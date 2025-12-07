Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4

Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4

The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashboard format on the chart, with color-coded signals for quick interpretation—such as "Strong Buy" in lime green for  dominantupward pressure or "Reversal Incoming" in gold when extremes are reached. Unique to this tool is its focus on volume-weighted calculations, making it particularly useful for forex, stocks, and commodities trading where understanding multi-timeframe alignment can enhance decision-making. For example, if lower timeframes show "Buy" signals while higher ones indicate "Trend Max UP," it might suggest a strong continuation opportunity, all presented without cluttering the chart.

How It Works

At its core, the indicator calculates buy pressure by analyzing the last 14 bars (configurable via the VolumePeriod input) on each selected timeframe. For every bar, it evaluates the body size relative to the full range (high-low), multiplies by the tick volume for weighting, and assigns a directional score: positive for bullish closes and negative for bearish. The resulting buy percentage is the normalized bullish total out of 100%, with sell percentage as the complement—appending "Up" or "Dn" for values over 51% to highlight direction. Signals are threshold-based: above 62% buy triggers "Strong Buy," while 70% or more flags a potential reversal. The "Main Trend" column averages these across all visible timeframes, offering a holistic view. This method avoids traditional oscillators like RSI or MACD, instead relying on pure price-volume dynamics for robustness, though it's best used in conjunction with other tools for confirmation. In practice, attach it to a chart like EURUSD H1, enable desired timeframes, and watch for signal changes, which can trigger optional alerts with a 3-minute cooldown to prevent overload.

Features and Setup

Key features include customizable refresh rates (tick or 1-second), auto-positioning of labels for any chart size, and alert options via sound, push notifications, or email for main trend shifts. Users can tweak fonts, colors (e.g., green for buy, red for sell), and offsets for a personalized display, with debug mode for troubleshooting. Attach to your MT4 chart—adjust inputs like showing only H1-D1 for swing trading or enabling all for scalping. No additional libraries are required, and it's compatible with automated strategies via iCustom calls. For visuals, refer to attached screenshots showing the dashboard on a live EURUSD chart, or demo videos demonstrating alert triggers during volatile sessions.


Customizable Dashboard Positioning

  • Auto Positioning mode keeps the panel centered on the chart
  • Manual placement available via:
  • Horizontal Offset
  • Vertical Offset
  • Column Spacing
  • Row Spacing
  • Flexible Display Settings
  • Adjustable Volume Period for the power calculation
  • Font size, font family, and individual colors for every signal type
  • Independently show/hide any timeframe

Alert System 

  • Notification options: 
  • On-screen alerts Push notifications
  • Email alerts
  • Alerts trigger when the Main Trend value changes
  • Built-in cooldown timer prevents repeated alerting

Debug mode available for testing

  •  Performance & Compatibility
  • Updates every new tick or at a user-defined interval
  • Optimized to minimize CPU load
  • Compatible with all MT4 assets and chart types

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance calculated via historical data does not guarantee future results, and trading involves risk of loss. Always test in a demo account, combine with proper risk management, and consult a professional advisor. The developer assumes no liability for any trading decisions based on this tool. Translations available in English, Russian, Spanish, and other languages via MQL5 tools for global accessibility.

レビュー 1
Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.12.15 19:45 
 

No es claro como calcula los valores. ¿Podrías dar un ejemplo?

Marco, gracias por la explicación.

Hector Manuel 2025.12.15 19:45 
 

No es claro como calcula los valores. ¿Podrías dar un ejemplo?

Marco, gracias por la explicación.

開発者からの返信 Marco Engstermann 2025.12.16 13:41
Simple Explanation of the Calculation
The indicator measures "buy pressure" as a percentage for each timeframe (like M1, H1, etc.) by looking at the last 14 candles (bars) by default. Basically, it analyzes whether recent candles show more upward (buy) or downward (sell) movement, weighted by volume (how much was traded) and the "strength" of each candle.
Think of each candle as a "battle" between buyers and sellers: If the candle closes higher than it opens, it's bullish (buy strength).
If it closes lower, it's bearish (sell strength).
It's ignored if neutral (opens and closes the same). The calculation adds up the bullish and bearish strength, and sees what percentage is bullish. The sell percentage is just 100% minus the buy percentage.
Basic steps for each timeframe: Look at the last 14 completed candles.
For each candle:
Calculate the "body size" (difference between close and open, absolute value).
Calculate the "total range" (high minus low). If it's very small, adjust it to a minimum to avoid exaggeration.
"Strength" = body size divided by range (a number between 0 and 1; 1 is a strong candle, 0 is indecisive).
Direction: +1 if bullish, -1 if bearish, 0 if neutral.
Pressure = volume × strength × direction (volume minimum 1 if zero). Add up the positive pressures (bullish) and negative ones (bearish, but as positive magnitudes).
Buy percentage = (bullish strength / total strength) × 100.
If there's not enough data or everything is neutral, it sets 50% (balanced). Finally, the "Main Trend" is the average of the buy percentages from all enabled timeframes.
Simple Example
Imagine we're on a EUR/USD chart, with 3 recent candles (instead of 14 to keep it simple). Assume the minimum "point" is 0.00005. Candle 1 (most recent): Opens at 1.1000, Closes at 1.1010, High 1.1015, Low 1.0995, Volume 1000.
Body: |1.1010 - 1.1000| = 0.0010.
Range: 1.1015 - 1.0995 = 0.0020 (bigger than 0.00005, ok).
Strength: 0.0010 / 0.0020 = 0.5.
Direction: +1 (closes higher).
Pressure: 1000 × 0.5 × +1 = +500 (bullish). Candle 2: Opens at 1.1010, Closes at 1.0990, High 1.1015, Low 1.0985, Volume 800.
Body: |1.0990 - 1.1010| = 0.0020.
Range: 1.1015 - 1.0985 = 0.0030.
Strength: 0.0020 / 0.0030 ≈ 0.67.
Direction: -1 (closes lower).
Pressure: 800 × 0.67 × -1 ≈ -536 (bearish). Candle 3: Opens at 1.1005, Closes at 1.1005, High 1.1010, Low 1.1000, Volume 500.
Body: 0 (neutral).
Strength: 0.
Direction: 0.
Pressure: 0 (doesn't count). Now add up: Bullish strength: 500.
Bearish strength: 536 (the absolute value of the negative pressure).
Total: 500 + 536 = 1036.
Buy percentage: (500 / 1036) × 100 ≈ 48%.
Sell percentage: 52%. In the indicator, this would show "Buy = 48.0%" and "Sell = 52.0% Dn" (adds "Up" or "Dn" if over 51%). If it's >=55%, it says "Buy" or "Sell", and higher "Strong Buy", etc. Next time you can ask me in the comment function. Regards Marco
レビューに返信