Trade with Confidence Using a Classic Triple Moving Average Strategy

This indicator automatically spots high probability trend following opportunities using a proven 3 moving average system. It plots clear visual signals directly on your chart and sends instant alerts to your desktop and mobile phone, so you never miss a trade.

Indicator Description: Triple Moving Average Buy Sell Alerts

🎯 Core Functionality & Trading Logic



The indicator uses three moving averages to filter the trend and pinpoint entries. The logic is strict and clear:



BUY Signal (Green Diamond): Generated when ALL of the following conditions are met on a closed candle:



Trend Up: Price is above the slow 200-period MA.



Alignment: The 20 MA is above the 50 MA, and the 50 MA is above the 200 MA.



Trigger: The candle closes above all three Moving Averages.



SELL Signal (Red Diamond): Generated when ALL of the opposite conditions are met on a closed candle:



Trend Down: Price is below the slow 200-period MA.



Alignment: The 20 MA is below the 50 MA, and the 50 MA is below the 200 MA.



Trigger: The candle closes below all three Moving Averages.



CLOSE Trade Signal (Golden 'X'): Your exit signal appears when the fast 20 MA crosses the medium 50 MA.



A golden 'X' below price closes a BUY trade.



A golden 'X' above price closes a SELL trade.



The indicator keeps track of the market state, so it will only show a new Buy or Sell diamond after a previous trade has been closed with an 'X'.



🔔 Multi-Platform Notifications (Never Miss a Signal)



When a new live signal is generated, you get notified in two ways:



Desktop Pop-Up Alert: A clear message appears on your screen (e.g., "XAUUSD H1 place BUY order").



Push Notification to Your Phone: The same alert is sent instantly to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app, so you can monitor the markets even when away from your computer.



Note: Alerts are for live signals only. You won't be spammed with historical signals when you first attach the indicator.



🎨 Full Customization to Match Your Chart Style



Make the indicator look and work exactly how you want:



Moving Average Control: Adjust the period, type (SMA/EMA), color, and line thickness for each of the three MAs.



Signal Appearance: Choose the color for the Buy diamonds and Sell diamonds. Adjust the visual offset to place signals clearly above or below price bars.



Visual Offset Tip: This setting moves the arrows away from price for better visibility. A value of 300 works well on Daily (D1) charts, but you should use a smaller value on lower timeframes (e.g., try 3-10 on a 1-minute chart). Find the perfect setting for your favorite chart with one quick adjustment.



Why Choose This Indicator?

It transforms the classic triple MA crossover strategy from a manual chart analysis task into a precise, automated trading assistant. With its strict rules, clear visuals, and reliable alerts, it helps you maintain discipline and execute your plan consistently.



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)



Q1: How do I install the indicator?

A: After purchase and download, you will receive an .ex5 file. Copy this file into the MQL5\Indicators folder of your MetaTrader 5 data directory. Restart your MT5 terminal, and you will find "Triple MA System" in the Navigator window under Indicators. Drag and drop it onto any chart to start.



Q2: The indicator isn't showing any arrows. What's wrong?

A: This is usually due to one of two reasons:



Not Enough Data: The indicator needs sufficient historical bars to calculate its 200-period moving average. Ensure your chart has loaded enough past data (e.g., several hundred bars).



Visual Offset is Too Large: If the "Arrow Offset" value is extremely high (like 300 on a 1-minute chart), the arrows may be drawn far outside the current price view. Try reducing this value (e.g., to 5-30 for lower timeframes).



Q3: I received a signal, but the notification didn't come to my phone.

A: Push notifications require a one-time setup in MT5:



Ensure "Enable push notifications" is checked in Tools → Options → Notifications.



Enter your MetaQuotes ID (found in your MT5 mobile app) in the same settings tab.



Make sure your desktop terminal is connected to the internet and your phone's MT5 app is logged in.



Q4: Can I change the periods of the Moving Averages (e.g., use 9, 21, 200 instead)?

A: Yes, absolutely. All three Moving Average periods (Short, Medium, and Long), as well as their type (SMA or EMA), are fully customizable via the input parameters when you attach the indicator to a chart.



Q5: Why did I get a new Buy signal while already in a Buy trade?

A: The indicator is designed to track the market state and should only give a new entry signal after the previous trade has been closed with an exit ('X') signal. If you see consecutive entry signals without an exit in between, please check that the "InpPeriodMA1" (fast MA) and "InpPeriodMA2" (medium MA) periods are not set to 1, which could cause erratic behavior. Ensure you are using the default or sensible values.



Q6: What is the "Arrow Offset" setting, and what value should I use?

A: This setting moves the signal arrows (diamonds and X's) vertically away from the high/low of the bar to prevent clutter and improve visibility. There is no universal perfect value—it depends on your chart's scale and timeframe.



For higher timeframes (D1, H4), a larger value like 100-300 points works well.



For lower timeframes (M15, M5, M1), a much smaller value like 3-30 points is usually sufficient.



Tip: Start with a low value and increase it until the arrows are clearly visible without being too far from the price action.



Q7: Is this a "set and forget" trading system?

A: No, it is not. This indicator is a sophisticated signaling tool, not an automated Expert Advisor. It provides high-quality visual and audio alerts based on a clear trading logic, but you are responsible for executing the trades, managing risk (using stop-loss), and applying your own market knowledge. We recommend forward-testing any strategy in a demo account first.



Q8: How do I change the colors of the lines and arrows?

A: Full visual customization is built-in. In the indicator's settings window (Inputs tab), you can independently set the color for each of the three MA lines, the Buy diamond, the Sell diamond, and also adjust their line/arrow widths.



Q9: Will I receive updates for this indicator?

A: Yes. All customers receive free updates for the indicator. When an update is available, you will be notified through the MQL5 Market and can download the new version from your purchase history.



Q10: Where can I get support if I have a problem?

A: For technical support, please use the "Comments" section on the MQL5 market product page or contact the developer directly through your MQL5 account. We are here to help.