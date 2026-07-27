NR7 Opening Range Breakout EA
- Experts
-
Daniel-gheorghe MuresanI have 8 years of experience in trading. I am a trend follower and I trade mostly using the Turtles method.
Because the markets have changed since the 80s, I use longer periods for breakouts and trailing stops, no pyramiding, and a bigger ATR multiple as stop loss.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 27 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Based on Toby Crabel's proven NR7 compression methodology
Patterns and Opening Range Breakout"
The NR7 ORB EA automates one of the most time tested intraday concepts in technical analysis: identifying periods of extreme price compression and trading the breakout when the market finally moves.
Each session, the EA scans for an NR7 bar — a candle whose range is narrower than each of the previous 6 bars, signaling that the market has coiled into a tight compression zone. Once a valid NR7 is confirmed, the EA arms itself and watches price in real time. The moment price crosses at least 1 pip beyond the compression high or low, a trade is triggered in the direction of the breakout.
The stop loss is placed at the opposite end of the compression zone, giving the trade a clearly defined risk boundary from the moment of entry. All positions are closed at the end of the trading session. This is a pure intraday system with no overnight exposure.
Those who buy the expert advisor will receive the NR7 Compression indicator for free after a request in a private message.
How the Logic Works
Step 1 — Session detection (automatic)
The EA reads your broker's actual market hours using SymbolInfoSessionTrade(). No manual session configuration needed. It adapts automatically to Forex (24h), metals, crypto, and oil schedules.
Step 2 — NR7 scan (once per bar)
On each new bar, the EA checks whether the most recently closed candle is narrower than the previous 6 candles. If yes, the high and low of the entire 7 bar window define the compression zone.
Step 3 — Breakout trigger (every tick)
Once armed, the EA monitors price continuously. A buy is triggered when the ask crosses 1 pip above the compression high. A sell is triggered when the bid crosses 1 pip below the compression low.
Step 4 — Session-boundary protection
The EA will not open a new trade on the last candle of the session. All open trades are closed at session end — no rollovers, no overnight gaps.
Step 5 — Risk-based position sizing
Lot size is calculated using OrderCalcProfit() to match your exact risk percentage to the stop distance, accounting for instrument specific contract sizes and broker conditions.
Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Recommended value
|Time frame
|M30
|Risk per trade
|0.25-1% from account balance
Recommended Markets
The EA works on any instrument with defined session hours. Tested on FTMO, IC Markets, Oanda and recommended on:
Forex — major and minor pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
Metals — Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD)
Crypto — Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD)
Oil — US Crude (USOil / WTI), UK Brent (UKOil)
Key Features
✅ Full session awareness — adapts to any instrument's market hours automatically
✅ NR7 validation only uses bars within the current session (no contamination from prior sessions or overnight gaps)
✅ Risk based position sizing via OrderCalcProfit() — consistent risk across all instruments
✅ Freeze level and stop level checks before every order
✅ Margin validation before entry
✅ EOD exit on last candle of the session — zero overnight exposure
✅ Recovers gracefully if restarted mid-session with an open position
✅ Unique magic number per symbol — run on multiple instruments simultaneously
What It Is (and Isn't)
This EA is built for traders who want a rules based, mechanical intraday system with a clear edge: volatility compression followed by directional breakout. It does not use martingale, grid, or averaging. Every trade has a fixed stop loss defined before entry. Risk is controlled and consistent.
If you are looking for a high frequency scalper this is not it. This EA takes in general one or two trades per day if you trade on 30 minutes time frame, per instrument — quality over quantity.
Before using on a live account, test thoroughly in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. Trading involves risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.