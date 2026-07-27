NR7 Opening Range Breakout EA

NR7 Opening Range Breakout EA — Intraday
Based on Toby Crabel's proven NR7 compression methodology
No Martingale. No Grid. Built by a trader with 8 years of experience, not just a programmer. This expert advisor is inspired from Toby Crabel work published in "Day Trading with Short Term Price        
 Patterns and Opening Range Breakout"
What This EA Does
The NR7 ORB EA automates one of the most time tested intraday concepts in technical analysis: identifying periods of extreme price compression and trading the breakout when the market finally moves.
Each session, the EA scans for an NR7 bar — a candle whose range is narrower than each of the previous 6 bars, signaling that the market has coiled into a tight compression zone. Once a valid NR7 is confirmed, the EA arms itself and watches price in real time. The moment price crosses at least 1 pip beyond the compression high or low, a trade is triggered in the direction of the breakout.
The stop loss is placed at the opposite end of the compression zone, giving the trade a clearly defined risk boundary from the moment of entry. All positions are closed at the end of the trading session. This is a pure intraday system with no overnight exposure.
 Discounted price. The price is temporarily set to $30 to build initial trust. Once we reach 20 sales, the price will increase by $30 every 10 purchases. Final price $300. Get it now while it's cheap!
Those who buy the expert advisor will receive the NR7 Compression indicator for free after a request in a private message.

How the Logic Works
Step 1 — Session detection (automatic)

The EA reads your broker's actual market hours using SymbolInfoSessionTrade(). No manual session configuration needed. It adapts automatically to Forex (24h), metals, crypto, and oil schedules.
Step 2 — NR7 scan (once per bar)

On each new bar, the EA checks whether the most recently closed candle is narrower than the previous 6 candles. If yes, the high and low of the entire 7 bar window define the compression zone.
Step 3 — Breakout trigger (every tick)

Once armed, the EA monitors price continuously. A buy is triggered when the ask crosses 1 pip above the compression high. A sell is triggered when the bid crosses 1 pip below the compression low.
Step 4 — Session-boundary protection

The EA will not open a new trade on the last candle of the session. All open trades are closed at session end — no rollovers, no overnight gaps.
Step 5 — Risk-based position sizing

Lot size is calculated using OrderCalcProfit() to match your exact risk percentage to the stop distance, accounting for instrument specific contract sizes and broker conditions.

Recommended Settings

Parameter  Recommended value 
Time frame M30
Risk per trade 0.25-1% from account balance


Recommended Markets
The EA works on any instrument with defined session hours. Tested on FTMO, IC Markets, Oanda and recommended on:

Forex — major and minor pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
Metals — Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD)
Crypto — Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD)
Oil — US Crude (USOil / WTI), UK Brent (UKOil)

Key Features

✅ Full session awareness — adapts to any instrument's market hours automatically
✅ NR7 validation only uses bars within the current session (no contamination from prior sessions or overnight gaps)
✅ Risk based position sizing via OrderCalcProfit() — consistent risk across all instruments
✅ Freeze level and stop level checks before every order
✅ Margin validation before entry
✅ EOD exit on last candle of the session — zero overnight exposure
✅ Recovers gracefully if restarted mid-session with an open position
✅ Unique magic number per symbol — run on multiple instruments simultaneously


What It Is (and Isn't)
This EA is built for traders who want a rules based, mechanical intraday system with a clear edge: volatility compression followed by directional breakout. It does not use martingale, grid, or averaging. Every trade has a fixed stop loss defined before entry. Risk is controlled and consistent.
If you are looking for a high frequency scalper this is not it. This EA takes in general one or two trades per day if you trade on 30 minutes time frame, per instrument — quality over quantity.

Before using on a live account, test thoroughly in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. Trading involves risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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