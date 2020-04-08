Triple Moving Average Buy Sell Alerts

Trade with Confidence Using a Classic Triple Moving Average Strategy
This indicator automatically spots high probability trend following opportunities using a proven 3 moving average system. It plots clear visual signals directly on your chart and sends instant alerts to your desktop and mobile phone, so you never miss a trade.

Indicator Description: Triple Moving Average Buy Sell Alerts

🎯 Core Functionality & Trading Logic

The indicator uses three moving averages to filter the trend and pinpoint entries. The logic is strict and clear:

    BUY Signal (Green Diamond): Generated when ALL of the following conditions are met on a closed candle:

        Trend Up: Price is above the slow 200-period MA.

        Alignment: The 20 MA is above the 50 MA, and the 50 MA is above the 200 MA.

        Trigger: The candle closes above all three Moving Averages.

    SELL Signal (Red Diamond): Generated when ALL of the opposite conditions are met on a closed candle:

        Trend Down: Price is below the slow 200-period MA.

        Alignment: The 20 MA is below the 50 MA, and the 50 MA is below the 200 MA.

        Trigger: The candle closes below all three Moving Averages.

    CLOSE Trade Signal (Golden 'X'): Your exit signal appears when the fast 20 MA crosses the medium 50 MA.

        A golden 'X' below price closes a BUY trade.

        A golden 'X' above price closes a SELL trade.

The indicator keeps track of the market state, so it will only show a new Buy or Sell diamond after a previous trade has been closed with an 'X'.

🔔 Multi-Platform Notifications (Never Miss a Signal)

When a new live signal is generated, you get notified in two ways:

    Desktop Pop-Up Alert: A clear message appears on your screen (e.g., "XAUUSD H1 place BUY order").

    Push Notification to Your Phone: The same alert is sent instantly to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app, so you can monitor the markets even when away from your computer.

    Note: Alerts are for live signals only. You won't be spammed with historical signals when you first attach the indicator.

🎨 Full Customization to Match Your Chart Style

Make the indicator look and work exactly how you want:

    Moving Average Control: Adjust the period, type (SMA/EMA), color, and line thickness for each of the three MAs.

    Signal Appearance: Choose the color for the Buy diamonds and Sell diamonds. Adjust the visual offset to place signals clearly above or below price bars.

    Visual Offset Tip: This setting moves the arrows away from price for better visibility. A value of 300 works well on Daily (D1) charts, but you should use a smaller value on lower timeframes (e.g., try 3-10 on a 1-minute chart). Find the perfect setting for your favorite chart with one quick adjustment.

Why Choose This Indicator?
It transforms the classic triple MA crossover strategy from a manual chart analysis task into a precise, automated trading assistant. With its strict rules, clear visuals, and reliable alerts, it helps you maintain discipline and execute your plan consistently.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: How do I install the indicator?
A: After purchase and download, you will receive an .ex5 file. Copy this file into the MQL5\Indicators folder of your MetaTrader 5 data directory. Restart your MT5 terminal, and you will find "Triple MA System" in the Navigator window under Indicators. Drag and drop it onto any chart to start.

Q2: The indicator isn't showing any arrows. What's wrong?
A: This is usually due to one of two reasons:

    Not Enough Data: The indicator needs sufficient historical bars to calculate its 200-period moving average. Ensure your chart has loaded enough past data (e.g., several hundred bars).

    Visual Offset is Too Large: If the "Arrow Offset" value is extremely high (like 300 on a 1-minute chart), the arrows may be drawn far outside the current price view. Try reducing this value (e.g., to 5-30 for lower timeframes).

Q3: I received a signal, but the notification didn't come to my phone.
A: Push notifications require a one-time setup in MT5:

    Ensure "Enable push notifications" is checked in Tools → Options → Notifications.

    Enter your MetaQuotes ID (found in your MT5 mobile app) in the same settings tab.

    Make sure your desktop terminal is connected to the internet and your phone's MT5 app is logged in.

Q4: Can I change the periods of the Moving Averages (e.g., use 9, 21, 200 instead)?
A: Yes, absolutely. All three Moving Average periods (Short, Medium, and Long), as well as their type (SMA or EMA), are fully customizable via the input parameters when you attach the indicator to a chart.

Q5: Why did I get a new Buy signal while already in a Buy trade?
A: The indicator is designed to track the market state and should only give a new entry signal after the previous trade has been closed with an exit ('X') signal. If you see consecutive entry signals without an exit in between, please check that the "InpPeriodMA1" (fast MA) and "InpPeriodMA2" (medium MA) periods are not set to 1, which could cause erratic behavior. Ensure you are using the default or sensible values.

Q6: What is the "Arrow Offset" setting, and what value should I use?
A: This setting moves the signal arrows (diamonds and X's) vertically away from the high/low of the bar to prevent clutter and improve visibility. There is no universal perfect value—it depends on your chart's scale and timeframe.

    For higher timeframes (D1, H4), a larger value like 100-300 points works well.

    For lower timeframes (M15, M5, M1), a much smaller value like 3-30 points is usually sufficient.

    Tip: Start with a low value and increase it until the arrows are clearly visible without being too far from the price action.

Q7: Is this a "set and forget" trading system?
A: No, it is not. This indicator is a sophisticated signaling tool, not an automated Expert Advisor. It provides high-quality visual and audio alerts based on a clear trading logic, but you are responsible for executing the trades, managing risk (using stop-loss), and applying your own market knowledge. We recommend forward-testing any strategy in a demo account first.

Q8: How do I change the colors of the lines and arrows?
A: Full visual customization is built-in. In the indicator's settings window (Inputs tab), you can independently set the color for each of the three MA lines, the Buy diamond, the Sell diamond, and also adjust their line/arrow widths.

Q9: Will I receive updates for this indicator?
A: Yes. All customers receive free updates for the indicator. When an update is available, you will be notified through the MQL5 Market and can download the new version from your purchase history.

Q10: Where can I get support if I have a problem?
A: For technical support, please use the "Comments" section on the MQL5 market product page or contact the developer directly through your MQL5 account. We are here to help.

Recommended products
DoctorEdge V LINE Pump it Dump it Strategy Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
Indicators
DoctorEdge V-LINE (Pump it & Dump it) Strategy Pro Confirms trend direction using smart momentum logic and key price behavior How It Works DoctorEdge V-LINE is a smart visual indicator designed to detect trend impulses and confirm their strength based on how price reacts around certain dynamic zones. Buy Trend: When price reaches level -20 , the line turns green , signaling a potential buy . If price breaks above level 0 and the line stays green, the uptrend is confirmed . If price doe
Di Napoli Thrust Scanner MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for Dinapoli thrust pattern in multiple timeframes for a specific market. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets It can scan for thrust pattern on W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 timeframes Ability to choose number of bars required above/below displaced moving average to define thrust Able to move display label on chart by single click Parameters Minimum Bars: Least amount of bars to account for Thrust DMA Period: Moving average period DMA Shift: Number or bars re
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Harmony Signals Pro
Giuseppe Papa
Indicators
Elite Harmony Signals Pro Panoramica Elite Harmony Signals è un indicatore sofisticato di analisi tecnica che visualizza rettangoli dinamici che forniscono zone di trading chiare e segnali di conferma per decisioni migliorate. Caratteristiche Principali Zone Rettangolo Dinamiche Estensione in Tempo Reale : I rettangoli si estendono automaticamente all'azione corrente del prezzo Chiusura Intelligente : I rettangoli si chiudono solo quando appaiono segnali opposti Conferma Visiva : Zone di trading
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
RoboTick Signal
Mahir Okan Ortakoy
Indicators
Hello, In this indicator, I started with a simple moving average crossover algorithm. However, in order ot get more succesfull results, I created different scenarios by basin the intersections and aptimized values of the moving averages on opening, closing, high and low values. I am presenting you with the most stable version of the moving averages that you have probably seen in any environment. We added a bit of volume into it. In my opinion, adding the Bollinger Band indicator from the ready-
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
Indicators
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Kingtrend
Antonio Blazquez
Indicators
KingTrend — Price Action Trend Analysis Tool KingTrend is a trend-following indicator based on long-standing price action principles involving Highs, Lows, Open, and Close. The logic behind this tool comes from concepts passed on to me by my mentor and translated into code for consistent structure recognition. Features: Identifies market structure using price action logic Detects trend direction and key turning points Marks Higher Highs, Lower Lows, and extensions Suitable for discretionary or
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Indicators
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
QXS Market Scanner
Netlux Digital Kft.
Indicators
QuantXMarketScanner is a multi assets indicator for MT5 - Mathematical model based on 7 custom moving averages indicators  - Adaptable on Currencies, Stocks and Crypto - Automatic setup, self optimized About QuantXsystem Products: –         Simple installation & integration into MT5   –         Unlimited License after purchase (for one user) –         Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels. –         Trading indicators are displayed directly and automaticall
Sessions and Bar Time
Tran Vinh Vu
Indicators
The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display. Key Features: Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations. Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading
FREE
NeuralBTC AI Advanced Market Intelligence
Salman Khan
Experts
Stop guessing. Start trading BTC with AI-powered precision. NeuralBTC AI is not just another Expert Advisor — it's a complete AI trading ecosystem built specifically for Bitcoin. Our proprietary neural network processes real-time BTCUSD market data 24/7, delivering actionable trading signals with calculated confidence levels. LIVE AI SERVER INCLUDED Your license includes full access to our cloud-based AI infrastructure: Dedicated neural network analyzing Bitcoin markets 24/7 Real-time dat
Forex Relative Performance MT5
Rabia Moufid
Indicators
Forex Relative Performance indicator This indicator calculates the relative strength of major currencies against the US dollar. The basic idea behind this indicator is "to buy strong currency and to sell weak currency". This indicator allows you to quickly identify the best forex pair to trade according to your trading style (Intraday, Scalping, Swing, or Long Term)
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Indicators
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Bull Bear Power Indicator
Hasan Aksoy
Indicators
Enhanced Bull-Bear Power Indicator Description The Enhanced Bull-Bear Power Indicator is a custom technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides a visual representation of the relative strength between bullish and bearish market forces over a user-defined period. By calculating the average percentage change for bullish and bearish bars, the indicator computes a strength ratio that helps traders identify prevailing market sentiment. Features User-adjustable period for calculatio
MarketMagnet
Kelly Adediran Raymond
Indicators
Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
Multi Trend Fast Tracer MT5
Wei Guo
Indicators
This is an original, agile, and excellent trending system. Whether you are a beginner trading novice or a professional trader, this set of indicators can help you quickly and timely track the latest changes in market trends. It has the following characteristics: The method of use is extremely simple, plug and play, and the display of all trend analysis results is clear at a glance; There is no need to configure any functional parameters, the trend tracking indicator will automatically analyze th
Glider
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Glider indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit the transaction that appear on the current candle. Using the indicator is very simple. When a dot and a blue line appear, open a buy deal. When a dot and a red line appear, open a sell deal. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions, therefore the Glider indicator will display only the trend line and entry points, i.e. displays displays the entry points to the marke
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
AltoX Spirol Indicator
Lesley Mthandazo Khulumo
Indicators
AltoX Capital Spirol Indicator brings professional‐grade, pattern‐based signals to your MT5 charts in a single, easy-to-use tool. Advantages & Key Benefits •   Clear, Actionable Signals Automatically plots buy/sell arrows when your custom Spirol pattern completes on a closed bar—no guessing whether a signal is valid. •   Built-In Trend Filter •   Automatic Reference Levels Draws Retracement lines  for quick visual pullback targets. •   Real-Time Alerts Popup alerts in MT5 plus mobile push noti
FST Super Support and Resistance BOX MT5
Benoit Dumont
Indicators
Introducing our advanced Indicator, a groundbreaking tool for identifying support and resistance zones with unmatched precision. Elevate your trading strategy with a host of features, including a dual-color upper and lower box system that allows for easy visual recognition of market trends. Key Features: Dual-Color Box for the Support and Resistance Zones Customize your analysis with dual-color box. The upper and lower boxes offer distinct colors, providing a clear visual representation of supp
Smart FVG indicator
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (10)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT5 – Fair Value Gap and Imbalance Detection Smart FVG Indicator MT5 is a professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) and Imbalance detection tool for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style analysis to study market structure, liquidity and price inefficiencies. The indicator automatically scans price action to find valid Fair Value Gaps and Imbalance zones , then draws and updates these zones directly on the chart. This helps you see
FREE
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Trend Wave Analyzer Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Trend Wave Analyzer Pro: Ride the True Market Trend Stop guessing and start seeing the real story behind price movements. Are you tired of lagging indicators that give you signals too late? Do you struggle to distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? The Trend Wave Analyzer Pro is the definitive tool designed to give you a clear, decisive, and actionable view of the market's true momentum. For just $30, you can unlock a professional-grade analysis system that will become
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Indicators
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
More from author
Turtles indicator
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
5 (2)
Indicators
This all-in-one trading indicator brings together breakout signals, high and low levels, and a trailing stop with alerts into a single, powerful tool. If you've ever felt overwhelmed by layering too many indicators on your chart, this one simplifies everything while giving you a sharp edge in the markets. It combines three essential elements into a clean, straightforward display that helps you spot entry opportunities, handle risk, and grasp the overall market flow right away. It's especially ha
FREE
ATR Orders Manager EA
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
Tired of manually calculating risk for orders or dealing with clunky interfaces that disrupt your chart workflow? ATR Orders Manager is your ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for placing smart, risk-controlled market orders or pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) with dynamic stop losses based on Average True Range (ATR). Designed for both scalpers and swing traders, this EA automates the heavy lifting so you can focus on market analysis—while keeping everything under your control via an intuitive, dr
Turtles 3xATR EA
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
Turtles 3xATR EA: A Trend-Following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview   Turtles 3xATR EA is an automated trading robot inspired by the classic Turtle Trading system. It focuses on capturing breakouts in trending markets while using volatility-based stops to manage risk. The EA trades one position at a time per symbol, entering on breakout signals and trailing stops to lock in profits. It emphasizes disciplined risk control, never risking more than a configurable percentage of your accou
Turtles EA
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
Turtles EA - Dual-System Breakout Trader - Hedging accounts only Overview: This Expert Advisor (EA) automates the classic Turtle Trading strategy, a trend-following system inspired by Richard Dennis's famous experiment. The method is presented in Michael Covel's book: "The Complete TurtleTrader: How 23 Novice Investors Became Overnight Millionaires". Listening a lot to Jerry Parker podcasts i found that the turtles never used pyramiding but the confusion comes from the usage of 2 systems (S1 2
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review