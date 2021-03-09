ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market.

The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see:

who dominates the market — buyers or sellers

when a trend begins

when a trend loses strength

when the market shifts into a range

where volatility reaches exhaustion zones

ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems.

How ATR Plus Works

Unlike the standard ATR, which shows only the size of price movement, ATR Plus separates volatility into two components:

ATR Up — volatility inside bullish candles

ATR Down — volatility inside bearish candles

Their ratio is then transformed into a directional oscillator:

if bullish volatility is higher → value moves toward 100

if bearish volatility dominates → value moves toward 0

if both sides are balanced → the line hovers around 50

This reveals the structure of volatility, not just its magnitude.

Understanding the 0–100 Scale

Recommended levels: 30 / 50 / 70

0–30 — Seller Dominance: Strong bearish volatility. Confirms a downtrend or a distribution phase.

Strong bearish volatility. Confirms a downtrend or a distribution phase. 30–50 — Weakening of Bearish Pressure: Trend slowdown, potential reversal or transition into consolidation.

Trend slowdown, potential reversal or transition into consolidation. 50 — Neutral Zone: Buyers and sellers display similar volatility. Most often indicates a range or transition phase.

Buyers and sellers display similar volatility. Most often indicates a range or transition phase. 50–70 — Growing Bullish Strength: Increasing buyer dominance; early stage of an uptrend.

Increasing buyer dominance; early stage of an uptrend. 70–100 — Buyer Dominance: Strong bullish momentum.

However, volatility may become overheated → higher correction risk.

How to Use ATR Plus in Trading

1. Trend Direction Filter

Long: ATR Plus above 55–60

Short: ATR Plus below 45–40

Range: between 45–55

2. Determining Trend Strength

Fast breakout from 40→70 = start of a bullish impulse

Drop from 60→30 = bearish trend development

Long stay around 50 = range/accumulation

3. Breakout Confirmation

A breakout is more reliable if ATR Plus supports the direction.

If the breakout goes against ATR Plus — chances of a false move are high.

4. Universal Entry Filter

Ideal companion for:

Price Action

Momentum systems

Trend-following strategies

Breakout systems

Inputs

ATR Period — period of the base ATR

Smooth Period — smoothing of the final directional oscillator

Levels (30/50/70) — configured via the Levels tab, not via Inputs

The indicator is easy to configure and does not require optimization.