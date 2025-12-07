Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4

Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power MT4

The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashboard format on the chart, with color-coded signals for quick interpretation—such as "Strong Buy" in lime green for  dominantupward pressure or "Reversal Incoming" in gold when extremes are reached. Unique to this tool is its focus on volume-weighted calculations, making it particularly useful for forex, stocks, and commodities trading where understanding multi-timeframe alignment can enhance decision-making. For example, if lower timeframes show "Buy" signals while higher ones indicate "Trend Max UP," it might suggest a strong continuation opportunity, all presented without cluttering the chart.

How It Works

At its core, the indicator calculates buy pressure by analyzing the last 14 bars (configurable via the VolumePeriod input) on each selected timeframe. For every bar, it evaluates the body size relative to the full range (high-low), multiplies by the tick volume for weighting, and assigns a directional score: positive for bullish closes and negative for bearish. The resulting buy percentage is the normalized bullish total out of 100%, with sell percentage as the complement—appending "Up" or "Dn" for values over 51% to highlight direction. Signals are threshold-based: above 62% buy triggers "Strong Buy," while 70% or more flags a potential reversal. The "Main Trend" column averages these across all visible timeframes, offering a holistic view. This method avoids traditional oscillators like RSI or MACD, instead relying on pure price-volume dynamics for robustness, though it's best used in conjunction with other tools for confirmation. In practice, attach it to a chart like EURUSD H1, enable desired timeframes, and watch for signal changes, which can trigger optional alerts with a 3-minute cooldown to prevent overload.

Features and Setup

Key features include customizable refresh rates (tick or 1-second), auto-positioning of labels for any chart size, and alert options via sound, push notifications, or email for main trend shifts. Users can tweak fonts, colors (e.g., green for buy, red for sell), and offsets for a personalized display, with debug mode for troubleshooting. Attach to your MT4 chart—adjust inputs like showing only H1-D1 for swing trading or enabling all for scalping. No additional libraries are required, and it's compatible with automated strategies via iCustom calls. For visuals, refer to attached screenshots showing the dashboard on a live EURUSD chart, or demo videos demonstrating alert triggers during volatile sessions.


Customizable Dashboard Positioning

  • Auto Positioning mode keeps the panel centered on the chart
  • Manual placement available via:
  • Horizontal Offset
  • Vertical Offset
  • Column Spacing
  • Row Spacing
  • Flexible Display Settings
  • Adjustable Volume Period for the power calculation
  • Font size, font family, and individual colors for every signal type
  • Independently show/hide any timeframe

Alert System 

  • Notification options: 
  • On-screen alerts Push notifications
  • Email alerts
  • Alerts trigger when the Main Trend value changes
  • Built-in cooldown timer prevents repeated alerting

Debug mode available for testing

  •  Performance & Compatibility
  • Updates every new tick or at a user-defined interval
  • Optimized to minimize CPU load
  • Compatible with all MT4 assets and chart types

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance calculated via historical data does not guarantee future results, and trading involves risk of loss. Always test in a demo account, combine with proper risk management, and consult a professional advisor. The developer assumes no liability for any trading decisions based on this tool. Translations available in English, Russian, Spanish, and other languages via MQL5 tools for global accessibility.

리뷰 1
Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.12.15 19:45 
 

No es claro como calcula los valores. ¿Podrías dar un ejemplo?

Marco, gracias por la explicación.

Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD
Andre Pier
3.5 (2)
Experts
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on other strategies Please see backtest results i
FREE
MQLTrend
Mohammad Reza Aghaei
지표
This tool helps you to control the situation at other times and include them in your trades when analyzing the market  This tool scans the market and reports the movement of the market at different times With the help of this tool, you can prevent many wrong analyzes With the help of this tool, you can have an overview of the market in the shortest time and save your time
FREE
MQL Trendline EA
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Experts
Summary This EA will trade semi-automatically based on trend lines or horizontal lines that are manually plotted on the chart by the user. It can handle any number of lines per chart and each line can have its own adjustable settings. This EA manages every line separately based on specific user 'keywords' set for each line. Since each line has it's own independent settings, this is why there are very few shared inputs in this EA. Doing it this way allows for a single EA to manage many lines and
FREE
Acromaachin
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
FREE
MaxProfitDz v4
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
MaxProfitDZ Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4     Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD. Time Frame:1M. Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended :   $500 USD  Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required Parameters EA TrendON=true (Read the  note ) MMType = 2 LotMultiplikator = 1 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five
Targets
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
5 (1)
지표
Targets is an indicator to determine potential turning  points , targets  are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from "bullish" to "bearish." This indicator can be used in any timeframe and any currency pair: IN CASE YOU DON'T SEE THE INDICATOR WHEN YOU ADD IT TO YOUR CHARTS JUST OPEN THE INDICATOR MENU AND CLOSE THE MENU AGAIN PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis an
FREE
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 201514104 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
FCK Hedging AI
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations for Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD and other volatility pairs. Message me for set file and demo file ,  FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse
Indicator Bandas de Bollinger y Rsi Candle Color
Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
지표
BB & RSI Candle Color: Technical Analysis Indicator on MetaTrader 4 The "BB & RSI Candle Color" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 traders looking for an effective visual representation of market conditions. Created by 13 Crow Trading Club, this indicator combines the popular Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) to provide clear and accurate visual signals. This indicator offers three key aspects: Candle Color: Normal candles are displa
FREE
YumokinBitcoinBreakOut
Ryutaro Yumoto
1.5 (2)
Experts
Features This EA is good at v olatility  market. This EA specializes in   BTC USD, so please apply this EA to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA uses volatility technical. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 10000pips(100 Doller per 1lot、10Doller per 0.1lot). Performance depends on the spread, so please use it with a vendor with a narrow spread. Parameters
FREE
RSI Momentum Arrows
Martin Eshleman
지표
Summary This indicator is based on RSI and Momentum indicators. It also considers moving averages of these two indicators. The three indicators have adjustable settings. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications. The arrows can be used in the EA and the inputs can also be optimiz
FREE
Ratio market
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.33 (15)
지표
Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
FREE
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Elementary FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
2.75 (4)
Experts
This is an efficient and yet simple Expert Advisor not using indicators, which can determine the following: the future direction of movement of quotes, their strength, trade levels for the current and next trading day. The Expert Advisor runs on the "here and now" principle, which means that the EA tracks a lot of parameters of the price behavior in real time. Based on this Expert Advisor, a certain trading strategy was developed and tested in real time. The ELEMENTARY strategy consists of three
FREE
Avg
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Avg - the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve signific
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Magics Scanner addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
EA   scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals. Then it passes the data on trades to   EA`S HOLDER     which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders. Thus   EA`S HOLDER    conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders. Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner.   The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities.   Such as: - Maintain
FREE
Optimus Prime Pro Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
5 (4)
Experts
Optimus Prime Pro, tu aliado en el emocionante mundo del trading de divisas! Optimus Prime es un asesor experto meticulosamente diseñado para la plataforma MT4, con un enfoque especializado en el par de divisas EUR/USD en el marco de tiempo H1. Este robot de trading automático ha sido creado con precisión y eficiencia para ayudarte a aprovechar al máximo las oportunidades del mercado, llevando tu experiencia de trading al siguiente nivel. Características Destacadas de Optimus Prime: Optimización
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
BotForex Rsi Cci Scalper
Thierry Iltis
Experts
This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can trade any market, any timeframe and any currency pair. The EA uses simple indicators like SMA, RSI and CCI, and a smart martingale system, that does not open systematical new positions, but waits for a new signal for each new order, wich is limiting drawdown compared to other martingale systems. It uses a combination of seven strategies you can select in the parameters to fit your needs. The strategy tester in MetaTrader 4 can give you the setup y
BB Sub
Etsushi Ishizuka
지표
BB-Sub – 서브윈도우 볼린저 밴드 표시 BB-Sub 는 차트의 서브윈도우(보조창)에 볼린저 밴드를 독립적으로 표시할 수 있는 간단하면서도 강력한 인디케이터입니다. 일반적인 볼린저 밴드는 메인 차트에 겹쳐 표시되지만, BB-Sub는 별도의 보조창에서 작동하여 캔들스틱이나 다른 인디케이터와 겹치지 않습니다. 밴드의 움직임과 형태 변화에 집중해 분석하고 싶은 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 주요 특징 상단 밴드, 하단 밴드, 중간 밴드(SMA)를 보조창에 동시에 표시 기본값은 20기간, ±2σ이지만, 기간과 밴드폭(편차)은 파라미터로 자유롭게 조정 가능 계산에 사용할 가격 종류(종가, 시가, 고가, 저가, 중앙값, 대표값, 가중평균)를 선택할 수 있어 다양한 전략에 맞춰 최적화 가능 다른 인디케이터와의 비교/조합이나 여러 보조창을 활용한 멀티타임프레임 분석 지원 가벼운 설계로 긴 기간 데이터나 여러 인디케이터 사용 시에도 차트가 느려지지 않음 보조창 높이를 조정하여 밴드의 확장/수축 및
FREE
Saiteja Scalper Ea
Hanumandla Saiteja
Experts
it works on the EURUSD 5min and 15 min time frame. Unlock the power of trendline-based trading with this intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4. This EA dynamically identifies key support and resistance levels using pivot highs and lows — and automatically draws upper and lower trendlines on your chart. Once a breakout occurs, it can instantly trigger a buy or sell trade based on clean price action logic
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
지표
Fibonacci Trend Marker   — is a trend indicator that analyzes the behavior of the current candle relative to the High-Low (HL) range of previous candles using Fibonacci retracement levels. It visually tracks trend strength, signaling potential weakening or reversal through a change in candle color. Features: Designed for trend-focused traders, it helps quickly identify trend changes based on Fibonacci levels. Effective on any timeframe with sufficient market volatility, when a sequence of 3–5 c
AutoBBbot v1
Ulugbek Sadullaev
Experts
Здравствуйте уважаемые автотрейдеры. Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника    AutoBBbot v1. Данный торговый советник открывает ордер по сигналу Bolinger Bands. Рекомендую торговать советником на индексах # NASDAQ_m , # DJI 30_m  и  # SP 500_m у брокера Freshforex на счетах Market Pro . Если Вы купите прямо сейчас этот советник за эту сумму, то я Вам абсолютно бесплатно отдам нового советника " AutoBBbot v0.4". После покупки свяжитесь со мной через электронную почту: s
Adx Crossing Indicator with alerts email
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
지표
ndicador ADX Crossing Alertby Mr Beast El Indicador ADX Crossing Alert v1.0 es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para potenciar tu análisis técnico en MetaTrader, centrándose en las señales generadas por el cruce del Indicador de Dirección del Movimiento (ADX). Este indicador ofrece alertas visuales en el gráfico y la conveniencia de alertas via email, permitiéndote estar siempre al tanto de las oportunidades de trading. Características Destacadas: ADX Crossing Signals: El indicador utiliza el c
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
유틸리티
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Experts
마틴게일 무함유 안티 마틴게일 무함유 그리드 없음 HFT 없음 더블링 없음 모든 포지션에는 손절매가 있습니다. 이 EA에 대한 권장 사항 EURCHF 를 강력히 추천하지만 EURJPY 및 EURCAD 통화 쌍도 좋은 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다. EURCHF의 경우   M30을 사용하는 것이 좋지만 M5, M15, H1도 좋은 기간입니다. EA는 양호한   ECN   계정에서 실행되어야 합니다. 평균 스어세이브 는   10점을   넘지 않아야 합니다. Zero   Stop-Level 이 가장 잘 작동합니다. 위험도가 높은 갑작스런   슬리피지가   있는 브로커에게는 이 EA를 사용하지 마십시오. EURCHF에 평균 스프레드 10포인트, 낮은 랏당 수수료, 낮은 슬리피지, 제로 스톱 레벨 및 스왑 프리 옵션이 있는   Alpari Pro-ECN   계정에서 EA를 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 파라미터 오버view 기본 설정은 EURCHF(Alpari 브로커)에 대해 테스트 및 최적화되었습
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
지표
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
지표
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
지표
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
지표
시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
지표
MT5 버전은 여기에서 이용 가능합니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 텔레그램 채널 & 그룹: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 그룹 접속: 유료 제품 구매 증빙을 메시지로 보내주세요 추천 브로커: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4용 강력한 반전 및 돌파 감지 시스템 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위한, 시장 구조 변화, 돌파 및 추세 반전을 쉽고 명확하게 감지할 수 있는 올인원 논리 재도색 방지(Non-Repaint) 인디케이터입니다. 이 인디케이터는 "123" 패턴을 따릅니다: 1단계: 잠재적 과매수/과매도 지점에서 큰 화살표로 새로운 고점 또는 저점을 식별 2단계: 구조가 깨졌음을 신호로 보내 추세 반전 가능성을 확인 3단계: 작은 화살표와 지지/저항 점으로 진입 신호를 확정 참고: 큰 화살표는 봉이 종료될
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
지표
Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
지표
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
지표
추측을 멈추세요. 통계적 우위로 트레이딩을 시작하세요. 주식 지수는 외환과 다르게 거래됩니다. 정해진 세션이 있고, 야간에 갭이 발생하며, 예측 가능한 통계적 패턴을 따릅니다. 이 지표는 DAX, S&P 500, 다우존스와 같은 지수를 자신 있게 거래하는 데 필요한 확률 데이터를 제공합니다. 무엇이 다른가 대부분의 지표는 무엇이 일어났는지 보여줍니다. 이 지표는 다음에 무엇이 일어날 가능성이 있는지 보여줍니다. 매 거래일마다 지표는 100일간의 과거 데이터를 기준으로 현재 설정을 분석합니다. 유사한 갭, 유사한 시가 위치를 가진 날을 찾고, 가격이 주요 레벨에 도달한 빈도를 정확히 계산합니다. 갭이 메워질지, 어제 고점이 테스트될지 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 실제 데이터에 기반한 정확한 백분율을 얻게 됩니다. 모든 입력 설명이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 훌륭한 설정을 찾는 데 도움이 되는 전략 가이드: ht
Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
4.6 (5)
지표
Simple Indicator that shows the Buy and Sell volume in percent. The Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 calculates and displays estimated buy/sell volume percentages over a user-defined period (default: 14 bars) using tick volume data. It overlays text labels on the chart showing Buy % (with "Up" if >51%), Sell % (with "Dn" if >51%), and a trend signal based on thresholds: Neutral (<55%), Trend: Buy/Sell (55%+), Trend: Strong Buy/Sell (62%+), Trend Max UP/Down (65%+), or Trend change s
FREE
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power
Marco Engstermann
지표
Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power The Multi Timeframe Buy and Sell Power indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with a clear visual representation of market pressure across nine standard timeframes, from M1 to MN1. By aggregating buy and sell strength percentages derived from recent price action and tick volume, it helps identify potential trends, reversals, and neutral conditions in real-time. The indicator displays this information in a compact dashboard
FREE
UT Bot with Alerts
Marco Engstermann
지표
UT Bot with Alerts The UT Bot Alerts Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a versatile trading tool that generates buy and sell signals based on ATR-based trailing stop logic. It displays signals with arrows, draws an entry price line, and includes a candle countdown timer. The indicator offers customizable alerts (pop-up, email, push notifications) and a text label showing signal details. Users can adjust ATR sensitivity, label positions, and timer settings, making it suitable for various markets and
FREE
Vector Candles Indicator
Marco Engstermann
지표
Vector Candles Indicator This is an easy and safe tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It colors candles on your chart based on trading volume to spot trend changes.How to Spot Entry Signals Up Vector Candle: If a green candle with high volume closes (lime or blue color), sell. Price will likely drop back to where the candle started. Down Vector Candle: If a red candle with high volume closes (red or purple color), buy. Price will likely rise back to where the candle started. Detailed setup: Check http
FREE
Trend Dot Indicator
Marco Engstermann
지표
Trend Dot Indicator – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (Buy/S
MACD Custom Indicator CM
Marco Engstermann
지표
CM MACD Custom Indicator - Multiple Time Frame (V2.1) This advanced MT5 indicator, adapted from ChrisMoody’s TradingView script, delivers a powerful Multi-Timeframe MACD with customizable visuals and alerts. Plotting MACD lines, signal line, and a color-coded histogram, it highlights trend direction and momentum with distinct colors for growing/falling histograms above/below zero. Cross signals are marked with arrows, and users can enable alerts, email, or mobile notifications for buy/sell oppo
FREE
Buy and Sell Power MT4
Marco Engstermann
5 (2)
지표
Simple Indicator that shows the   Buy and Sell   volume in percent. Settings : Font size for percentage labels Horizontal offset from right edge (pixels) Vertical offset for Signal label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Buy label from bottom (pixels) Vertical offset for Sell label from bottom (pixels) Color for Buy label Color for Sell label Color for Strong Buy signal Color for Buy signal Color for Strong Sell signal Color for Sell signal Color for Neutral signal Default to every tick
FREE
Buy and Sell ATR
Marco Engstermann
3 (1)
지표
Buy and Sell ATR Indicator The Buy and Sell ATR Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool for MT5, combining ATR-based trend detection with RSI confirmation. It plots a dynamic trend line and generates clear buy (blue arrows) and sell (red arrows) signals when price action confirms a trend over a user-defined number of candles. A unique flat market filter, based on average ATR, prevents signals in low-volatility conditions. Customize ATR periods, RSI levels, signal thresholds, and arrow styl
FREE
Trade Hunter Indicator
Marco Engstermann
4 (4)
지표
Trade Hunter MT5 - Buy and Sell Indicator Unlock precise trading opportunities with Trade Hunter MT5! This powerful indicator identifies potential buy and sell signals by analyzing price movements over a customizable period. Blue arrows mark buy opportunities below key lows, while red arrows highlight sell signals above critical highs. With adjustable parameters like bar range, percentage offset, and alert settings, Trade Hunter adapts to your strategy. Optional alerts and notifications ensur
FREE
Support Resistance Channel MT5
Marco Engstermann
지표
Support Resistance Channel MT5 The Support Resistance Channel MT5 indicator plots dynamic support and resistance levels based on a configurable lookback period, displaying them as green and red lines respectively. It optionally shows goldenrod-colored arrows when price touches these levels, indicating potential trend changes (not explicit buy/sell signals) , along with customizable "RES" and "SUP" labels. With adjustable parameters like lookback period, arrow size, and label offset, it offers t
FREE
Show Label
Marco Engstermann
4.5 (2)
유틸리티
Show your profit or loss next to the candle. This is a helpful tool if an EA don't have this feature build in. Settings: Font color Background color for profits Background color for losses Font size Horizontal shift from candle (pixels) Vertical shift from candle high/low (pixels) Magic number filter (0 = all trades) Comment filter (empty = all trades) Show only trades for the attached chart symbol
FREE
MA Filling Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
지표
This is the MT5 converted Version of the The MA Filling Indicator, developed by Scriptong, is an advanced technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Moving Average (MA) indicator by incorporating a visually intuitive filling feature. The MA Filling Indicator is a versatile tool suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trend-following strategies with a clear, color-coded representation of market dynamics Settings: Upward
FREE
Trend Dot Indicator MT5
Marco Engstermann
지표
Trend Dot Indicator MT5 – Clean & Powerful Reversal System A fast-reacting Trend Step Regression (TSR) line with color-coded dots instantly shows the current trend. High-probability BUY/SELL signals appear only when a real reversal occurs, confirmed by minimum trend length and ADX strength. Description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765867   Features: Clear visual TSR line + dots (blue = up, red = down) Filtered reversal signals with text labels Real-time volume pressure dashboard (B
Buffer Finder MT5
Marco Engstermann
유틸리티
Buffer Finder MT5 Is a custom technical Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to inspect and analyze buffers of other indicators for EA integration, signal detection, or debugging. Key Features User-Friendly Dashboard : Input an indicator name and click "Search" to scan the chart or load it dynamically via iCustom from standard folders (Indicators, Market, Examples). Buffer Inspection : Extracts and displays data for recent bars (default: 5), checking up to 30 buffers; highlights potential color b
Occult Oracle MT5
Marco Engstermann
지표
Occult Oracle MT5 is a powerful trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, helping traders identify market directions with precision and ease. It features a dynamic colored step line (red for downtrends, blue for uptrends) that adapts to price action using optimized amplitude periods, with optional auto-optimization for maximum profitability based on historical simulation. The Occult Oracle MT5 indicator is fully configurable, allowing traders to customize amplitude settings (manual o
Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.12.15 19:45 
 

No es claro como calcula los valores. ¿Podrías dar un ejemplo?

Marco, gracias por la explicación.

Marco Engstermann
11271
개발자의 답변 Marco Engstermann 2025.12.16 13:41
Simple Explanation of the Calculation
The indicator measures "buy pressure" as a percentage for each timeframe (like M1, H1, etc.) by looking at the last 14 candles (bars) by default. Basically, it analyzes whether recent candles show more upward (buy) or downward (sell) movement, weighted by volume (how much was traded) and the "strength" of each candle.
Think of each candle as a "battle" between buyers and sellers: If the candle closes higher than it opens, it's bullish (buy strength).
If it closes lower, it's bearish (sell strength).
It's ignored if neutral (opens and closes the same). The calculation adds up the bullish and bearish strength, and sees what percentage is bullish. The sell percentage is just 100% minus the buy percentage.
Basic steps for each timeframe: Look at the last 14 completed candles.
For each candle:
Calculate the "body size" (difference between close and open, absolute value).
Calculate the "total range" (high minus low). If it's very small, adjust it to a minimum to avoid exaggeration.
"Strength" = body size divided by range (a number between 0 and 1; 1 is a strong candle, 0 is indecisive).
Direction: +1 if bullish, -1 if bearish, 0 if neutral.
Pressure = volume × strength × direction (volume minimum 1 if zero). Add up the positive pressures (bullish) and negative ones (bearish, but as positive magnitudes).
Buy percentage = (bullish strength / total strength) × 100.
If there's not enough data or everything is neutral, it sets 50% (balanced). Finally, the "Main Trend" is the average of the buy percentages from all enabled timeframes.
Simple Example
Imagine we're on a EUR/USD chart, with 3 recent candles (instead of 14 to keep it simple). Assume the minimum "point" is 0.00005. Candle 1 (most recent): Opens at 1.1000, Closes at 1.1010, High 1.1015, Low 1.0995, Volume 1000.
Body: |1.1010 - 1.1000| = 0.0010.
Range: 1.1015 - 1.0995 = 0.0020 (bigger than 0.00005, ok).
Strength: 0.0010 / 0.0020 = 0.5.
Direction: +1 (closes higher).
Pressure: 1000 × 0.5 × +1 = +500 (bullish). Candle 2: Opens at 1.1010, Closes at 1.0990, High 1.1015, Low 1.0985, Volume 800.
Body: |1.0990 - 1.1010| = 0.0020.
Range: 1.1015 - 1.0985 = 0.0030.
Strength: 0.0020 / 0.0030 ≈ 0.67.
Direction: -1 (closes lower).
Pressure: 800 × 0.67 × -1 ≈ -536 (bearish). Candle 3: Opens at 1.1005, Closes at 1.1005, High 1.1010, Low 1.1000, Volume 500.
Body: 0 (neutral).
Strength: 0.
Direction: 0.
Pressure: 0 (doesn't count). Now add up: Bullish strength: 500.
Bearish strength: 536 (the absolute value of the negative pressure).
Total: 500 + 536 = 1036.
Buy percentage: (500 / 1036) × 100 ≈ 48%.
Sell percentage: 52%. In the indicator, this would show "Buy = 48.0%" and "Sell = 52.0% Dn" (adds "Up" or "Dn" if over 51%). If it's >=55%, it says "Buy" or "Sell", and higher "Strong Buy", etc. Next time you can ask me in the comment function. Regards Marco
