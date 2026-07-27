NR7 Opening Range Breakout EA

No Martingale. No Grid. Built by a trader with 8 years of experience, not just a programmer. This expert advisor is inspired from Toby Crabel work published in "Day Trading with Short Term Price

Patterns and Opening Range Breakout"



Discounted price. The price is temporarily set to $30 to build initial trust. Once we reach 20 sales, the price will increase by $30 every 10 purchases. Final price $300. Get it now while it's cheap!

Those who buy the expert advisor will receive the NR7 Compression indicator for free after a request in a private message.

Based on Toby Crabel's proven NR7 compression methodologyThe NR7 ORB EA automates one of the most time tested intraday concepts in technical analysis: identifying periods of extreme price compression and trading the breakout when the market finally moves.Each session, the EA scans for an NR7 bar — a candle whose range is narrower than each of the previous 6 bars, signaling that the market has coiled into a tight compression zone. Once a valid NR7 is confirmed, the EA arms itself and watches price in real time. The moment price crosses at least 1 pip beyond the compression high or low, a trade is triggered in the direction of the breakout.The stop loss is placed at the opposite end of the compression zone, giving the trade a clearly defined risk boundary from the moment of entry. All positions are closed at the end of the trading session. This is a pure intraday system with no overnight exposure.

How the Logic Works

Step 1 — Session detection (automatic)



The EA reads your broker's actual market hours using SymbolInfoSessionTrade(). No manual session configuration needed. It adapts automatically to Forex (24h), metals, crypto, and oil schedules.

Step 2 — NR7 scan (once per bar)



On each new bar, the EA checks whether the most recently closed candle is narrower than the previous 6 candles. If yes, the high and low of the entire 7 bar window define the compression zone.

Step 3 — Breakout trigger (every tick)



Once armed, the EA monitors price continuously. A buy is triggered when the ask crosses 1 pip above the compression high. A sell is triggered when the bid crosses 1 pip below the compression low.

Step 4 — Session-boundary protection



The EA will not open a new trade on the last candle of the session. All open trades are closed at session end — no rollovers, no overnight gaps.

Step 5 — Risk-based position sizing



Lot size is calculated using OrderCalcProfit() to match your exact risk percentage to the stop distance, accounting for instrument specific contract sizes and broker conditions.



Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommended value Time frame M30 Risk per trade 0.25-1% from account balance



Recommended Markets

The EA works on any instrument with defined session hours. Tested on FTMO, IC Markets, Oanda and recommended on:



Forex — major and minor pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

Metals — Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD)

Crypto — Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD)

Oil — US Crude (USOil / WTI), UK Brent (UKOil)



Key Features



✅ Full session awareness — adapts to any instrument's market hours automatically

✅ NR7 validation only uses bars within the current session (no contamination from prior sessions or overnight gaps)

✅ Risk based position sizing via OrderCalcProfit() — consistent risk across all instruments

✅ Freeze level and stop level checks before every order

✅ Margin validation before entry

✅ EOD exit on last candle of the session — zero overnight exposure

✅ Recovers gracefully if restarted mid-session with an open position

✅ Unique magic number per symbol — run on multiple instruments simultaneously





What It Is (and Isn't)

This EA is built for traders who want a rules based, mechanical intraday system with a clear edge: volatility compression followed by directional breakout. It does not use martingale, grid, or averaging. Every trade has a fixed stop loss defined before entry. Risk is controlled and consistent.

If you are looking for a high frequency scalper this is not it. This EA takes in general one or two trades per day if you trade on 30 minutes time frame, per instrument — quality over quantity.

Before using on a live account, test thoroughly in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account. Trading involves risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.