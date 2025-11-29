Femto Ground

[Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot.

Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame, This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle strength.

Price: $497, (Prices will be updated over time).


If you have purchased, you can read the documentation regarding the user guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764082

This EA is designed and equipped with a reliable risk manager, including Risk Ratio, SL/TP, and Dropdown Limits, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders, with the support of user guide documentation that supports automatic translation for all languages.

Create a delightful trading experience on GBPUSD with Femto Ground.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Pair: GBPUSD.
  • Minimum initial deposit:  $300 and recommended $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Broker: low/raw spread broker (Recommended for ICMarkets).
  • Account type: Hedged.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

Features:

  • Auto Lot: For dimamis lot use.
  • Risk RatioSettings to determine the risk level of dynamic lots.
  • Custom Risk Ratio: Customizable auto lot adjustment.
  • Drowdown Manager: Option to increase protection on trades.
  • Trailing Point/Stop: Customizable order closing handling features.
  • Maximum Spread LimitationAdjustable spread width limitation, to avoid spread widening when ordering.
  • Grid Control: Reliable grid settings can be adjusted.
  • Display Panel: Modern and Optimal Visual Panel.
  • Push Notif MQIDA powerful notification feature sent to your phone, so you can know when there are new orders, and when the Maximum Drawdown is reached.

Workflow:

This EA optimizes breakouts at Fibonacci levels. Breakouts are based on M5 and M12 candlesticks, which are then verified using Bull/Bear Power to generate entry signals. This EA uses Instant Orders for entry. Furthermore, to handle floating orders, it uses a Grid Swing Pullback, which opens multiple orders if the price expands and returns to the initial order. The grid is optional; you can choose to use it or not. The default settings for handling position closures are Take Profit Point for Profit, and Drawdown Limit for Loss.

Risk Warning:

  • Before purchasing the EA, be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (EA could also incur losses).
  • Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.
