FastCopy cp : Professional Offline Local Trade Copier
This tool is a 100% Offline-Capable (Local Mode) copier, designed to communicate directly between terminals on your PC/VPS for near-instant execution.
[Why FastCopy cp ? v3.0 Update]
Instant Execution: Uses "Dirty Flag" logic to detect trades the millisecond they happen.
Simple Setup: No complicated URL lists or DLL imports required.
[Key Features]
Ultra-Low Latency: Direct file exchange ensures copying speeds under 50ms locally.
Smart Symbol Matching: Automatically handles suffix differences (e.g., matching XAUUSD with GOLD.pro).
Heartbeat Monitor: Ensures the connection is alive even during low volatility.
Crash Recovery: Automatically re-syncs after terminal restarts without duplicating trades.
[Functionality]
Risk Management: Choose between Fixed Lot or Lot Multiplier.
Trade Filtering: Copy Buy-only, Sell-only, or Reverse trades (for hedging strategies).
Sync Control: Real-time synchronization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).
[Setup Guide] Step 1: Setup the MASTER (Sender)
Attach FastCopy cp to any chart.
Set Role to ROLE_MASTER.
Click TURN ON. (Note down your Account Number)
Step 2: Setup the SLAVE (Receiver)
Attach FastCopy cp to a chart on the second terminal.
Set Role to ROLE_SLAVE.
Enter the Master's Account ID in the panel.
Click TURN ON.
[Input Parameters]
InpRole: Select operation mode (Master or Slave). No other complex settings required!
[Support] If you need help setting up this tool or have feature requests, please write in the Comments section. I am happy to assist you directly via MQL5.
Note: This system works for Local Copying (Same PC/VPS).
