Fast Copy cp

FastCopy cp : Professional Offline Local Trade Copier

This tool is a 100% Offline-Capable (Local Mode) copier, designed to communicate directly between terminals on your PC/VPS for near-instant execution.

[Why FastCopy cp ? v3.0 Update]

  • Instant Execution: Uses "Dirty Flag" logic to detect trades the millisecond they happen.

  • Simple Setup: No complicated URL lists or DLL imports required.

[Key Features]

  • Ultra-Low Latency: Direct file exchange ensures copying speeds under 50ms locally.

  • Smart Symbol Matching: Automatically handles suffix differences (e.g., matching XAUUSD with GOLD.pro).

  • Heartbeat Monitor: Ensures the connection is alive even during low volatility.

  • Crash Recovery: Automatically re-syncs after terminal restarts without duplicating trades.

[Functionality]

  • Risk Management: Choose between Fixed Lot or Lot Multiplier.

  • Trade Filtering: Copy Buy-only, Sell-only, or Reverse trades (for hedging strategies).

  • Sync Control: Real-time synchronization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

[Setup Guide] Step 1: Setup the MASTER (Sender)

  1. Attach FastCopy cp to any chart.

  2. Set Role to ROLE_MASTER.

  3. Click TURN ON. (Note down your Account Number)

Step 2: Setup the SLAVE (Receiver)

  1. Attach FastCopy cp to a chart on the second terminal.

  2. Set Role to ROLE_SLAVE.

  3. Enter the Master's Account ID in the panel.

  4. Click TURN ON.

[Input Parameters]

  • InpRole: Select operation mode (Master or Slave). No other complex settings required!

[Support] If you need help setting up this tool or have feature requests, please write in the Comments section. I am happy to assist you directly via MQL5.

Note: This system works for Local Copying (Same PC/VPS).

Filtro:
nanaboks
14
nanaboks 2025.12.23 13:36 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Alireza Kalamati
610
Resposta do desenvolvedor Alireza Kalamati 2025.12.25 09:50
thank you
Responder ao comentário