ATR Plus

ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market.
The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see:

  • who dominates the market — buyers or sellers

  • when a trend begins

  • when a trend loses strength

  • when the market shifts into a range

  • where volatility reaches exhaustion zones

ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems.

How ATR Plus Works

Unlike the standard ATR, which shows only the size of price movement, ATR Plus separates volatility into two components:

  • ATR Up — volatility inside bullish candles

  • ATR Down — volatility inside bearish candles

Their ratio is then transformed into a directional oscillator:

  • if bullish volatility is higher → value moves toward 100

  • if bearish volatility dominates → value moves toward 0

  • if both sides are balanced → the line hovers around 50

This reveals the structure of volatility, not just its magnitude.

Understanding the 0–100 Scale

Recommended levels: 30 / 50 / 70

  • 0–30 — Seller Dominance: Strong bearish volatility. Confirms a downtrend or a distribution phase.
  • 30–50 — Weakening of Bearish Pressure: Trend slowdown, potential reversal or transition into consolidation.
  • 50 — Neutral Zone: Buyers and sellers display similar volatility. Most often indicates a range or transition phase.
  • 50–70 — Growing Bullish Strength: Increasing buyer dominance; early stage of an uptrend.
  • 70–100 — Buyer Dominance: Strong bullish momentum.

However, volatility may become overheated → higher correction risk.

How to Use ATR Plus in Trading

1. Trend Direction Filter

  • Long: ATR Plus above 55–60

  • Short: ATR Plus below 45–40

  • Range: between 45–55

2. Determining Trend Strength

  • Fast breakout from 40→70 = start of a bullish impulse

  • Drop from 60→30 = bearish trend development

  • Long stay around 50 = range/accumulation

3. Breakout Confirmation

A breakout is more reliable if ATR Plus supports the direction.
If the breakout goes against ATR Plus — chances of a false move are high.

4. Universal Entry Filter

Ideal companion for:

  • Price Action

  • Momentum systems

  • Trend-following strategies

  • Breakout systems

Inputs

  • ATR Period — period of the base ATR

  • Smooth Period — smoothing of the final directional oscillator

  • Levels (30/50/70) — configured via the Levels tab, not via Inputs

The indicator is easy to configure and does not require optimization.


