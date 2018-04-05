Trend Arbitrage
- Experts
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Yan Jian LuoGraduated with a degree in Software Engineering, proficient in over 10 programming languages, and has developed Expert Advisors (EAs) for a decade with thousands of EAs created
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Running recommendations
Recommended currency pairs: XAUUSD, gold
Time cycle: H4
Operating capital: recommended above $1000
Account type: No special requirements, better effect of low difference
Levers: No special requirements
main parameter
Typess - open position direction buy many, sell empty
Lots - number of open positions
Tp_pips stop profit micro points
Sl_pops Stop Loss Micropoints
Profit_pips profit micro points initiate mobile stop loss
Reduced_profiles stepping back on micro points to move stop loss and close positions
matters needing attention
EA has a maximum of 6 entry points per day, with a minimum of 0.01 trades per transaction (manual modification is sufficient).
The default parameter is the gold variety.
Suggest using funds above $1000 to enhance risk resistance.
There is a possibility of overlapping risks when using multiple currency pairs simultaneously, please be aware.
This is the MT5 version. The MT5 version can better simulate the market environment. Suggested use.
Please note that transactions involve risks, and understanding and effectively managing these risks is crucial.
Try to use low point difference and low sliding point platforms as much as possible