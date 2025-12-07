Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4

Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power – for MetaTrader 4

The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator is a powerful visual tool that displays real-time buying and selling pressure across nine different timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) plus an aggregated Main Trend summary — all in a clean, compact row at the bottom of a separate indicator window.

Core Concept

The indicator calculates volume-weighted buying vs. selling pressure over a user-defined period (default 14 bars) using a proven candle-by-candle volume distribution method:

the open → more volume is attributed to sellers

Volume is proportionally distributed according to the distance from open to high/low within the candle range

This results in a highly responsive Buy % (0–100%) and complementary Sell % for each timeframe.





Key Features

Fully customizable visibility for each timeframe

Automatic horizontal spacing that adapts to chart window width

Adjustable refresh rate (from every tick to every minute)

Smart text color adaptation (black/white) based on background

Optional alerts, push notifications, and email when the Main Trend signal changes

signal changes Clean, easy-to-read layout with separate rows for: Timeframe → Signal → Buy % → Sell %

Ideal For

Multi-timeframe traders who want

When price closes above the open → more volume is attributed to buyers

When price closes below

instant confluence overview

Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

Anyone using volume-based or price-action strategies

A single glance tells you whether the short-term, medium-term, and long-term forces are aligned — or diverging — giving you a significant edge in timing entries and exits.





Indicator Settings Customize the MT4 indicator via these sections:

Position : Horizontal/vertical label placement (defaults: 50%/98%), column spacing (120 px), auto-positioning (true) for bottom-center.



Display : Volume period (14 bars), font size/face (9/"Arial"), labels on top (true), Y-offsets (75/55/35/15 px), colors (e.g., green buy, red sell, lime strong buy).



Timeframes : Enable/disable M1-MN1 (all true by default).



System : Refresh rate dropdown (0: Tick, 60: Minute; default 60), enable alerts/notifications/emails (false).



Alerts : Cooldown (180 sec) to avoid spam.