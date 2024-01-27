Swing Hit Perfect Master

The Swing Hit Perfect Master Indicator for MT4 displays accurate buy and sell signals on the chart and is no repaint and can be used on any pair, gold and indices.

It's all in one the best indicator Swing and trend detection and is able to make precise entries.

The indicator for MT4 points dots on the chart arrow after the swing high and low is maintained and takes perfect entries with the trend. The template shows the lows and highs of the market. They mark good entry and exit points. The blue Arrow indicates a buy signal, whereas the red arrow a sell signal.

New year Offer 2024-Ea is free with the set file and will be available after the indicator purchase. After Purchase kindly connect me on @anabullbear

Benefits of the indicator:

  • does not redraw arrows.
  • works on all currency pairs, gold and Indices.
  • high signal accuracy
  • good for all pairs ALL IN ONE

Accuracy level is more than 90 percent.

Best TF m1,m5for gold and major FX pairs

Indicator settings:

  • Default for M5, M15
  •  Best Pair -Gold, US30 And Major FX Pairs

Few 20 copies at this price till 31sth Jan after 3this the price will be 120 dollars.


Hurry up Grab it at new year offer price.


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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
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Unique Sniper 8 Professional
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (1)
Experts
Overview OFFER! OFFER! Launch price at just 75 dollars applicable from 20st-25th August.Grab your copy soon  The prices will be 125 after 20th August grab your copy soon A professional   multi-timeframe EA  with Trend  for MT5 that identifies high-probability entry points using a combination of 8 technical indicators and session-based trading. It's the best set up entries with TP SL and risk management. Works Great for Prop acts too. This is a direct plug and play EA fully auto with indicator b
Unique Professional 8 Sniper MT5
Mohit Dhariwal
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Unique Professional 8 Snipe r is a  multi-timeframe indicator   that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries. It's a   non-repaint  indicator with   8 confirmations   and then a precise entry when all conditions are met. Direct Ea on this is available too - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187552 ALERTS AND PUSH NOTIFICATION AVAILABLE WITH ENTRY TP AND SL MT4 is also available- https://www.mql
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Mohit Dhariwal
4.33 (6)
Indicators
October OFFER: Free Ea with it This is valid till 30th of October. After purchase of indicator connect me on telegram @anabullbear or inbox in mql5 to get free Ea  It's a Breakout Scalper On support and resistance and order blocks. Benefits of the indicator: does not redraw arrows. works on all currency pairs. high signal accuracy good for scalping Accuracy level is more than 95 percent. Best TF m15 for gold and major FX pairs Indicator settings: Default for M15,M30, H1  Best Pair -Gold and majo
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Perfect Trend Hit
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicators
30% DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ONLY FOR 5 USERS at125$ valid for 1 day only.Grab it The PERFECT TREND HIT creates   BUY and SELL  perfect trend   arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts. ROCK WITH THE TREND Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that info
Smart Set up Levels
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicators
Smart Set up leve l is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set up entries with proper fvg and breakouts to make a very nice level to enter like a pro trader. Very easy to use interface and friendly to enter on buy and sell signals. Works Best on M15 Time frame on Gold, Bitcoin and Fx pairs. Daily 4-5 trades on each pair  Works great on gold like a pro on M15 It is non repainting nor lagging It is very powerful indicator giving precise entries and prop acts can be c
Liquidity Trap Reversals
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicators
The  Liquidity Trap reversal indicator hunts the Liquidity sweeps and when there is quick reversal after the stop hunts it catches it nicely and quickly.  A liquidity trap in trading typically refers to a price zone where a large number of orders (especially stop-losses and pending orders) are concentrated . Liquidity Trap → Stop Hunt → Quick Reversal Price consolidates near a key level (e.g., support). Liquidity builds below this level (stop-losses, breakout orders). A sudden sharp move (stop
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
3.4 (5)
Indicators
OFFER OFFER! The price of the indicator is kept at 75 dollars only from 20th March to 31st March. Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal is a Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money
Unique Professional 8 Sniper
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicators
Unique Professional 8 Snipe r is a  multi-timeframe indicator   that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries. It's a non-repaint   indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met. Alerts and Push Notifications with Entry ,Tp and Sl MT5 Is also available- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186002 Best For Prop Firms too Best launch price for first 25 users Grab
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