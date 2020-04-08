ATR Plus

ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market.
The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see:

  • who dominates the market — buyers or sellers

  • when a trend begins

  • when a trend loses strength

  • when the market shifts into a range

  • where volatility reaches exhaustion zones

ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems.

How ATR Plus Works

Unlike the standard ATR, which shows only the size of price movement, ATR Plus separates volatility into two components:

  • ATR Up — volatility inside bullish candles

  • ATR Down — volatility inside bearish candles

Their ratio is then transformed into a directional oscillator: 

  • if bullish volatility is higher -> value moves toward 100
  • if bearish volatility dominates -> value moves toward 0
  • if both sides are balanced -> the line hovers around 50

    This reveals the structure of volatility, not just its magnitude.

    Understanding the 0–100 Scale

    Recommended levels: 30 / 50 / 70

    • 0–30 — Seller Dominance: Strong bearish volatility. Confirms a downtrend or a distribution phase.
    • 30–50 — Weakening of Bearish Pressure: Trend slowdown, potential reversal or transition into consolidation.
    • 50 — Neutral Zone: Buyers and sellers display similar volatility. Most often indicates a range or transition phase.
    • 50–70 — Growing Bullish Strength: Increasing buyer dominance; early stage of an uptrend.
    • 70–100 — Buyer Dominance: Strong bullish momentum.

    However, volatility may become overheated → higher correction risk. 

    How to Use ATR Plus in Trading

    1. Trend Direction Filter
    • Long: ATR Plus above 55–60
    • Short: ATR Plus below 45–40
    • Range: between 45–55
      2. Determining Trend Strength
      • Fast breakout from 40 -> 70 = start of a bullish impulse
      • Drop from 60 -> 30 = bearish trend development
      • Long stay around 50 = range/accumulation
        3. Breakout Confirmation

        A breakout is more reliable if ATR Plus supports the direction.
        If the breakout goes against ATR Plus — chances of a false move are high.

        4. Universal Entry Filter

        Ideal companion for:

        • Price Action

        • Momentum systems

        • Trend-following strategies

        • Breakout systems

        Inputs

        • ATR Period — period of the base ATR

        • Smooth Period — smoothing of the final directional oscillator

        • Levels (30/50/70) — configured via the Levels tab, not via Inputs

        The indicator is easy to configure and does not require optimization.


