: Bollinger Bands and RSI — at the same time. The algorithm does all the heavy lifting for you: When a real buying opportunity appears, a green arrow shows up on the chart. When it’s time to sell, a red arrow is displaye
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review