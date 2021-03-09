ATR Plus
- Indicatori
- Ivan Pochta
- Versione: 1.0
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market.
The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see:
-
who dominates the market — buyers or sellers
-
when a trend begins
-
when a trend loses strength
-
when the market shifts into a range
-
where volatility reaches exhaustion zones
ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems.
How ATR Plus Works
Unlike the standard ATR, which shows only the size of price movement, ATR Plus separates volatility into two components:
-
ATR Up — volatility inside bullish candles
-
ATR Down — volatility inside bearish candles
Their ratio is then transformed into a directional oscillator:
-
if bullish volatility is higher → value moves toward 100
-
if bearish volatility dominates → value moves toward 0
-
if both sides are balanced → the line hovers around 50
This reveals the structure of volatility, not just its magnitude.
Understanding the 0–100 Scale
Recommended levels: 30 / 50 / 70
- 0–30 — Seller Dominance: Strong bearish volatility. Confirms a downtrend or a distribution phase.
- 30–50 — Weakening of Bearish Pressure: Trend slowdown, potential reversal or transition into consolidation.
- 50 — Neutral Zone: Buyers and sellers display similar volatility. Most often indicates a range or transition phase.
- 50–70 — Growing Bullish Strength: Increasing buyer dominance; early stage of an uptrend.
- 70–100 — Buyer Dominance: Strong bullish momentum.
However, volatility may become overheated → higher correction risk.
How to Use ATR Plus in Trading
1. Trend Direction Filter
-
Long: ATR Plus above 55–60
-
Short: ATR Plus below 45–40
-
Range: between 45–55
2. Determining Trend Strength
-
Fast breakout from 40→70 = start of a bullish impulse
-
Drop from 60→30 = bearish trend development
-
Long stay around 50 = range/accumulation
3. Breakout Confirmation
A breakout is more reliable if ATR Plus supports the direction.
If the breakout goes against ATR Plus — chances of a false move are high.
4. Universal Entry Filter
Ideal companion for:
-
Price Action
-
Momentum systems
-
Trend-following strategies
-
Breakout systems
Inputs
-
ATR Period — period of the base ATR
-
Smooth Period — smoothing of the final directional oscillator
-
Levels (30/50/70) — configured via the Levels tab, not via Inputs
The indicator is easy to configure and does not require optimization.