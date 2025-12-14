Smc Blast Signal

5

SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout

The SMC Blast Signal is a Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC), including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS), to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing market trend.

TREND SIGNAL-FVG DETECTION-BOS DETECTION-TRADE CONFIRMED-Precise Signal entries on m15 

Best TF-M15 AND ABOVE

Best Pairs-Gold,Bitcoin and major FX pairs

Reliable for prop firms too

Its non lagging and doesnt repaints all pefect and precise entry on SMC

Key Features:

  • FVG & BOS Detection for precise entry signals.

  • Trend Filtering using 4hr TF and 200-period moving average.

  • How It Works:

    1. Trend Filter: The indicator starts by checking the market's trend using a 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on a higher timeframe (e.g., H4). It will only trade in the direction of the prevailing trend.

    2. FVG & BOS Detection: The Indicator continuously scans the price chart for Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) signals. These signals provide the indicator with potential entry points, either in alignment with the prevailing trend or as counter-trend opportunities when specific conditions are met.

    3. Trade Execution: If the conditions for both the Trend Filter and the FVG/BOS align, the Indicator places a signal After 3-layer confirmation

    4. Precise and clean entries and used by Institutions too.

    The indicator is designed for price action traders looking for a smart, rule-based system for perfect SMC strategies while managing risk effectively.


Full fledge direct ea is also available you can connect me on telegram @anabullbear






Ted NO FX 2025.12.22 05:51 
 

This is the best indicator strategy which is used by institutions and many traders. 3 layer confirmation really good to make decisions. Author gave me an ea which is made by himself and use indicator to trade, so far 100% winning rate, it is really profitable and author is so kind and helping me alot and answer really quick. Recommend it 100%.

Erwin Fonke 2025.12.17 07:32 
 

i,m using this indicator on GOLD 5m and almost every signal is a winner if you like scalping. i,m using now a FTMO account with high lotsize. If you take every signal with SL below the orderblock you can pass your FTMO withing 5 days or less. Also the author is very helpful. Contact him after purchase for the candle color indicator.

Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicadores
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Liquidity Trap Reversals
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicadores
The  Liquidity Trap reversal indicator hunts the Liquidity sweeps and when there is quick reversal after the stop hunts it catches it nicely and quickly.  A liquidity trap in trading typically refers to a price zone where a large number of orders (especially stop-losses and pending orders) are concentrated . Liquidity Trap → Stop Hunt → Quick Reversal Price consolidates near a key level (e.g., support). Liquidity builds below this level (stop-losses, breakout orders). A sudden sharp move (stop
Breakout Scalp Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
4.33 (6)
Indicadores
October OFFER: Free Ea with it This is valid till 30th of October. After purchase of indicator connect me on telegram @anabullbear or inbox in mql5 to get free Ea  It's a Breakout Scalper On support and resistance and order blocks. Benefits of the indicator: does not redraw arrows. works on all currency pairs. high signal accuracy good for scalping Accuracy level is more than 95 percent. Best TF m15 for gold and major FX pairs Indicator settings: Default for M15,M30, H1  Best Pair -Gold and majo
Swing Hit Perfect Master
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicadores
The Swing Hit Perfect Master Indicator for MT4 displays accurate buy and sell signals on the chart and is no repaint and can be used on any pair, gold and indices. It's all in one the best indicator Swing and trend detection and is able to make precise entries. The indicator for MT4 points dots on the chart arrow after the swing high and low is maintained and takes perfect entries with the trend. The template shows the lows and highs of the market. They mark good entry and exit points. The blue
Perfect Trend Hit
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicadores
30% DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ONLY FOR 5 USERS at125$ valid for 1 day only.Grab it The PERFECT TREND HIT creates   BUY and SELL  perfect trend   arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts. ROCK WITH THE TREND Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that info
Smart Set up Levels
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicadores
Smart Set up leve l is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set up entries with proper fvg and breakouts to make a very nice level to enter like a pro trader. Very easy to use interface and friendly to enter on buy and sell signals. Works Best on M15 Time frame on Gold, Bitcoin and Fx pairs. Daily 4-5 trades on each pair  Works great on gold like a pro on M15 It is non repainting nor lagging It is very powerful indicator giving precise entries and prop acts can be c
Ted NO FX 2025.12.22 05:51 
 

This is the best indicator strategy which is used by institutions and many traders. 3 layer confirmation really good to make decisions. Author gave me an ea which is made by himself and use indicator to trade, so far 100% winning rate, it is really profitable and author is so kind and helping me alot and answer really quick. Recommend it 100%.

Erwin Fonke 2025.12.17 07:32 
 

i,m using this indicator on GOLD 5m and almost every signal is a winner if you like scalping. i,m using now a FTMO account with high lotsize. If you take every signal with SL below the orderblock you can pass your FTMO withing 5 days or less. Also the author is very helpful. Contact him after purchase for the candle color indicator.

