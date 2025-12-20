Fast Copy cp

FastCopy : Ultimate Offline Local Trade Copier

This tool is now 100% Offline-Capable (Local Mode), meaning it communicates directly between terminals on your PC/VPS for zero-latency execution.

🚀 Why FastCopy ? (v3.0 Update)

Instant Execution: Uses "Dirty Flag" logic to detect trades the millisecond they happen.

Uses "Dirty Flag" logic to detect trades the millisecond they happen. Simple Setup: No complicated URL lists or DLL imports required.

⚡ Key Features

Ultra-Low Latency: Direct file exchange ensures copying speeds under 50ms locally.

Direct file exchange ensures copying speeds under 50ms locally. Smart Symbol Matching: Automatically handles suffix differences (e.g., matching XAUUSD with GOLD.pro ).

Automatically handles suffix differences (e.g., matching XAUUSD with GOLD.pro ). Heartbeat Monitor: Ensures the connection is alive even during low volatility.

Ensures the connection is alive even during low volatility. Crash Recovery: Automatically re-syncs after terminal restarts without duplicating trades.

🎛️ Functionality

Risk Management: Choose between Fixed Lot or Lot Multiplier.

Choose between Fixed Lot or Lot Multiplier. Trade Filtering: Copy Buy-only, Sell-only, or Reverse trades (for hedging strategies).

Copy Buy-only, Sell-only, or Reverse trades (for hedging strategies). Sync Control: Real-time synchronization of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

🛠️ Setup Guide (30 Seconds)

Step 1: Setup the MASTER (Sender)

1. Attach FastCopy to any chart.

2. Set Role to ROLE_MASTER.

3. Click TURN ON.

(Note down your Account Number)

Step 2: Setup the SLAVE (Receiver)

1. Attach FastCopy to a chart on the second terminal.

2. Set Role to ROLE_SLAVE.

3. Enter the Master's Account ID in the panel.

4. Click TURN ON.

⚙️ Input Parameters

InpRole: Select operation mode (Master or Slave).

Select operation mode (Master or Slave). No other complex settings required!

📞 Support & Custom Development

If you need help setting up this tool, have feature requests, or want to support the development, feel free to contact me on Telegram.

Telegram: @immahdi74

Note: This system works for Local Copying (Same PC/VPS).