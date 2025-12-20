Fast Copy cp

FastCopy cp: Professional Local Trade Copier

FastCopy cp is a high-performance trade management system designed for professional traders and Prop Firm managers. It utilizes Memory-Mapped Files (Atomic IO) to ensure near-instant execution between terminals on the same PC or VPS.

This tool is engineered for stability, handling complex symbol matching automatically while providing real-time data connectivity via its built-in API.

⚠️ CRITICAL REQUIREMENT (Read Before Use)

This EA requires an active server connection to function. If you do not enable WebRequest with the specific URL below, the copier will NOT work.

You must allow the API URL in MetaTrader settings:

1. Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.

2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

3. Add exactly this URL:

https://103.75.197.188:8000/api/event

⚡ Key Features

Zero Latency Engine: Direct memory copying ensures execution speeds under 50ms locally.

Direct memory copying ensures execution speeds under 50ms locally. Smart Symbol Matching: Automatically detects and matches different broker symbols (e.g., matching GOLD with XAUUSD.pro ).

Automatically detects and matches different broker symbols (e.g., matching GOLD with XAUUSD.pro ). Crash Recovery: Built-in self-healing logic ensures the copier re-syncs automatically after a terminal restart without duplicating trades.

Built-in self-healing logic ensures the copier re-syncs automatically after a terminal restart without duplicating trades. Web Monitor Ready: Pushes trade data to the API for real-time remote monitoring.

🎛️ Functionality

Risk Management: Supports Fixed Lot or Risk Multiplier.

Supports Fixed Lot or Risk Multiplier. Trade Filtering: Options to copy Buy-only, Sell-only, or Reverse trades.

Options to copy Buy-only, Sell-only, or Reverse trades. Sync Control: Real-time synchronization of SL/TP modifications.

🛠️ Setup Guide

Step 1: Configure WebRequest (Mandatory)

Follow the "Critical Requirement" section above and add the API URL to MetaTrader options.

Step 2: Setup the MASTER (Sender)

1. Attach FastCopy cp to any chart.

2. Set Role to ROLE_MASTER.

3. Click TURN ON. Note down the Account Number.

Step 3: Setup the SLAVE (Receiver)

1. Attach FastCopy cp to a chart on the second terminal.

2. Set Role to ROLE_SLAVE.

3. Enter the Master's Account ID in the panel.

4. Click TURN ON.

⚙️ Input Parameters

InpRole: Select operation mode (Master or Slave).

Select operation mode (Master or Slave). InpServerURL: The API endpoint (Do not change this unless you have a private server).

Note: This system works for Local Copying (Same PC/VPS). Internet copying requires the Cloud edition.