Breakout Scalp Indicator

4.33

October OFFER: Free Ea with it This is valid till 30th of October.

After purchase of indicator connect me on telegram @anabullbear or inbox in mql5 to get free Ea 

It's a Breakout Scalper On support and resistance and order blocks.

Benefits of the indicator:

  • does not redraw arrows.
  • works on all currency pairs.
  • high signal accuracy
  • good for scalping

Accuracy level is more than 95 percent.

Best TF m15 for gold and major FX pairs

Indicator settings:

  • Default for M15,M30, H1
  •  Best Pair -Gold and major FX pairs

Few copies at this price till 10th October


A Very power indicator on scalping M15




Best TF M15, M30,1HR

Best Pairs Gold, Major fx pairs

set file default.









































Reviews 7
Eleazar Contreras
72
Eleazar Contreras 2023.08.25 23:59 
 

Hello guys, I must confess that I was using the indicator wrong but with the assistance of Mr. Mohit I clarified my doubts and the indicator works perfectly and gives precise signals in 15 M with the XAU The technical service provided by Mr. Mohit is also very good and answers all questions and doubts. I really recommend the indicator 100%

Liviu Groza
403
Liviu Groza 2023.08.02 23:29 
 

Great support from Mohit, he is friendly and professional with all questions that i have. The indicator is work perfect how is describe

Wa Cham
278
Wa Cham 2023.07.27 12:09 
 

First, the user support is wonderful. The author is really nice and responsive. He fixes my technical problems of my EA set up. Gives me many trading recommendations. And his reply is very quick. Second, the indicator is work well with his EA. If you follow his recommendations, the drawdown is really low and the profit is good also. I also makes additional manual trading to gain higher profit by using his indicator and EA. The trading performance is similar to his live signal result.

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Eleazar Contreras
72
Eleazar Contreras 2023.08.25 23:59 
 

Hello guys, I must confess that I was using the indicator wrong but with the assistance of Mr. Mohit I clarified my doubts and the indicator works perfectly and gives precise signals in 15 M with the XAU The technical service provided by Mr. Mohit is also very good and answers all questions and doubts. I really recommend the indicator 100%

Liviu Groza
403
Liviu Groza 2023.08.02 23:29 
 

Great support from Mohit, he is friendly and professional with all questions that i have. The indicator is work perfect how is describe

Ted NO FX
1833
Ted NO FX 2023.08.01 19:47 
 

Risky with EA, if gold going in one direction. Author trying to sell me vip group signal on gold, to gain more. Not recommend! Also This live signal is not always taken from the EA, is from manual trading too. Be aware of that. He have now deleted live signal of that ‘’EA’’. Haha

Mohit Dhariwal
1839
Reply from developer Mohit Dhariwal 2023.08.04 08:01
All are gaining profits and you can see the results on live signals and people no about it if you dpont know to use the ea. I can't help it this guy just knows to critise the people and all Eas too. if 6 reviewers are good and it is just bad for u that means you don't know how to use the indicator and ea. Now there will be live signals on live account there so that people can see it live daily consistent profits. Yes its manual trading on indicator arrows as well as auto trading on it as many were demanding for both on live accounts. There are more 6 good reviews and 1 above review so people can judge who is right and who is not .be professional and instead of criticizing all Eas focus on your trading strategies given by the authors and earn profit we are earning great daily consistently and performance and results speaks for itself.live results on live account can be tracked daily and seen here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2022167
Wa Cham
278
Wa Cham 2023.07.27 12:09 
 

First, the user support is wonderful. The author is really nice and responsive. He fixes my technical problems of my EA set up. Gives me many trading recommendations. And his reply is very quick. Second, the indicator is work well with his EA. If you follow his recommendations, the drawdown is really low and the profit is good also. I also makes additional manual trading to gain higher profit by using his indicator and EA. The trading performance is similar to his live signal result.

xpforex
2053
xpforex 2023.07.25 04:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kw_mt4
312
kw_mt4 2023.07.24 14:28 
 

After testing the Indicator and EA, I have updated my review. Everything works great depending on our own risk and lotsize trade. The author is nice, helpful and responsible person. Always helping and making sure we are making profits. The author also provide signal copy service which me and my friends have subscribed. It is consistently returning profit on daily basis.

Rafat Qazi
138
Rafat Qazi 2023.07.11 16:07 
 

Very precise and accurate. Running on 15TF on XAU. So far so good. Great support by the developer.

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