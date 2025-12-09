Pending Orders EA Bot MT4

Pending Orders EA BOT MT4 – Your Ultimate Trading Companion
The Most Powerful One-Click Pending Order Grid EA for MetaTrader 4  
(Optimized for XAUUSD, NAS100, GER40, BTCUSD, Volatility 75 & All Major Pairs)

Place 100–1000+ perfectly layered Buy Limit/Buy Stop or Sell Limit/Sell Stop orders in seconds with progressive lot sizing, 3-mode smart trailing stop and full on-chart control. No complicated menus – just big, beautiful buttons and a live dashboard. This EA is perfect for scalping with a minimum price interval of 0.01, placing hundreds of trades in minutes, or setting up long-term trading signals. In the future, we plan to provide trading signals through this EA to make your trading even easier. For more details and support, Contact us.


Live Verified Signals & Proof  

Account 1: tinyurl.com/3u3f4cjt
Account 2: tinyurl.com/4u6ukvzs

Why Choose Pending Orders EA BOT?

  • Fast Trading: Place hundreds of trades in minutes with a minimum price interval of 0.01, ideal for scalping or high-speed trading.
  • Long-Term Signals: Set up grid strategies for long-term trading to catch big market moves easily.
  • Scalping Friendly: Trade with small price intervals and precise stop loss/take profit for quick profits.
  • Easy Dashboard: Control everything with a simple, clickable interface that shows real-time updates.
  • Flexible Grid Trading: Create multiple layers with different price levels and lot sizes to match your trading style.
  • Safe Trading: Only trades when the market is open and checks broker settings to avoid mistakes.

Core Features – Everything Professional Traders Demand
  • - One-Click Grid Deployment – Press green/red button → entire grid builds instantly  
  • - Multi-Layer Progressive Lots (e.g., 0.01 → 0.02 → 0.05 → 0.12)  
  • - Custom Layer End Prices – You decide exactly where each lot-size layer ends  
  • - Rock-Solid Duplicate Protection – Never places the same order twice  
  • - 3 Advanced Trailing Stop Modes (including Breakeven + Trail – most loved)  
  • - Global SL/TP in Points – One-click apply to all orders (fixed & safe for Gold)  
  • - Emergency Buttons – Cancel Pending | Close All | Stop Grid  
  • - Live On-Chart Dashboard – Real-time order count, trailing status, grid info  
  • - Works flawlessly on XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD, EURUSD, all symbols  
  • - Ultra-lightweight – uses almost zero CPU/RAM

Order Placement Rules (Exactly How the EA Works)

  • Buy Limit or Buy Stop Orders(Downward from StartPrice):

    • The StartPrice is always higher than all layer end prices (e.g., Startprice > Layer 1, Layer 2, Layer 3, etc.).
        Example: StartPrice = 3400 → Layer ends = 3000, 2700, 2400
    • Place the Stop Loss (SL) price below the buy order prices.
    • Place the Take Profit (TP) price above the buy order prices.

  • Sell Limit or Sell Stop Orders(Upward from StartPrice):

    • The StartPrice is always lower than all layer end prices (e.g., Startprice < Layer 1, Layer 2, Layer 3, etc.).
        Example: StartPrice = 3300 → Layer ends = 3600, 3900, 4200
    • Place the Stop Loss (SL) price above the sell order prices.
    • Place the Take Profit (TP) price below the sell order prices.

Perfect For

  • Scalpers: Use small price intervals (as low as 0.01) to grab quick profits in fast markets.
  • Long-Term Traders: Set up grids for long-term signals to profit from big market trends.
  • News Traders: Instantly deploy grids above/below price before NFP, FOMC, etc.
  • Prop Firm Traders: Clean, rule-based system with perfect order management
  • Busy Traders: Automate hundreds of trades in minutes, saving time and effort.
  • All Skill Levels: The simple dashboard is great for beginners, while advanced features suit pro traders.

Smart Trailing Stop (3 Professional Modes) 

  1.  Fixed Distance Trail  
  2.  Step-by-Step Trail  
  3.  Breakeven First (+10 points buffer) → then normal trailing (recommended & safest)

Default settings are for XAUUSD (Gold) – change numbers and it works perfectly on any symbol or pair.


Input Parameters (Fully Customizable) 

Parameter Description
StartPrice Price where your grid begins (example: 3400.00)
PriceInterval Distance between each order (example: 1.0 = $1). Minimum 0.01 for scalping. By default, it’s 1.
LayerEndPrices End prices for each layer, comma separated (example: 3000,2700,2400)
LayerLotSizes Lot size for each layer, comma separated (example: 0.01,0.03,0.08)
GlobalStopLoss Common Stop Loss distance in points (0 = disabled, works perfectly on all symbols)
GlobalTakeProfit Common Take Profit distance in points (0 = disabled)
EnableTrailingStop Turn the trailing stop feature ON or OFF
SelectedTrailingMode Choose trailing style: Fixed, Step, or Breakeven + Trail
TrailStartProfit Minimum profit in points needed before trailing starts
TrailDistance Distance in points between current price and new Stop Loss
OrderComment Custom text that appears on every order (default: SNK_Grid)
MagicNumber Unique number so the EA never touches your manual trades


Safety & Reliability  

  • Fixed all known SL/TP bugs (now 100% accurate in points)  
  • Fixed layer indexing – perfect lot progression guaranteed  
  • Tested on 20+ brokers including IC Markets, FTMO, MyForexFunds  
  • Works on hedge & netting accounts

Tips for Success

  • Test on Demo First: Try the EA on a demo account to get familiar with its features and settings.
  • Scalping Setup: Use a small price interval (e.g., 0.01) for scalping in fast markets like XAUUSD.
  • Long-Term Signals: Set larger price intervals for swing or position trading strategies.
  • Monitor Profits: Check the real-time profit/loss display to manage risks effectively.
  • Use Popular Symbols: Works great with symbols like XAUUSD, EURUSD, or any symbol with a suffix (e.g., "m").
  • Check Market Hours: Make sure the market is open for your symbol to avoid trading errors.
  • Set SL/TP Correctly: Follow the buy/sell order rules for placing stop loss and take profit prices to protect your trades.
  • Use Buttons Wisely: Use the Cancel Orders and Close All buttons to manage your trades efficiently.  

Risk Disclosure: It can generate exceptional profits in ranging and trending markets but carries high risk during strong one-sided moves. Always use proper money management and test extensively on demo first.

Lifetime Support & Updates 

  • Free lifetime updates  
  • 24/7 WhatsApp support: +63 948 393 9410 
  • Private group for all buyers  
  • updates coming soon


Why Buy This EA?

The Pending Orders EA Bot MT4 is a fast, flexible, and easy tool for all MT5 traders. Whether you want to scalp with hundreds of trades in minutes, set up long-term grid strategies, or manage open trades, this EA does it all. Its simple dashboard, real-time updates, and customizable features like easy-to-use buttons make it a must-have for your trading journey. Start today and take your trading to the next level! Simple dashboard + powerful features = perfect for beginners and pros.

For support or more information, Contact us.

WhatsApp: +63 948 393 9410  

  
