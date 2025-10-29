Turtles EA - Dual-System Breakout Trader - Hedging accounts only





Overview:

This Expert Advisor (EA) automates the classic Turtle Trading strategy, a trend-following system inspired by Richard Dennis's famous experiment. The method is presented in Michael Covel's book: "The Complete TurtleTrader: How 23 Novice Investors Became Overnight Millionaires". Listening a lot to Jerry Parker podcasts i found that the turtles never used pyramiding but the confusion comes from the usage of 2 systems (S1 20/10 - short term and S2 55/20 - long term). The turtles never skipped a trade because you never know if the trade will be successful or not. The EA trades breakouts on any timeframe and symbol, using two independent systems (S1 and S2) for diversified entries. The EA risks only 0.5% of your balance per trade (not equity), with smart position sizing based on volatility. It includes drawdown protection to reduce risk during losses and saves settings across sessions.

Trade as many markets as you can but it's very important to do backtests so you can find the optimal values for breakouts and trail stops.





Key Features:





System 1 (Short-Term - Default):





Entry: Buy if price breaks above the 20-day high; sell if below the 20-day low.

Exit: Close longs if price drops below the 10-day low; close shorts if above the 10-day high.

Ideal for capturing quick trends.









System 2 (Long-Term):





Entry: Buy if price breaks above the 55-day high; sell if below the 55-day low.

Exit: Close longs if price drops below the 20-day low; close shorts if above the 20-day high.

Suited for longer, stronger trends.









Risk & Stops:





Stop Loss: 2x ATR (20-period Wilder's smoothing) from entry price.

Position Size: Automatically calculated to risk exactly 0.5% of balance per trade.





Smart Money Management:





Tracks your peak balance and reduces risk (by 20% in 3 steps) if drawdown hits 10%, 20%, or 30% thresholds (up to 3 steps). Resets to full risk on new highs.

Uses balance only (ignores floating P&L) for conservative sizing.









Other Perks:





One position per system at a time—no pyramiding.

Unique magic numbers per system/symbol to avoid conflicts.

Persistent file storage for risk settings (auto-backup & recovery).

Customizable inputs: Periods, risk %, ATR settings, and more.

Logs critical events only to keep your journal clean.













How It Works (Simple Flow):





On each new bar, it scans for breakouts using historical highs/lows.

If no position, enters a trade with calculated lot size and stop loss.

Monitors for exit signals (opposite breakout) or hits stop loss.

Adjusts risk dynamically based on account performance.





Best For: Trendy markets like forex, crypto, metals, indices, or commodities. Backtest on D1 charts. Start with a demo account. It's designed for steady, low-risk growth, not scalping.