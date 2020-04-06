USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY)

JPY Trend EA ProTrading is a professional USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4, designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions.

This EA focuses on high-probability trend continuation setups with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is optimized for USDJPY on H1 and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear settings and predictable behavior.

Key Highlights

Optimized for USDJPY (H1)

Long-only trend strategy

Breakout entries using pending orders at key levels

Volatility-adaptive Stop Loss

Built-in optimized exit logic

ATR-based profit protection

Risk-based position sizing

Clean, user-friendly control panel

Backtested Performance (2015–2025)

Historical test results show stable long-term performance characteristics:

+380% Total Return

1.66 Profit Factor

3.88 Sharpe Ratio

18.64% Max Drawdown

555 trades

100% history quality

Backtests are historical simulations. Real results may differ due to spreads, slippage, liquidity, and execution conditions.

Strategy Overview

The EA is designed to trade trend continuation in USDJPY by:

Detecting bullish trend alignment on H1 Identifying key breakout zones Placing pending Buy Stop orders Using volatility-adaptive risk control Managing the position with an optimized take-profit objective and dynamic ATR-based protection

This approach targets structured, rule-based entries instead of reactive market orders, helping reduce impulsive or late entries during fast moves.

User Settings (Simple & Transparent)

You can customize the trading behavior using the available inputs:

Strategy Mode

Signal Sensitivity: High / Normal / Low

Control how selective the entry filter is.

Stop Loss Mode: Tight / Normal / Wide

Adjust risk tolerance around volatility conditions.

Order Validity: Quick / Standard / Extended

Define how long pending orders remain active.

Hold Duration: Short / Standard / Long

Controls time behavior in scenarios where time management logic is applied.

Risk Settings

Risk per trade (%)

Balance Mode: Account Balance Fixed Balance

Fixed Balance (when selected)

Other

Magic Number (for multi-EA setups)

Show Panel

Recommended Setup

Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1

Risk: 1–2% per trade

Minimum balance: $200+

Suitable for traders looking for a structured USDJPY trend EA without martingale or grid behavior.

Who This EA Is For