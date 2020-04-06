JPY Trend EA ProTrading
- Experts
- Flora Rosa Seeholzer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY)
JPY Trend EA ProTrading is a professional USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4, designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions.
This EA focuses on high-probability trend continuation setups with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is optimized for USDJPY on H1 and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear settings and predictable behavior.
Key Highlights
-
Optimized for USDJPY (H1)
-
Long-only trend strategy
-
Breakout entries using pending orders at key levels
-
Volatility-adaptive Stop Loss
-
Built-in optimized exit logic
-
ATR-based profit protection
-
Risk-based position sizing
-
Clean, user-friendly control panel
Backtested Performance (2015–2025)
Historical test results show stable long-term performance characteristics:
-
+380% Total Return
-
1.66 Profit Factor
-
3.88 Sharpe Ratio
-
18.64% Max Drawdown
-
555 trades
-
100% history quality
Backtests are historical simulations. Real results may differ due to spreads, slippage, liquidity, and execution conditions.
Strategy Overview
The EA is designed to trade trend continuation in USDJPY by:
-
Detecting bullish trend alignment on H1
-
Identifying key breakout zones
-
Placing pending Buy Stop orders
-
Using volatility-adaptive risk control
-
Managing the position with an optimized take-profit objective and dynamic ATR-based protection
This approach targets structured, rule-based entries instead of reactive market orders, helping reduce impulsive or late entries during fast moves.
User Settings (Simple & Transparent)
You can customize the trading behavior using the available inputs:
Strategy Mode
-
Signal Sensitivity: High / Normal / Low
Control how selective the entry filter is.
-
Stop Loss Mode: Tight / Normal / Wide
Adjust risk tolerance around volatility conditions.
-
Order Validity: Quick / Standard / Extended
Define how long pending orders remain active.
-
Hold Duration: Short / Standard / Long
Controls time behavior in scenarios where time management logic is applied.
Risk Settings
-
Risk per trade (%)
-
Balance Mode:
-
Account Balance
-
Fixed Balance
-
-
Fixed Balance (when selected)
Other
-
Magic Number (for multi-EA setups)
-
Show Panel
Recommended Setup
-
Symbol: USDJPY
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Risk: 1–2% per trade
-
Minimum balance: $200+
-
Suitable for traders looking for a structured USDJPY trend EA without martingale or grid behavior.
Who This EA Is For
-
Traders who prefer trend-following systems with logical breakout entries
-
Users who want a simple configuration with professional risk controls
-
Anyone looking for a dedicated USDJPY EA optimized on H1