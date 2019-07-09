Tripple Moving Averages With Alert

About.

This indicator is the combination of 3 Exponential Moving averages, 3,13 and 144. it features Taking trades in the direction of trend, and also helps the trade to spot early trend change through Small moving averages crossing Big Moving averages

Product features

1. Have built in Notification system to be set as the user desires (Alerts, Popup notification and Push Notification to Mobile devices) so with notification on, you do not need to be at home, or glued to the computer, only set and wait for notifications to be send to your device, or computer screen



2. Draws graphics on Chart



A sell trade happens when either

1. Small Moving averages crosses below Big Moving averages

2. Small and Middle Moving averages crosses down below Big moving averages

NOTE: The opposite is true for Buy Trade

