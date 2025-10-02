Turtles indicator

This all-in-one trading indicator brings together breakout signals, high and low levels, and a trailing stop with alerts into a single, powerful tool. If you've ever felt overwhelmed by layering too many indicators on your chart, this one simplifies everything while giving you a sharp edge in the markets. It combines three essential elements into a clean, straightforward display that helps you spot entry opportunities, handle risk, and grasp the overall market flow right away. It's especially handy for trend followers who trade on breakouts, much like the classic Turtle trading approach.



In that traditional trend-following style, you might see win rates around 30 to 40 percent, with a modest Sharpe ratio, but the real gains come from those rare 5 to 10 percent outlier trades. Everything unfolds on daily charts, avoiding the rush of shorter timeframes like five minutes, fifteen minutes, thirty minutes, one hour, or four hour intervals. This keeps things manageable, allowing you to oversee multiple positions without stress. For stop losses, consider using multiples of two or three times the daily average true range. And if placing trades feels cumbersome, take a look at my ATR Orders Manager EA for smoother execution.



At its core, this indicator offers dual period high and low dynamic levels that reveal the price extremes over the monitored periods at a glance. The twenty period high and low, shown as solid lines, outline the bigger picture of market structure and those enduring key levels ideal for breakout trades. Meanwhile, the ten-period high and low, represented by dotted lines, capture the latest short-term trends, making it easier to detect early shifts in direction. You can tweak the colors and line widths to blend perfectly with your chart setup.



Beyond just drawing lines, the indicator delivers smart trailing stop and breakout signals driven by how price interacts with recent highs and lows. For trailing stops, marked by solid x-crosses, a blue one appears when price hits a new high over the ten period lookback. If you're holding a short position, this signals to adjust your stop loss downward as price dips to new lows at those trailing levels. At first, the trailing stop might sit above your initial stop, but as the trade moves in your favor, it shifts lower to secure gains. On the flip side, a yellow x-cross shows up when price reaches a new low in that same lookback. For long positions, this means raising your stop loss as price climbs to new highs at the trailing points, starting potentially below your entry stop but advancing higher with positive momentum.



Breakout signals come as small diamonds: a blue diamond fires when price surges above the twenty period high, pointing to a bullish breakout and a potential long entry. A yellow diamond signals the opposite, when price drops below the twenty period low, suggesting a bearish breakout for a short trade. The logic here keeps things straightforward and avoids mixed messages. During live trading, once a breakout happens, a solid line extends to the right—blue for longs, yellow for shorts. If price approaches one, that's your cue to set a pending long or short order. Then, as the dotted trailing line (yellow for longs, blue for shorts) improves beyond your original stop, you update your stop loss there to lock in profits.



When it comes to settings, you can adjust the trailing stop lookback period, which defaults to ten bars for calculating those high and low trailing points. The breakout lookback period starts at twenty bars for the broader high and low calculations. Customize the colors and thicknesses for both the twenty period and ten period lines to suit your preferences. There's also an arrow offset to set the spacing between candles and the diamonds or x-crosses. Plus, you have the option to turn on or off desktop pop-up alerts and push notifications to your phone.



The alert system follows the Turtle trading principles closely, focusing on one entry, monitoring the trade, one exit, and then waiting for the next opportunity. It avoids unnecessary noise, duplicates, or irrelevant notifications. You'll only get three types of messages, based on your enabled settings for desktop or push alerts: one for placing a buy order, like on XAUUSD D1 when the ask price breaks above the twenty period highest high (or your custom period) by at least one point, and no position is open. Similarly, a sell order alert triggers when the bid breaks below the twenty period lowest low by one point under the same conditions. Finally, a close the trade alert comes only when an active position hits the trailing stop: for longs, when the bid touches or falls below the ten period lowest low on the yellow dotted line; for shorts, when the ask meets or exceeds the ten period highest high on the blue dotted line.



The flow is tightly controlled to prevent errors. It starts with an entry alert for buy or sell, marking the position as active. From there, it watches only the appropriate trailing stop on the opposite side. The close alert triggers once upon hitting that stop, clearing the position right away. No further close alerts can happen until a fresh breakout emerges. This means no back-to-back close alerts, no close signals without an open trade, and after any closure, the next notification will always be a new entry when price breaches the breakout channel again.



You can choose delivery methods in the inputs: enable desktop alerts for pop-ups in your MT5 terminal, or push notifications for instant mobile app messages. Mix and match as needed. Built-in safeguards include triggering on the current candle with live bid and ask prices, a five seconds cooldown to dodge duplicates during price wobbles, and no alerts on past data when you first attach the indicator only forward-looking signals.



Traders appreciate this indicator for its exceptional clarity, pulling together various ideas into a single, digestible view that cuts down on overthinking. It serves as a solid base for strategies like breakout trading or trend following. The precise signals eliminate guesswork, pinpointing major price moves clearly. And with full customization of periods and visuals, it adapts seamlessly to any approach or market instrument.