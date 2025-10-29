Turtles EA

Turtles EA - Dual-System Breakout Trader - Hedging accounts only

Overview:
This Expert Advisor (EA) automates the classic Turtle Trading strategy, a trend-following system inspired by Richard Dennis's famous experiment. The method is presented in Michael Covel's book: "The Complete TurtleTrader: How 23 Novice Investors Became Overnight Millionaires". Listening a lot to Jerry Parker podcasts i found that the turtles never used pyramiding but the confusion comes from the usage of 2 systems (S1 20/10 - short term and S2 55/20 - long term). The turtles never skipped a trade because you never know if the trade will be successful or not. The EA trades breakouts on any timeframe and symbol, using two independent systems (S1 and S2) for diversified entries. The EA risks only 0.5% of your balance per trade (not equity), with smart position sizing based on volatility. It includes drawdown protection to reduce risk during losses and saves settings across sessions.
Trade as many markets as you can but it's very important to do backtests so you can find the optimal values for breakouts and trail stops.

Key Features:

System 1 (Short-Term - Default):

Entry: Buy if price breaks above the 20-day high; sell if below the 20-day low.
Exit: Close longs if price drops below the 10-day low; close shorts if above the 10-day high.
Ideal for capturing quick trends.


System 2 (Long-Term):

Entry: Buy if price breaks above the 55-day high; sell if below the 55-day low.
Exit: Close longs if price drops below the 20-day low; close shorts if above the 20-day high.
Suited for longer, stronger trends.


Risk & Stops:

Stop Loss: 2x ATR (20-period Wilder's smoothing) from entry price.
Position Size: Automatically calculated to risk exactly 0.5% of balance per trade.

Smart Money Management:

Tracks your peak balance and reduces risk (by 20%  in 3 steps) if drawdown hits 10%, 20%, or 30% thresholds (up to 3 steps). Resets to full risk on new highs.
Uses balance only (ignores floating P&L) for conservative sizing.


Other Perks:

One position per system at a time—no pyramiding.
Unique magic numbers per system/symbol to avoid conflicts.
Persistent file storage for risk settings (auto-backup & recovery).
Customizable inputs: Periods, risk %, ATR settings, and more.
Logs critical events only to keep your journal clean.



How It Works (Simple Flow):

On each new bar, it scans for breakouts using historical highs/lows.
If no position, enters a trade with calculated lot size and stop loss.
Monitors for exit signals (opposite breakout) or hits stop loss.
Adjusts risk dynamically based on account performance.

Best For: Trendy markets like forex, crypto, metals, indices, or commodities. Backtest on D1 charts. Start with a demo account. It's designed for steady, low-risk growth, not scalping.
Turtles indicator
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
5 (2)
Indicators
This all-in-one trading indicator brings together breakout signals, high and low levels, and a trailing stop with alerts into a single, powerful tool. If you've ever felt overwhelmed by layering too many indicators on your chart, this one simplifies everything while giving you a sharp edge in the markets. It combines three essential elements into a clean, straightforward display that helps you spot entry opportunities, handle risk, and grasp the overall market flow right away. It's especially ha
FREE
ATR Orders Manager EA
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
Tired of manually calculating risk for orders or dealing with clunky interfaces that disrupt your chart workflow? ATR Orders Manager is your ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for placing smart, risk-controlled market orders or pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) with dynamic stop losses based on Average True Range (ATR). Designed for both scalpers and swing traders, this EA automates the heavy lifting so you can focus on market analysis—while keeping everything under your control via an intuitive, dr
Turtles 3xATR EA
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
Turtles 3xATR EA: A Trend-Following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview   Turtles 3xATR EA is an automated trading robot inspired by the classic Turtle Trading system. It focuses on capturing breakouts in trending markets while using volatility-based stops to manage risk. The EA trades one position at a time per symbol, entering on breakout signals and trailing stops to lock in profits. It emphasizes disciplined risk control, never risking more than a configurable percentage of your accou
Triple Moving Average Buy Sell Alerts
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Indicators
Trade with Confidence Using a Classic Triple Moving Average Strategy This indicator automatically spots high probability trend following opportunities using a proven 3 moving average system. It plots clear visual signals directly on your chart and sends instant alerts to your desktop and mobile phone, so you never miss a trade. Indicator Description: Triple Moving Average Buy Sell Alerts Core Functionality & Trading Logic The indicator uses three moving averages to filter the trend and pinpo
Triple Moving Average EA Strategy
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
Overview The Triple Moving Average EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses three moving averages (default periods: 20, 50, 200) to identify trend direction, alignment, and entry triggers. Trades are opened only when strict conditions are met on closed candles, ensuring no repainting or hindsight bias. The EA incorporates ATR-based stop loss for dynamic risk control and balance-based position sizing to risk a user-defined percentage per trade (default 1%). Key f
