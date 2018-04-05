Trend Arbitrage

Running recommendations













Recommended currency pairs: XAUUSD, gold





Time cycle: H4





Operating capital: recommended above $1000





Account type: No special requirements, better effect of low difference





Levers: No special requirements













main parameter





Typess - open position direction buy many, sell empty





Lots - number of open positions





Tp_pips stop profit micro points





Sl_pops Stop Loss Micropoints





Profit_pips profit micro points initiate mobile stop loss





Reduced_profiles stepping back on micro points to move stop loss and close positions





matters needing attention





EA has a maximum of 6 entry points per day, with a minimum of 0.01 trades per transaction (manual modification is sufficient).





The default parameter is the gold variety.





Suggest using funds above $1000 to enhance risk resistance.





There is a possibility of overlapping risks when using multiple currency pairs simultaneously, please be aware.





This is the MT5 version. The MT5 version can better simulate the market environment. Suggested use.





Please note that transactions involve risks, and understanding and effectively managing these risks is crucial.





Try to use low point difference and low sliding point platforms as much as possible