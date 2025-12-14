Smc Blast Signal

5

CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS

SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout

The SMC Blast Signal is a Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC), including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS), to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing market trend.

TREND SIGNAL-FVG DETECTION-BOS DETECTION-TRADE CONFIRMED-Precise Signal entries on m15 

Best TF-M15 AND ABOVE

Best Pairs-Gold,Bitcoin and major FX pairs

Reliable for prop firms too

Its non lagging and doesnt repaints all pefect and precise entry on SMC

Key Features:

  • FVG & BOS Detection for precise entry signals.

  • Trend Filtering using 4hr TF and 200-period moving average.

  • How It Works:

    1. Trend Filter: The indicator starts by checking the market's trend using a 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on a higher timeframe (e.g., H4). It will only trade in the direction of the prevailing trend.

    2. FVG & BOS Detection: The Indicator continuously scans the price chart for Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) signals. These signals provide the indicator with potential entry points, either in alignment with the prevailing trend or as counter-trend opportunities when specific conditions are met.

    3. Trade Execution: If the conditions for both the Trend Filter and the FVG/BOS align, the Indicator places a signal After 3-layer confirmation

    4. Precise and clean entries and used by Institutions too.

    The indicator is designed for price action traders looking for a smart, rule-based system for perfect SMC strategies while managing risk effectively.


Full fledge direct ea is also available you can connect me on telegram @anabullbear






Отзывы 2
Ted NO FX
1804
Ted NO FX 2025.12.22 05:51 
 

This is the best indicator strategy which is used by institutions and many traders. 3 layer confirmation really good to make decisions. Author gave me an ea which is made by himself and use indicator to trade, so far 100% winning rate, it is really profitable and author is so kind and helping me alot and answer really quick. Recommend it 100%.

Erwin Fonke
464
Erwin Fonke 2025.12.17 07:32 
 

i,m using this indicator on GOLD 5m and almost every signal is a winner if you like scalping. i,m using now a FTMO account with high lotsize. If you take every signal with SL below the orderblock you can pass your FTMO withing 5 days or less. Also the author is very helpful. Contact him after purchase for the candle color indicator.

Рекомендуем также
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
Индикаторы
AI Driven Forex Trading Signal Indicator MT4 This advanced MT4 indicator leverages artificial intelligence to identify high-probability market reversal points with up to 90% accuracy. Designed for traders who demand precision, it analyzes price action in real time and highlights optimal entry opportunities for both buy and sell trades. Suitable for all major Forex pairs and timeframes, this tool is ideal for intraday and swing trading strategies. Key Features: AI-powered reversal detection Clear
Multi Pivot Pro
Ata Dandul
Индикаторы
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
Fibonacci Magic Pivot Levels
Savia Forex Software Solutions
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Magic Pivot Levels The  Fibonacci Magic Pivot Levels  is a  powerful yet easy to use indicator . It   continuously monitor s intra-day  price action  and uses complex algorithms to calculate and detect key support, resistance and pivot levels, using the D1 timeframe as a filter.  The    Fibonacci Magic Pivot Levels is optimized for H4, H1, M30, M15, M5 & M1 timeframes and  can be used on ALL Currencies, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency pairs . Trade with improved confidence an
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор рассчитывающий свои показания на объемах торгов. В виде гистограммы показывает накопление силы движения торгового инструмента. Имеет независимые системы расчета для бычьего и медвежьего направления. Работает на любых торговых инструментах и тайм-фреймах. Может дополнить любую торговую систему. Индикатор не перерисовывает своих значений, сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Прост в использовании и не загружает график, не  требует производить дополнительные расчеты параметров
Supply and Demand Zones MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply and Demand Zones - один из лучших инструментов, которые мы когда-либо создавали. Этот замечательный инструмент автоматически рисует зоны спроса и предложения - лучшие места для открытия и закрытия позиций. Он имеет множество дополнительных функций, таких как поддержка зон на нескольких таймфреймах, отображение ширины зон, уведомления об измененных зонах и многое другое. Благодаря фрактальности рынка, этот индикатор можно использовать для любого вида торговли. Не имеет значения,
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" для MT4, без перерисовки. - Сам WPR является одним из лучших осцилляторов для скальпинга. - Индикатор "WPR и 2 скользящие средние" позволяет отображать быструю и медленную скользящие средние осциллятора WPR. - Индикатор позволяет отслеживать ценовые коррекции на ранних стадиях. - Этот индикатор очень легко настроить с помощью параметров, его можно использовать на любом таймфрейме. - Условия входа на покупку и продажу показаны на изображениях.
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Donchian Breakout Scanner Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Индикаторы
The       Сканер прорывов Дончиана Pro       является всеобъемлющим       инструмент многосимвольного мониторинга       который автоматически отслеживает       Прорывы канала Дончиана       На различных торговых инструментах и таймфреймах. Этот продвинутый сканер непрерывно анализирует ценовую динамику, используя классический       Методология канала Дончиана   , выявляющая значимые прорывные паттерны по мере их развития в выбранном вами портфеле инструментов. Система представляет эти торговые в
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Ultimate Supply Demand
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (3)
Индикаторы
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Year2Year
Stanislav Korotky
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает изменения цены за те же дни в прошлые годы. Требуется таймфрейм D1. Индикатор предсказывает на основе баров D1 на тех же днях прошлых лет относительное изменение цен. Параметры: LookForward - количество дней (баров) для показа "будущих" изменений цен; по-умолчанию - 5; Offset - количество дней (баров) для сдвига назад по истории; по-умолчанию - 0; ShowAverage - переключатель режима; true - показывать среднее для всех 8 прошлых лет и границы стандартного отклонения; false - п
FREE
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор предназначен для скальпинга на низких таймфреймах (M1–M15) на волатильных рынках, таких как основные валютные пары (например, EURUSD, GBPUSD). Он генерирует неперерисовывающиеся сигналы на покупку (зеленая стрелка вверх) и продажу (красная стрелка вниз) на основе пересечения экспоненциальных скользящих средних (EMA), подтвержденного импульсом RSI и пересечением MACD, минимизируя ложные сигналы на флетовом рынке. Как использовать: Прикрепите индикатор к графику MT4. Ищите стрелки
One Click Trader Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. One-Click Trader Utility for MT4 Professional Trading at Your Fingertips One-Click Trader Utility is a premium MT4 tool designed for active traders who need lightning-fast execution and real-time performance metrics. For just $
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Индикаторы
"Тренд - друг трейдера" . Это одна из самых известных пословиц в трейдинге, потому что правильное определение тренда может помочь заработать. Однако проще сказать о торговле по тренду, чем сделать, потому что многие индикаторы основаны на развороте цены, а не на анализе тренда. Они не очень эффективны при определении периодов тренда или в определении того, сохранится ли этот тренд. Мы разработали индикатор Trendiness Index , чтобы попытаться решить эту проблему. Индикатор определяет силу и напра
M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
Индикаторы
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
Индикаторы
Стратегия пробоя для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Pro с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Новые функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала Trend Pro прочитайте полное описание www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Индикаторы
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор торговой платформы MetaTrader 4 Commodity Channel Index Message - три в одном, в отличие от стандартного имеет систему оповещений об изменении рыночной ситуации, состоящую из сигналов: Пересечение Главной линией уровней крайних зон и уровня 50%; Пересечение Главной линией Трендовой линии в окне индикатора; Дивергенция на последнем баре. Значения экстремальных, среднего уровней и зон дивергенции настраиваются. Параметры Language – выбрать русский/английский язык; Options – настройки ин
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Индикаторы
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Индикаторы
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Price Spread Candletime
Sven Hans-rainer Uebel-scholz
Утилиты
Indicator with price, spread and candle time display + changeable font size + any color choice + can be placed in all four corners + Price and spread display runs on all timeframes + Candle Time runs on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 + Price Up / Down with changing color + Spread display + Candle time display (time until the next candle) + All ads can also be hidden + Display Markt Open / Close as a comment
Quantum Apex Meter MT4
Thusee Nuwan Thenu Kulasekarage
Индикаторы
# Quantum Apex Meter - Professional Currency Strength Analyzer MT4 ## Demo Version Not working Properly ,  Quantum Apex Meter 100% Work Real Market Data Only. ### Never Trade Against the Trend Again  Are you tired of: Entering trades just before a currency reverses? Missing clear strength/weakness patterns? Wasting hours analyzing multiple charts? The Quantum Apex Meter gives you INSTANT visual clarity on which currencies are strong and weak - across 28 major pairs and 4 timeframes. https://www.
Market Structure ICT MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structure ICT 1. Автоматическая структура рынка Главное преимущество — устранение ошибок субъективного восприятия. Точное определение тренда: Автоматически определяет BOS (Слом структуры) для продолжения тренда и CHoCH (Смена характера) для разворота. Классификация свингов: Пользователь может выбрать тип структуры: краткосрочную, среднесрочную или долгосрочную. Подходит как для скальперов, так и для свинг-трейдеров. 2. Профессиональная панель мониторинга (Dashboard) Не нужно пер
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор был создан для агрессивного скальпинга и быстрых входов в бинарных опционах , генерируя сигналы на каждой свече , чтобы вы всегда точно знали, что происходит. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Happy Scalping: MQL5 Не перерисовывается : сигнал на текущей свече формируется в РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЕНИ , то есть он может изменяться, пока свеча ещё формируется, в зависимости от того, растет ли цена или падает по сравнению с закрытием предыдущей свечи. Но как только свеча закрывается , цвет сигнала фик
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
MT4 high accuracy indicators5
Xue Hang Pan
Индикаторы
It will be the best tool for you to make a profit! Through unique algorithms You're going to see an amazing amount of right trading signals Make huge profits every day and realize more possibilities!   Like the car no money to buy it, the love of the girls dare not to pursue?Or the credit card bill is not paid, the rent does not have the extra money to settle?Or are you fed up with being bossed around by your boss and Hope to get more people's respect?Can't afford to buy the things you want ？ wa
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Устали от построения линий поддержки и сопротивления? Сопротивление поддержки - это мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор, который автоматически обнаруживает и отображает линии поддержки и сопротивления на графике с очень интересным поворотом: поскольку ценовые уровни тестируются с течением времени и его важность возрастает, линии становятся более толстыми и темными. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Повысьте технический анализ в одноч
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO   - это трендовый индикатор, который автоматически анализирует рынок и предоставляет информацию о тренде и его изменениях, а также отображает точки входа в сделки  без перерисовки!   ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   NSTRUCTIONS  ENG      -     VERSION MT5     Основные функции: Точные сигналы на вход БЕЗ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ! Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые могут предоставить сигнал, а затем изменить его, что может привести к поте
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Эта панель показывает последние доступные гармонические паттерны для выбранных символов, так что вы сэкономите время и будете более эффективны / MT5 версия . Бесплатный индикатор: Basic Harmonic Pattern Колонки индикатора Symbol: отображаются выбранные символы Trend : бычий или медвежий Pattern : тип паттерна (Гартли, бабочка, летучая мышь, краб, акула, шифр или ABCD) Entry : цена входа SL: цена стоп-лосса TP1: цена первого тейк-профита TP2: цена второго тейк-профита TP3: цена 3-го тейк-профи
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Адаптивный инструмент волатильности для реального рынка Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands — это продвинутый индикатор для MT4, который улучшает классические полосы Боллинджера, автоматически подбирая оптимальные значения периода и отклонения на основе исторического моделирования сделок. Вместо фиксированных настроек индикатор выполняет оптимизацию в реальном времени, определяя наиболее эффективные параметры на основе поведения цены. Это позволяет полосам динамически
TrendLine PRO MT4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.83 (167)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Наши Сигналы  вы можете найти здесь:  https://robomarket.org/product-category/si
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Auto Optimized MFI — это адаптивный индикатор, который автоматически настраивается под ваш рынок и таймфрейм с помощью симуляций реальных сделок на исторических данных. В отличие от классических индикаторов с фиксированными уровнями MFI 80/20, этот инструмент подстраивается под фактическое поведение цены и объёма, чтобы определить более эффективные зоны покупок и продаж. Как это работает Индикатор анализирует исторические свечи в заданном диапазоне и проводит симуляции сделок на основе сигналов
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за 100% неперерисовывающимся индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI) Классические свечи
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Индикаторы
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
Индикаторы
Индикатор является торговой системой для краткосрочной торговли. Scalper Assistant помогает определить направление сделки, а также показывает точки входа и выхода. Индикатор рисует две линии (возможные точки для открытия позиций). В момент пробоя верхней линии вверх (и при выполнении всех торговых условий)   появляется стрелка вверх(сигнал на покупку), а также 2 цели. В момент пробоя нижней линии вниз (и при выполнении всех торговых условий) появляется стрелка вниз(сигнал на продажу), а также
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Индикаторы
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
PipTick Currency Index MT4
Michal Jurnik
Индикаторы
PipTick Currency Index - это действительно полезный инструмент, отображающий любой индекс восьми основных валют. Индикатор применяет уникальную формулу расчета, которая отображает действительный объем рынка Форекс. По сути, это взвешенная средняя значений валютных пар, которые и формируют пересечение валюты индекса. По умолчанию вес основывается на результатах трехгодичного исследования BIS (BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey). В связи с этим трейдер может видеть силу и слабость каждой валюты. Пр
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Цена указана только за первые 30 экземпляров ,(осталось всего 2  копии ).                                       Следующая Цена будет увеличена до 150$ . Окончательная цена составит 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance — это профессиональный инструмент для глубокого анализа дельты, разницы между объемами покупателей и продавцов . Он выводит анализ объемов на новый уровень, позволяя трейдерам в реальном времени видеть, кто контролирует цену — покупатели или п
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Другие продукты этого автора
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Liquidity Trap Reversals
Mohit Dhariwal
Индикаторы
The  Liquidity Trap reversal indicator hunts the Liquidity sweeps and when there is quick reversal after the stop hunts it catches it nicely and quickly.  A liquidity trap in trading typically refers to a price zone where a large number of orders (especially stop-losses and pending orders) are concentrated . Liquidity Trap → Stop Hunt → Quick Reversal Price consolidates near a key level (e.g., support). Liquidity builds below this level (stop-losses, breakout orders). A sudden sharp move (stop
Breakout Scalp Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
October OFFER: Free Ea with it This is valid till 30th of October. After purchase of indicator connect me on telegram @anabullbear or inbox in mql5 to get free Ea  It's a Breakout Scalper On support and resistance and order blocks. Benefits of the indicator: does not redraw arrows. works on all currency pairs. high signal accuracy good for scalping Accuracy level is more than 95 percent. Best TF m15 for gold and major FX pairs Indicator settings: Default for M15,M30, H1  Best Pair -Gold and majo
Swing Hit Perfect Master
Mohit Dhariwal
Индикаторы
The Swing Hit Perfect Master Indicator for MT4 displays accurate buy and sell signals on the chart and is no repaint and can be used on any pair, gold and indices. It's all in one the best indicator Swing and trend detection and is able to make precise entries. The indicator for MT4 points dots on the chart arrow after the swing high and low is maintained and takes perfect entries with the trend. The template shows the lows and highs of the market. They mark good entry and exit points. The blue
Perfect Trend Hit
Mohit Dhariwal
Индикаторы
30% DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ONLY FOR 5 USERS at125$ valid for 1 day only.Grab it The PERFECT TREND HIT creates   BUY and SELL  perfect trend   arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts. ROCK WITH THE TREND Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that info
Smart Set up Levels
Mohit Dhariwal
Индикаторы
Smart Set up leve l is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set up entries with proper fvg and breakouts to make a very nice level to enter like a pro trader. Very easy to use interface and friendly to enter on buy and sell signals. Works Best on M15 Time frame on Gold, Bitcoin and Fx pairs. Daily 4-5 trades on each pair  Works great on gold like a pro on M15 It is non repainting nor lagging It is very powerful indicator giving precise entries and prop acts can be c
Фильтр:
Ted NO FX
1804
Ted NO FX 2025.12.22 05:51 
 

This is the best indicator strategy which is used by institutions and many traders. 3 layer confirmation really good to make decisions. Author gave me an ea which is made by himself and use indicator to trade, so far 100% winning rate, it is really profitable and author is so kind and helping me alot and answer really quick. Recommend it 100%.

Erwin Fonke
464
Erwin Fonke 2025.12.17 07:32 
 

i,m using this indicator on GOLD 5m and almost every signal is a winner if you like scalping. i,m using now a FTMO account with high lotsize. If you take every signal with SL below the orderblock you can pass your FTMO withing 5 days or less. Also the author is very helpful. Contact him after purchase for the candle color indicator.

Ответ на отзыв